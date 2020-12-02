Hanger : Accelerated Care Plus Announces Exclusive Partnership with Current Health

Collaboration to provide ability to monitor, manage and analyze vital signs from post-acute care patients

RENO, Nev. - Dec. 1, 2020 - Accelerated Care Plus (ACP), a Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR) company, today announced a partnership with Current Health, a global leader in remote healthcare delivery. ACP, the nation's leading provider of specialized rehabilitation technologies and evidence-based clinical solutions for post-acute providers, will distribute Current Health's remote monitoring platform, co-branded as OmniVitals Powered by Current Health, to the post-acute care market through ACP's network of more than 7,000 post-acute care facilities.

'OmniVitals Powered by Current Health provides a strong value proposition to the post-acute care market by equipping facilities with the ability to passively capture continuous vital signs 24/7 with ICU-level accuracy,' shared ACP President Deb Koepsel. 'We are thrilled to partner with Current Health to allow post-acute care facilities the ability to monitor, manage, and engage with their patients like never before.'

OmniVitals Powered by Current Health will leverage Current Health's wearable device to continuously monitor patients' respiration rate, oxygen saturation, mobility and step count, pulse rate, body temperature, and spirometry to provide a full, contextual picture of health. This data, analyzed along with patient-reported symptoms within the Current Health platform, allows care teams to identify patients at risk for disease exacerbation and intervene early. The system is available to ACP customers as of November 2020.

'With the ability to identify at-risk patients earlier, we can help post-acute care facilities more effectively manage patients,' said Current Health Co-Founder and CEO Christopher McCann. 'Integrating remote monitoring into ACP's base of post-acute care facilities helps reduce the patient monitoring burden while exposing otherwise undetected health events, allowing for more proactive intervention.'

For more information on OmniVitals Powered by Current Health, visit https://acplus.com/omnivitals-powered-current-health.

About Accelerated Care Plus

Based in Reno, Nevada, Accelerated Care Plus (ACP), a subsidiary of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR), is the nation's leading rehabilitation solutions provider. ACP provides interconnected rehabilitation technologies and the guidance of more than 100 expert physical, occupational, and speech language therapists to help its partners enhance patient outcomes. ACP also provides industry-leading top-rated customer support and clinical services, continuing education, and turn-key marketing solutions. For more information, visit https://acplus.com/.

About Current Health

Current Health provides the leading remote healthcare platform to help monitor, manage, and engage patients at home. Current Health combines a continuous, ICU-accurate wearable vital signs sensor, connectivity with other devices, symptom chatbot and video visits into a single platform. Powered by advanced analytics, Current Health's platform offers healthcare providers the real-time insights they need to make proactive and informed decisions about patient care. As a result, providers can improve patient outcomes and experiences, while reducing the cost of healthcare delivery. For more information, visit https://www.currenthealth.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

