Hangzhou Coco Healthcare Products Co.,Ltd. at its Extraordinary General Meeting held on 19 January 2024, approved the election and nomination of non-independent directors, Jin Liwei, non-independent director, Bao Jia, non-independent director, Cheng Yanchuan, non-independent director, Zhou Zhongying, non-independent director. Election and nomination of independent directors, Shou Hong, independent director, Xiao Weilin, independent director, Jing Naiquan, independent director. Election and nomination of non-employee supervisors, Wang Li, non-employee supervisor, Zhang Yadong, non-employee supervisor.