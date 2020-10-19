Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hanger, Inc.    HNGR

HANGER, INC.

(HNGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hanger : Minnesota TV Station Highlights Hanger Clinic's Support for People With Limb Loss and Limb Difference During the Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/19/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Oct. 19, 2020 - Despite challenges presented by COVID-19, Hanger Clinic teams around the country have been working tirelessly to continue providing essential care and services, including the critical community and peer support offered by Leslie Green, a Hanger Clinic Community Care Coordinator based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her efforts were recently spotlighted by her local ABC TV station.

As someone with bilateral below-knee limb loss herself, Green has a passion for helping others who have experienced limb loss navigate their way through challenges. 'The hardest part for an amputee is overcoming the unknown,' she told KSTP-TV (ABC).

Green has led in-person community groups for several years, but shifted her groups to virtual meetings when the pandemic began. Since March, she's almost tripled her number of community groups, with more than 170 people logging on from across the country. Instead of meeting monthly, Green now meets with her groups weekly to provide additional support during this challenging time.

Watch the full story about Green's efforts here: https://kstp.com/health/hanger-clinic-helps-those-with-limb-loss-in-covid-19-pandemic/5881175/.

About Hanger Clinic: Hanger Clinic, a subsidiary of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR), owns and operates approximately 800 patient care clinics nationwide, where comprehensive, outcomes-based orthotic and prosthetic care is delivered. Rooted in nearly 160 years of clinical excellence and innovation, the certified clinicians of Hanger Clinic provide compassionate, expert care and customized solutions for all ages, designed to increase the mobility and function of each person we have the honor of serving. For more information on Hanger Clinic, visit www.HangerClinic.com. Follow us at www.Facebook.com/HangerNews, www.Twitter.com/HangerNews, www.Instagram.com/HangerNews, and www.YouTube.com/HangerNews.

###

Krisita Burket, Hanger, Inc.
904-239-4627, kburket@hanger.com

Meghan Williams, Hanger, Inc.
512-777-3701, megwilliams@hanger.com

Disclaimer

Hanger Inc. published this content on 19 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2020 21:34:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HANGER, INC.
05:35pHANGER : Minnesota TV Station Highlights Hanger Clinic's Support for People With..
PU
10/16HANGER : The Washington Post Features NFL Quarterback Alex Smith's Return to the..
PU
10/14HANGER, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/14HANGER : Announces Executive Appointments To Lead Its Patient Care and Products ..
BU
10/07HANGER : Announces Date of 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Ca..
BU
10/07HANGER : announces findings of newly published study that reveals early receipt ..
PU
10/01HANGER, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/24HANGER : Announces Appointment of Dr. Mark M. Jones to Board of Directors
BU
09/24HANGER, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/10HANGER, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 987 M - -
Net income 2020 21,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 674 M 674 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart HANGER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hanger, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANGER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 22,00 $
Last Close Price 17,70 $
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vinit K. Asar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher B. Begley Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas E. Kiraly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
C. Scott Ranson Chief Information Officer & EVP-Corporate Services
James H. Campbell Chief Clinical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANGER, INC.-35.13%682
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.84.71%35 128
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-27.20%23 857
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION110.67%10 868
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-9.27%10 593
IHH HEALTHCARE-9.32%10 473
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group