Hanger : Dayton, Ohio media virtually attend 8-year-old Hanger Clinic patient's prosthetic appointment

Dayton, Ohio media virtually attend 8-year-old Hanger Clinic patient's prosthetic appointment

September 1, 2020

DAYTON, Ohio - Sept. 1, 2020 - Last month, eight-year-old James Parris was fit with his first ever prosthetic arm by his Hanger Clinic team in

Dayton, Ohio . James, who was born without his left arm below the elbow, became one of the first people in the state to be fit with a 3D-printed bionic

Hero Arm . He's already using this new functionality to help complete everyday tasks many may take for granted, including writing his name, mowing

the lawn, playing catch, and helping his mom carry groceries into the house.

Journalists virtually attended James' Aug. 21 follow-up appointment with his Hanger Clinic prosthetist Jason Baity, CP. James and his mother Melissa

shared more about how compassionate prosthetic care has changed James' life, from improving his confidence to encouraging him to share about

being born with limb difference with his soccer teammates. Following are some of the resulting news stories:

