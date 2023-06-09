China stocks flat as inflation data curbs sentiment despite HK gain

SHANGHAI, June 9 (Reuters) - China stocks were roughly
flat on Friday as disappointing inflation data added to economic
concerns, even as Hong Kong shares followed Asian markets
higher.
** Both the blue-chip CSI300 Index and the
Shanghai Composite Index were little changed by the
lunch break.
** But Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.3%, as
Asia-Pacific equities rose to their highest level since
mid-February following an overnight Wall Street rally.
** Data released on Friday showed that China's factory gate
prices fell at the fastest pace in seven years in May and
quicker than forecasts, as faltering demand weighed on a slowing
manufacturing sector and cast a cloud over the fragile economic
recovery. Meanwhile, consumer prices rose less than expected.
** "Investor concerns over a macro recovery slowdown are
still mounting," Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients,
explaining why sentiment in China's A-share market dipped this
week amid light trading volume.
** However, the Wall Street bank pointed to the reported
upcoming China visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken
as possible signs of a thaw in Sino-U.S. relationship. Morgan
Stanley said it's also closely watching more easing policies
that may come around late June or early July.
** "With the earnings stabilization outlook and the
geopolitical development, we do not believe that it makes sense
to turn even more bearish on China now," the bank said.
** But for the short term, portfolio inflows into China
stocks could be curbed as "China's growth recovery has been
weaker than expected so far," said Tao Wang, Chief China
Economist, at UBS Investment Bank.
** China's banking shares fell amid rising
expectations of an imminent cut in lending rates.
** However, Shanghai's tech-heavy STAR market
rose, after China's securities regulators vowed to support
technology self-independence with fresh capital market policies.
** Shares of Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd
slumped as much as 9.1% to a six-month low, after
news that Britain would remove Chinese-made surveillance
equipment from sensitive government sites.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)