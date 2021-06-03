Biden order bans investment in dozens of Chinese defense and tech firms

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed an
executive order on Thursday that bans U.S. entities from
investing in dozens of Chinese companies with alleged ties to
defense or surveillance technology sectors, a move his
administration says expands the scope of a legally flawed
Trump-era order.
The Treasury Department will enforce and update on a
"rolling basis" the new ban list of about 59 companies, which
bars buying or selling publicly traded securities in target
companies, and replaces an earlier list from the Department of
Defense, senior administration officials told reporters.
The order prevents U.S. investment from supporting the
Chinese military-industrial complex, as well as military,
intelligence, and security research and development programs,
Biden said in the order.
"In addition, I find that the use of Chinese surveillance
technology outside the PRC and the development or use of Chinese
surveillance technology to facilitate repression or serious
human rights abuse constitute unusual and extraordinary
threats," Biden said, using the acronym for the People's
Republic of China.
A White House fact sheet on the order said the policy would
take effect for those companies listed on Aug. 2.
Major Chinese firms included on the previous Defense
Department list were also placed on the updated list, including
Aviation Industry Corp of China (AVIC), China Mobile
Communications Group, China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC),
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd, Huawei
Technologies Ltd and Semiconductor Manufacturing
International Corp (SMIC).
SMIC is key to China's national drive to boost its domestic
chip sector.
"We fully expect that in the months ahead ... we'll be
adding additional companies to the new executive order's
restrictions," one of the senior officials said.
A second official told reporters that the inclusion of
Chinese surveillance technology companies expanded the scope of
the Trump administration's initial order last year, which the
White House argues was carelessly drafted, leaving it open to
court challenges.
Biden has been reviewing a number of aspects of U.S. policy
toward China, and his administration had extended a deadline for
implementation set by former President Donald Trump's order
while it crafted its new policy framework.
The move is part of Biden's broader series of steps to
counter China, including reinforcing U.S. alliances and pursuing
large domestic investments to bolster American economic
competitiveness, amid increasingly sour relations between the
world's two most powerful countries.
Biden's Indo-Pacific policy coordinator Kurt Campbell said
last month that a period of engagement with China had come to an
end and that the dominant paradigm in bilateral ties going
forward would be one of competition.
Senior officials said the Treasury Department would give
guidance later on what the scope of surveillance technology
means, including whether companies are facilitating "repression
or serious human rights abuses."
"We really want to make sure that any future prohibitions
are on legally solid ground. So, our first listings really
reflect that," a second senior administration official said.
Investors would have time to "unwind" investments, a third
official said.
The new list provided few surprises for investors looking to
see if they need to unload even more Chinese stocks and bonds.
But some previously identified companies, such as Commercial
Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), which is spearheading Chinese
efforts to compete with Boeing Co and Airbus,
as well as two companies that had challenged the ban in court,
Gowin Semiconductor Corp and Luokung Technology Corp,
were not included.
In May, a judge signed an order removing the designation on
Chinese mobile phone maker Xiaomi, which was among the
more high-profile Chinese technology companies that the Trump
administration targeted for alleged ties to China's military.
Stewart Baker, a former Department of Homeland Security
official, said the Treasury's "settled regulatory and legal
regime" made it a better place than the Defense Department to
enforce the ban.
"This follows in a growing tradition of the Biden
administration coming along and saying 'Trump was right in
principle and wrong in execution, and we'll fix that,'" Baker
said.
(Reporting by Michael Martina and Karen Freifeld
Editing by Alistair Bell and Jonathan Oatis)