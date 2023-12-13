Official HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. press release
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology : Hikvision launches a new 4-wire 720p analog intercom solution for enhanced residential security
December 13, 2023 at 04:43 am EST
Hikvision launches a new 4-wire 720p analog intercom solution for enhanced residential security
December 13, 2023
December 13, 2023 - Hikvision has announced the launch of a new 4-wire HD analog intercom solution. This cutting-edge solution is designed to enhance security and convenience for villa and apartment owners and their visitors. By leveraging the power of Hikvision's exclusive High Definition Transport Video Interface (HDTVI) technology, this solution delivers 720p image quality, easy deployment, intuitive controls, and extended transmission distance.
Clark Ying, intercom product manager at Hikvision, says, "The analog intercom market also craves high-definition solutions. And we are proud to launch this HD analog solution to cater to the growing needs of residents for security and convenience. It adopts TVI technology, offering 720p HD image quality while retaining the ease-of-use and cost-effectiveness of an analog system."
Superb image quality in HD 720p
Unlike traditional analog intercom systems, the Hikvision 4-wire HD solution promises 720p HD image quality. Powered by Hikvision's TVI technology, this system enables the transmission of larger bandwidth over 4-wire analog infrastructure. This results in remarkably clear images with a resolution of 720p HD, surpassing the limitations of traditional Composite Video Broadcast Signal (CVBS) resolution (720 x 576). Best of all, this advanced image quality can be achieved without the need for more complex IP-based systems.
User-friendliness through plug & play and intuitive control
With a plug-and-play installation process, villa or apartment owners can have the intercom system up and running in no time. Simply connect the necessary wires, and the system is ready to be used. It also features intuitive controls that can be accessed through the physical buttons of the indoor station. Users can adjust settings such as the doorbell sound, unlocking time, brightness, and volume, ensuring that the system is tailored to their specific preferences.
Versatile installation options with extended wiring range
With the ability to support up to 100 meters of wiring (AWG16), the system can cover large distances and accommodate the diverse needs of villa owners, making it suitable for even the most complex villa layouts. Moreover, the solution topology supports maximum 2 door stations and 3 indoor stations in one system, allowing for flexible installation options to meet the owners' requirements.
Easy integration with video security systems
Additionally, the Hikvision 4-wire HD analog intercom solution seamlessly integrates with Hikvision's analog cameras. Users can directly connect the indoor station to analog cameras placed at their garage or the front door area, thus enhancing the overall security of their property.
For more information, please visit the Hikvision product page.
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co, Ltd. is one of the world's largest video surveillance equipments distributors. The group provides digital video recorders, network video recorders, high definition IP camcorders, compression cards, digital video servers and speed domes.
China accounts for 71.5% of net sales.