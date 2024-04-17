April 17, 2024

April 17, 2024 - Hikvision is making a significant appearance at Intertraffic Amsterdam, the leading global trade fair for mobility and traffic technology. The exhibition is held at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre from April 16 to 19. Located at booth 01-353 in Hall 5, Hikvision is set to unveil a suite of traffic, transport and parking management solutions and products powered by Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) technology which promise to improve urban mobility, road safety and operational efficacy.

Elevating urban traffic intelligence with AIoT

One highlight of the Hikvision stand is its intelligent urban traffic solution, which leverages the power of AIoT to deliver comprehensive real-time monitoring, incident detection, and traffic control. This solution intelligently reshapes traffic dynamics, offering a more responsive and data-driven approach to enhance situational awareness and traffic management. Key innovations in the solution include:

Hikvision's radar-video fusion cameras

These combine the range perception of radar with the visual perception of video. The 4 MP Radar and Video Vehicle Detector, for example, helps to enhance road safety by providing early warning of potential hazards in challenging situations such as blind spots at intersections and obstacles outside the visual range.

Hikvision's All-In-One Traffic Spotter

This stands out with its multifaceted design incorporating video, radar, and lighting technologies for heightened traffic violation detection. Its streamlined column design facilitates effortless installation.

Hikvision's Radar-Linked PTZ Camera

This ensures consistent performance in adverse weather and lightening conditions, and minimizes false alarms with advanced deep-learning algorithms.