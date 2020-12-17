Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.    002415   CNE100000PM8

HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(002415)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Back-to-business video technology: creating a health and safety policy

12/17/2020 | 01:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Organizations worldwide are witnessing the power of cutting-edge video to drive a return to business as (almost) usual. But while the technology itself is vital, it's only one part of the process. In this blog, we explore the Health, Safety and Welfare Policy that businesses should operate alongside their technology investment.

Today's intelligent AI-powered cameras provide vital screening services to organizations striving to get people back to business. These cameras can measure someone's skin temperature and check if they're wearing a mask or not; they can carefully monitor crowd density, flagging when there are too many people in a certain location; and they can accurately measure the distance between people, helping to uphold local social distancing regulations.

But for this technology to deliver its full potential, businesses should also consider key HR and legal matters that may affect all those coming into view of the cameras. These considerations can be woven into a custom Health, Safety and Welfare policy, which is understood and adhered to by all.

1. Make sure your staff are on hand and informed

First of all, you need to ensure there are staff available to support the screening process at your premises, and that they know exactly what they're expected to do.

Consider temperature screening, for instance. Who is going to be present to monitor temperature readings? And if someone does have a high temperature, what happens next? Moreover, what will you do if someone objects to having their temperature screened? Such things need careful consideration.

Equally, when it comes to mask detection, will you have members of staff on hand to guide people towards your mask detection cameras? And if the camera finds no mask, will you provide one?

For flow control, it's vital to consider how many people you can safely accommodate on your premises at any one time. You also need to have a policy for what happens if people still proceed to enter a location that has reached full safe capacity. And if the system sounds an alert to one or more individuals, asking them to maintain social distancing, one key question is: how will you go on to enforce this?

2. Consider employee consent and privacy

It's also vital that staff fully understand that they are being screened, and that they agree to it before you do it. You should clearly inform employees of the video technology, the nature and extent of the monitoring, and its purpose, clarifying what has changed from your normal policies. It's recommended to get official written employee consent for being screened.

If you decide to use facial recognition for employee access control, this technology will reveal 'personal data', which is defined as 'processing personal data', and privacy regulations apply (such as GDPR in the EU). Consent for processing facial images is essential, so you must obtain it from each employee, who should be clearly advised that this data will be used only for future access control/ time attendance. Employees should also be given the option to withdraw their consent in the future if they change their mind.

The data of a human subject's body temperature generated during automated temperature measurement is not defined as a 'personal data' under certain data protection laws. However, it cannot be ruled out that data protection law does apply in the case that it's possible (even subsequently) to identify the people passing the cameras.

3. Tailor your policy to your business

Of course, every business is different. So when devising your own health and safety procedures, it's vital you tailor each element to your business, your environment and your policies. What's more, it's important to check changing guidance and requirements for your geography regularly. You may want to consider getting legal advice, so that you get this part of the process absolutely right.

At Hikvision, we have endeavored to optimize our products and help our customers reduce the compliance risks regarding data protection law. What's more, we recognize that technology is only one part of the back-to-business story. That's why we've produced a Back-to-Business eBook that overviews our camera portfolio, explains how to install them for the best results, and outlines the health and safety considerations for using them.

You can also learn more about the key installation considerations in our blog: why back to business video requires expert installation.

Want to explore our full range of Back to Business solutions? Take a look here.

Disclaimer

Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 06:30:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
01:31aBACK-TO-BUSINESS VIDEO TECHNOLOGY : creating a health and safety policy
PU
12/16MSCI to Drop Seven Chinese Companies from Indices After US Ban
MT
12/16MSCI to Remove Seven Chinese Companies from Indices After Trump Sanction
MT
12/16MSCI chops Chinese firms from global indexes, but will keep them elsewhere
RE
12/16MSCI Drops Chinese Stocks on U.S. Blacklist
DJ
12/15MSCI chops Chinese firms from global indexes, but will keep them elsewhere
RE
12/15MSCI to Remove Some Chinese Companies From Indexes -- Update
DJ
12/13S&P to Remove 10 Chinese Firms from Indices on Dec. 21 After Trump Ban
MT
12/11Investors weigh blocked China companies as Sino-U.S. chill deepens
RE
12/11Nasdaq to remove four Chinese companies' shares from indexes after U.S. order
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 62 927 M 9 629 M 9 629 M
Net income 2020 13 548 M 2 073 M 2 073 M
Net cash 2020 21 275 M 3 256 M 3 256 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,8x
Yield 2020 1,59%
Capitalization 430 B 65 802 M 65 782 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,49x
EV / Sales 2021 5,31x
Nbr of Employees 40 403
Free-Float 37,2%
Chart HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 41,88 CNY
Last Close Price 46,00 CNY
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target -8,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yang Zhong Hu General Manager & Executive Director
Zong Nian Chen Chairman
Hui Fang Cheng Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Jin Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Hong Jia Gong Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.40.50%65 802
GARMIN LTD22.17%22 794
ALLEGION PLC-10.31%10 281
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.2.36%9 536
ADT INC.8.70%7 115
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.-17.73%5 618
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ