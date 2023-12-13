Hikvision launches a new 4-wire 720p analog intercom solution for enhanced residential security

December 13, 2023

December 13, 2023 - Hikvision has announced the launch of a new 4-wire HD analog intercom solution. This cutting-edge solution is designed to enhance security and convenience for villa and apartment owners and their visitors. By leveraging the power of Hikvision's exclusive High Definition Transport Video Interface (HDTVI) technology, this solution delivers 720p image quality, easy deployment, intuitive controls, and extended transmission distance.

Clark Ying, intercom product manager at Hikvision, says, "The analog intercom market also craves high-definition solutions. And we are proud to launch this HD analog solution to cater to the growing needs of residents for security and convenience. It adopts TVI technology, offering 720p HD image quality while retaining the ease-of-use and cost-effectiveness of an analog system."

Superb image quality in HD 720p

Unlike traditional analog intercom systems, the Hikvision 4-wire HD solution promises 720p HD image quality. Powered by Hikvision's TVI technology, this system enables the transmission of larger bandwidth over 4-wire analog infrastructure. This results in remarkably clear images with a resolution of 720p HD, surpassing the limitations of traditional Composite Video Broadcast Signal (CVBS) resolution (720 x 576). Best of all, this advanced image quality can be achieved without the need for more complex IP-based systems.