Hangzhou Coco Healthcare Products Co Ltd is a China-based company principally engaged in the design, research and development, production and sales of disposable hygiene products. The Company's main products include baby care products, adult incontinence products and pet hygiene products and masks. Among them, adult incontinence products include adult diapers, adult pull-up pants, adult diapers, nursing pads, maternity towels, menstrual pants and absorbent towels. Baby care products mainly include baby diapers, baby pull-up pants and baby diapers. Pet hygiene products include pet diapers and pet care pads. The Company distributes its products both in the domestic market and to overseas markets.

Sector Personal Products