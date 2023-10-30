Hikvision launches flagship Interactive Flat Panel in online event

October 30, 2023 - The Netherlands Hikvision will unveil its new flagship Interactive Flat Panel in an online briefing session for installers, distributors, and end users. With its highest-level processor and intelligent conference camera, this new product series pushes the boundaries of unified collaboration, primarily in the smart education and conference meeting markets. The event will take place on Thursday 23 November 2023 at 10:00 CET, and visitors can register here.

Product experts will introduce the innovation and benefits of the flagship Interactive Flat Panel, with particular focus on the two main use cases - collaboration in meetings and engagement in smart learning.

The new flat panel will help users advance collaboration to a new level, with a more intuitive UI and outstanding imaging. It's also been designed to be easy on the eye - certified anti-blue light technology1 has been added to reduce the potential damage to the eyes often caused by the blue light emanating from screens.

There's an AI camera that can track the person who is speaking and acoustic baffle to focus their voice, which makes engagement much higher, especially for those viewing remotely. An intelligent whiteboard provides a smooth writing experience that allows different people to write simultaneously, and various tools to aid presentation and learning. The devices were designed to be as flexible as possible, with multiple projection methods (including wi-fi, software, NFC, and laptop screen mirroring with dongle accessory) and compatibility with various software types (including MS Office, MP4, PDF, and JPG).

The device also offers the ability to enhance administrative efficiency, along with instruction controlling parameter settings, information display, video release, and rapid installation of applications.

All these smart technologies make the Interactive Flat Panel a powerful tool to bring people together in collaboration.

"We live in a world where people need to connect over vast distances to work and learn," says Henricus Hogenboom - Product Manager of Commercial Display Solutions in Hikvision Europe. "We have noted this and have designed our new Interactive Flat Panel series specifically to make remote collaboration and learning smoother and more engaging. Join us to find out how the new Interactive Flat Panels can revolutionize collaboration and learning in your world."

Click here to register for the event.

Click here for more information on Hikvision Interactive Flat Panels

1 Certified by TUV Rheinland