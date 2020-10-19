Hanger : Minnesota TV Station Highlights Hanger Clinic's Support for People With Limb Loss and Limb Difference During the Pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Oct. 19, 2020 - Despite challenges presented by COVID-19, Hanger Clinic teams around the country have been working tirelessly to continue providing essential care and services, including the critical community and peer support offered by Leslie Green, a Hanger Clinic Community Care Coordinator based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her efforts were recently spotlighted by her local ABC TV station.

As someone with bilateral below-knee limb loss herself, Green has a passion for helping others who have experienced limb loss navigate their way through challenges. 'The hardest part for an amputee is overcoming the unknown,' she told KSTP-TV (ABC).

Green has led in-person community groups for several years, but shifted her groups to virtual meetings when the pandemic began. Since March, she's almost tripled her number of community groups, with more than 170 people logging on from across the country. Instead of meeting monthly, Green now meets with her groups weekly to provide additional support during this challenging time.

Watch the full story about Green's efforts here: https://kstp.com/health/hanger-clinic-helps-those-with-limb-loss-in-covid-19-pandemic/5881175/.

