May 31, 2024

May 31, 2024 - Hikvision has partnered with Teknim, one of Türkiye's leading providers of intelligent fire alarm systems, to integrate its Mosaic fire alarm system with Hikvision's security management software, HikCentral Professional. The joint solution enables Teknim fire alarm panels to be easily connected and monitored along with CCTV operations such as taking screenshots, stream recordings, and event notifications.

Teknim's Mosaic fire alarm system is installed in thousands of sites in over 30 countries, including some of the world's most iconic buildings such as a world-famous landmark in Istanbul. It is a sophisticated, intelligent addressable fire alarm system that can detect fires almost immediately and with great accuracy. Using a closed loop of sensors installed around a building the source of a fire can be pin-pointed with great accuracy.

The technical integration with Hikvision is based upon the industry-standard communication protocol for building automation and control (BAC), BACnet. This has enabled the two companies to link Teknim's Mosaic system with Hikvision's security management software, HikCentral Professional. Here it becomes part of a more sophisticated protection environment featuring video feeds and visualization capabilities which are able to map events in real-time.

Köksal Uzun, Teknim's Technical Service Manager, says "when buildings and people's lives are at stake, it is crucial that we can trust the technology that we integrate with, as well as the people who provide support and technical assistance during a partnership. We know that the quality of Hikvision's devices and HikCentral environment is second to none; we have also been extremely impressed with the quality of Hikvision's technical service and support that we have received as part of this partnership. The result is a world-class security system that can be fully trusted to protect the most important building in the world."

Felix Fu, Global Technology Partner Alliance Manager at Hikvision, adds: "Our collaboration with Teknim is a testament to Hikvision's commitment to providing comprehensive, integrated security solutions. We can offer a unified system by combining Teknim's advanced fire alarm technology with our HikCentral Professional management software. This partnership underscores our dedication to innovation and ensures the utmost protection for people and property globally."

