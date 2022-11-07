Advanced search
    HANGJI   VGG429001032

HANGJI GLOBAL LIMITED

(HANGJI)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2021-08-15
18.30 EUR   -.--%
10:34aHangji Global : Trading of the titles of Hangji Global Ltd with the (Σ) marking (Emerging Companies Market)
PU
07/26Hangji Global Limited Appoints Priyanka Waghela as CFO
CI
07/08Hangji Global : Acquisition of the Company Globecon Commercial Services Private Ltd
PU
Hangji Global : Trading of the titles of Hangji Global Ltd with the (Σ) marking (Emerging Companies Market)

11/07/2022 | 10:34am EST
ANNOUNCEMENT

Trading of the titles of Hangji Global Ltd with the (Σ) marking

(Emerging Companies Market)

The Cyprus Stock Exchange announces that the titles of Hangji Global Ltd, which are traded on the CSE's Emerging Companies Market, will appear with the (Σ) marking on the trading boards and price bulletins as of Wednesday, 9 November 2022 due to the non-issue and non-publication of its Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30/6/2022 as required by Article 140 of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange Law.

This decision was taken pursuant to Paragraph 2.2.6(A)(c) as well as the Policy Decision of the CSE Council (Circular no.: 01/2018, 02/2018 dated 23/1/2018).

It is clarified that the Council will remove the (Σ) marking from the trading boards and price bulletins of the CSE when it establishes that the reasons that led to the appearance of the marking on the company's securities no longer exist.

Nicosia, 7 November 2022

Disclaimer

Hangji Global Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 15:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
