Certain A-Shares of Hangzhou AGS MedTech Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-MAY-2024.

Certain A-Shares of Hangzhou AGS MedTech Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-MAY-2024. These A-Shares will be under lockup for 373 days starting from 12-MAY-2023 to 19-MAY-2024.



Details:

The Company?s actual controller Zhang Cheng committed: to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date. If within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than the issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if the trading price is lower than the issuance price 6 months after listing, the lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. After the lock-up has expired, while holding office, they committed to not transfer more than 25% of shares held each year.



The Company?s holding shareholder Hangzhou Yijia Investment Management Co., Ltd. and shareholders Ningbo Jiayi Investment Management Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Hangzhou Dingjie Enterprise Management Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Zhang Qianyi, Zhang Beijia committed: to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date. If within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than the issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if the trading price is lower than the issuance price 6 months after listing, the lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months.



The Company?s directors, supervisors, and senior management committed: to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date. If within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than the issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if the trading price is lower than the issuance price 6 months after listing, the lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. After the lock-up has expired, while holding office, they committed to not transfer more than 25% of shares held each year.



The Company?s core technical employees committed: to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date. Within 4 years after the lock-up has expired, while holding office, they committed to not transfer more than 25% of shares held each year.



The Company?s shareholders Guangzhou Daan Gene Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Daan Gene Technology Co., Ltd., Suzhou Industrial Park Xinjianyuan Phase II Venture Capital Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Ningbo Tiantang Guigu Zhenghui Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Ningbo Meishan Bonded Port Area Daohe Xingyuan Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) committed: to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date.