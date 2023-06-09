Advanced search
    002415   CNE100000PM8

HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(002415)
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-07
34.55 CNY   -0.49%
China stocks flat as inflation data curbs sentiment despite HK gain

06/09/2023 | 12:40am EDT
SHANGHAI, June 9 (Reuters) - China stocks were roughly flat on Friday as disappointing inflation data added to economic concerns, even as Hong Kong shares followed Asian markets higher.

** Both the blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index were little changed by the lunch break.

** But Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.3%, as Asia-Pacific equities rose to their highest level since mid-February following an overnight Wall Street rally.

** Data released on Friday showed that China's factory gate prices fell at the fastest pace in seven years in May and quicker than forecasts, as faltering demand weighed on a slowing manufacturing sector and cast a cloud over the fragile economic recovery. Meanwhile, consumer prices rose less than expected.

** "Investor concerns over a macro recovery slowdown are still mounting," Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients, explaining why sentiment in China's A-share market dipped this week amid light trading volume.

** However, the Wall Street bank pointed to the reported upcoming China visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken as possible signs of a thaw in Sino-U.S. relationship. Morgan Stanley said it's also closely watching more easing policies that may come around late June or early July. ** "With the earnings stabilization outlook and the geopolitical development, we do not believe that it makes sense to turn even more bearish on China now," the bank said.

** But for the short term, portfolio inflows into China stocks could be curbed as "China's growth recovery has been weaker than expected so far," said Tao Wang, Chief China Economist, at UBS Investment Bank.

** China's banking shares fell amid rising expectations of an imminent cut in lending rates.

** However, Shanghai's tech-heavy STAR market rose, after China's securities regulators vowed to support technology self-independence with fresh capital market policies.

** Shares of Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd slumped as much as 9.1% to a six-month low, after news that Britain would remove Chinese-made surveillance equipment from sensitive government sites. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -0.49% 34.55 End-of-day quote.-0.37%
HONG KONG HANG SENG 0.25% 19346.76 Delayed Quote.-2.68%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.22% 86.31 Delayed Quote.1.74%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.25% 3498.04 Real-time Quote.-2.26%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.20% 3343.22 Real-time Quote.-4.27%
SHENZHEN MEGMEET ELECTRICAL CO., LTD -0.87% 29.6 End-of-day quote.14.02%
TOPIX INDEX 1.38% 2223.09 Delayed Quote.16.63%
WINNING HEALTH TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD. -1.37% 10.11 End-of-day quote.-1.65%
Financials
Sales 2023 94 522 M 13 292 M 13 292 M
Net income 2023 16 354 M 2 300 M 2 300 M
Net cash 2023 37 763 M 5 310 M 5 310 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,8x
Yield 2023 2,34%
Capitalization 324 B 45 496 M 45 496 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,02x
EV / Sales 2024 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 58 284
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 34,55 CNY
Average target price 45,42 CNY
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang Zhong Hu General Manager & Executive Director
Yan Jin CFO, Head-Accounting & Deputy General Manage
Zong Nian Chen Chairman
Tian Feng Hong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiaobo Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-0.37%45 496
ALLEGION PLC7.43%9 945
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.70.47%8 970
ADT INC.-30.87%5 720
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.42%2 600
DORMAKABA HOLDING AG23.93%1 930
