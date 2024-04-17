Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology : Hikvision redefines urban mobility with AIoT-powered solutions at Intertraffic 2024
April 16, 2024 at 11:35 pm EDT
Hikvision redefines urban mobility with AIoT-powered solutions at Intertraffic 2024
April 17, 2024
April 17, 2024 - Hikvision is making a significant appearance at Intertraffic Amsterdam, the leading global trade fair for mobility and traffic technology. The exhibition is held at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre from April 16 to 19. Located at booth 01-353 in Hall 5, Hikvision is set to unveil a suite of traffic, transport and parking management solutions and products powered by Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) technology which promise to improve urban mobility, road safety and operational efficacy.
Elevating urban traffic intelligence with AIoT
One highlight of the Hikvision stand is its intelligent urban traffic solution, which leverages the power of AIoT to deliver comprehensive real-time monitoring, incident detection, and traffic control. This solution intelligently reshapes traffic dynamics, offering a more responsive and data-driven approach to enhance situational awareness and traffic management. Key innovations in the solution include:
Hikvision's radar-video fusion cameras
These combine the range perception of radar with the visual perception of video. The 4 MP Radar and Video Vehicle Detector, for example, helps to enhance road safety by providing early warning of potential hazards in challenging situations such as blind spots at intersections and obstacles outside the visual range.
Hikvision's All-In-One Traffic Spotter
This stands out with its multifaceted design incorporating video, radar, and lighting technologies for heightened traffic violation detection. Its streamlined column design facilitates effortless installation.
Hikvision's Radar-Linked PTZ Camera
This ensures consistent performance in adverse weather and lightening conditions, and minimizes false alarms with advanced deep-learning algorithms.
Innovating parking management
Hikvision also introduces its parking management solutions. These combine extremely precise license plate recognition and intelligent barrier controls incorporating highly accurate radar sensors. This comprehensive approach enhances security, reduces the need for manual intervention, and streamlines traffic flow across parking areas. The Global Shutter CMOS* (GMOS) ANPR camera is a new addition to the lineup. Designed to seamlessly blend in the environment, it is tailored for the task of discreetly capturing license plates at parking facilities that prioritize subtlety.
Advancing public transportation safety and efficiency
Attendees also have the opportunity to explore Hikvision's latest public transport solutions, integrating AI-driven analytics with advanced video security, on-site voice broadcasting, and centralized management for enhanced onboard security, improved passenger experience, and operational efficiency for buses and taxis. This includes the Four-way monitoring system and the Panoramic Auxiliary System, both designed to reduce blind spots and provide high-definition imaging to improve driving safety.
"As ever, we are continually expanding our suite of technologies to enhance traffic safety and efficiency," says Nick Wu, Project Product Director at Hikvision Europe. "Our commitment lies in minimizing the need for extensive roadside installations by incorporating comprehensive perception and robust AI within unified device frameworks. These innovations automate and streamline every aspect of traffic management, from violation detection to traffic flow monitoring, driving safety, and parking management."
Discover the future of urban mobility by visiting Hikvision at Booth 01-353 in the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre. For more information, please explore Hikvision's official website.
Note: CMOS stands for Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor.
