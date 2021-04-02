Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shenzhen Stock Exchange  >  Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.    002415   CNE100000PM8

HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(002415)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology : Hikvision hosts 2021 AI Cloud Summit to boost digital transformation of industries

04/02/2021 | 03:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hikvision hosts 2021 AI Cloud Summit to boost digital transformation of industries
SHARE

April 2, 2021 - Hikvision, an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency, hosted the 2021 AI Cloud Summit in HangZhou on 29-31 March. The theme of the summit was 'Building on AI's Momentum' and there was a focus on how AIoT technologies help unlock the full potential of digital transformation.

'Will technology serve industries or will technology change industries? We firmly choose the former model. Hikvision has kept close communications with different industries to learn their needs, and we have optimized our technologies and products accordingly to create value for customers and communities,' said Hu Yangzhong, CEO of Hikvision, in his keynote speech at the summit.

Hikvision has built a complete technical architecture, from perception, to data fusion, and to application. Hikvision's solutions have been applied in a wide variety of industries - such as energy, metallurgy, financial services, education, healthcare, as well as in commercial enterprises, and communities - empowering digital transformation in all of them. During the summit, several Hikvision customers presented how the combination of AI and IoT have helped to drive their digital transformation.

For instance, in the property service industry, some leading companies have been leveraging Hikvision's AI capabilities to implement intelligent recognition under various scenarios, such as parking, firefighting, and facility monitoring, which enhances safety and management of communities. In the energy industry, AI and IoT are essential forces to drive the building of digital grids. With the application of Hikvision's AI technologies, intelligent inspections over power grids can be realized.

''IoT+AI' is an important path to support digital transformation, and Hikvision is working together with a broad range of industry players to build the bridge between the physical and digital worlds,' said Xu Ximing, Senior Vice President of Hikvision.

At the summit, Hikvision announced the upgrade of its AI Open Platform, which can help users to more easily create their own intelligent algorithms based on specific business needs. Meanwhile, through Hikvision's Hardware Open Platform, third-party algorithms can also be installed in Hikvision's hardware devices, which brings a greater variety of intelligent functionalities to industries.

For instance, a large air conditioning manufacturer has trained a bespoke algorithm with the AI Open Platform and deployed it in Hikvision's cameras to help check integrity of its products. Once the camera records that a specific component is missing, an alarm will sound to remind quality inspectors to re-check the product, greatly increasing the efficiency of quality checking.

More than 5,000 Hikvision customers, industry leaders, academic experts, and partners participated in this summit, which provides a unique opportunity for sharing industry and technology knowledge, experience, and ideas.

Disclaimer

Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 07:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
03:16aHANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : Hikvision hosts 2021 AI Cloud Summit to b..
PU
02:36aAI-POWERED VIDEO : an extra pair of eyes to keep factory production safe
PU
03/31HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : Hikvision completes major enhancements to..
PU
03/31US FCC Commissioner Calls For Tougher Measures to Stop Huawei, ZTE's Market E..
MT
03/30ZTE  : U.S. FCC commissioner urges tougher steps on Chinese network equipment
RE
03/30ZTE  : U.S. FCC commissioner urges tougher steps on Chinese network equipment
RE
03/30HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : HeatPro Series brings accurate perimeter ..
PU
03/26HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : Security Magazine Names Hikvision's Chuck..
PU
03/25HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : How remote Wind Farm maintenance can boos..
PU
03/18HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : Boost security at remote locations with H..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 62 530 M 9 529 M 9 529 M
Net income 2020 13 509 M 2 059 M 2 059 M
Net cash 2020 21 175 M 3 227 M 3 227 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,0x
Yield 2020 1,26%
Capitalization 526 B 80 136 M 80 177 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,08x
EV / Sales 2021 6,65x
Nbr of Employees 40 403
Free-Float 37,2%
Chart HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 58,12 CNY
Last Close Price 56,31 CNY
Spread / Highest target 42,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yang Zhong Hu General Manager & Executive Director
Yan Jin Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Zong Nian Chen Chairman
Hui Fang Cheng Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhi Dong Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.16.08%80 136
GARMIN LTD.10.74%25 385
ALLEGION PLC9.77%11 591
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.26.24%11 457
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.28.84%7 452
ADT INC.7.77%6 991
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ