HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(002415)
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology : Security Magazine Names Hikvision's Chuck Davis one of ‘Top Cybersecurity Leaders of 2021'

03/26/2021 | 03:20am EDT
Security magazine on March 1 named Hikvision's Senior Director of Cybersecurity Chuck Davis, as one of the magazine's 'Top Cybersecurity Leaders of 2021.' The award recognizes security executives who have made and continue to make significant contributions to cybersecurity, within their own organizations and the security industry.

The call for nominations sought 'leaders that are not only mitigating risk within their organizations and furthering the profession of cybersecurity, but those that are innovative, forward-thinkers and thought-leaders in the industry.'

Davis, MSIA, CISSP-ISSAP, is a highly credentialed and accomplished cybersecurity professional. As the senior cybersecurity director of Hikvision, he is leading the company's international cybersecurity efforts in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions.

Davis came to the security industry from IBM in 2017, and he has made a major positive impact on Hikvision, overseeing the company's achievement of many milestones and raising the company's cybersecurity game to industry-leading status. He has also eagerly shares his cybersecurity expertise with the security industry as a whole. He sits on several boards, has numerous certifications, is a co-author of two books, and the author of several patents.

Davis' philosophy is summed up in his words: 'Physical security companies should be competitors in the marketplace, but they need to be allies in cyberspace. Cybersecurity experts at leading IT companies regularly collaborate to defend against cybersecurity attacks. The security industry needs to do the same. That's the way to strengthen security industry products, policies and practices. And it's the best way to keep our businesses and employees safe from cybersecurity threats.'

Hikvision is pleased that Security magazine recognized Chuck Davis alongside other awardees for the 'Top Cybersecurity Leaders of 2021.'

Disclaimer

Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 07:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 62 530 M 9 558 M 9 558 M
Net income 2020 13 509 M 2 065 M 2 065 M
Net cash 2020 21 175 M 3 237 M 3 237 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,9x
Yield 2020 1,41%
Capitalization 471 B 71 921 M 71 965 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,19x
EV / Sales 2021 5,92x
Nbr of Employees 40 403
Free-Float 37,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 58,12 CNY
Last Close Price 50,39 CNY
Spread / Highest target 58,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yang Zhong Hu General Manager & Executive Director
Yan Jin Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Zong Nian Chen Chairman
Hui Fang Cheng Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhi Dong Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.3.88%77 598
GARMIN LTD.6.59%24 542
ALLEGION PLC4.53%10 718
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.15.54%9 838
FLIR SYSTEMS, INC.24.94%7 308
ADT INC.2.04%6 818
