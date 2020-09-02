Log in
Hanger : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

09/02/2020 | 08:09am EDT

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR), a leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic patient care services and solutions, announced today that members of its management team will participate in presentations and meetings with institutional investors at the following conferences:

- Jefferies Annual Nashville Healthcare Services Bus Tour (Virtual Conference) taking place Sept. 2-3, 2020.

- Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference (Virtual Conference) taking place Sept. 9–10, 2020. Hanger management will participate in an investor presentation scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Conference presentations and a replay of the webcast will be available, where applicable, on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investor.hanger.com.

About Hanger, Inc. - Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR) delivers orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions to the broader market. Hanger's Patient Care segment is the largest owner and operator of O&P patient care clinics with approximately 800 locations nationwide. Through its Products & Services segment, Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components, and provides rehabilitative solutions. With nearly 160 years of clinical excellence and innovation, Hanger's vision is to lead the orthotic and prosthetic markets by providing superior patient care, outcomes, services and value. For more information on Hanger, visit www.hanger.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 995 M - -
Net income 2020 22,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 732 M 732 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart HANGER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hanger, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANGER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 22,00 $
Last Close Price 19,22 $
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vinit K. Asar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher B. Begley Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas E. Kiraly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
C. Scott Ranson Chief Information Officer & EVP-Corporate Services
James H. Campbell Chief Clinical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANGER, INC.-28.43%732
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.76.56%32 432
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-22.94%25 765
IHH HEALTHCARE-2.56%11 292
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-11.06%10 833
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION121.79%10 678
