Hikvision releases annual ESG report 2022

July 05, 2023

July 5, 2023 - Hikvision has released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, showcasing the company's commitment to responsible business practices and its ongoing efforts to create social value. The report highlights the significant progress made by Hikvision in various areas of ESG, including integrity and compliance, low-carbon development, and fostering harmonious relationships with employees, partners, and communities.

"At Hikvision, we are committed to upholding social responsibility, ethics, and environmental protection in our operations. We continuously assess and adjust our operations to ensure that we are doing the right thing and doing things right. Our dedicated engineers strive to develop technologies that enhance public safety, traffic management, and operational efficiency. These endeavors underscore our strong commitment to the ESG missions," said Huang Fanghong, Chief Compliance Officer and Senior Vice President of Hikvision.

Tech for a better world

Recognizing the transformative potential of technology to create a better world, Hikvision harnesses its advanced AIoT capabilities to drive positive change and make a significant impact across various industries, significantly improving people's lives.

The 2022 Hikvision ESG report outlines the four key categories of social value created by the company: Society, Industry, Habitat, and Planet. Through innovative solutions and products, Hikvision provides support to vulnerable groups, and boosts the digital transformation of urban and rural governance, transportation management, and community services. The company has also expanded its technological capabilities to foster the harmonious co-existence of humans and nature.

Social responsibility and sustainable development are now deeply ingrained in Hikvision's business practices. Through collaborations with like-minded individuals and industry partners, Hikvision strives to unleash the full potential of technology to change the world for the better.