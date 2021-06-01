Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology : U.S. agency not doing its job to halt tech to China's military -congressional report

June 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department is failing
to do its part to protect national security and keep sensitive
technology out of the hands of China's military, according to a
U.S. congressional advisory report seen by Reuters.
The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission
report, due to be published on Tuesday, said the Commerce
Department had been slow to create a list of sensitive
technology that should be scrutinized before export to China.
The lag in developing the list of emerging and foundational
technologies, as required by a 2018 law, may exacerbate national
security risks, the report said.
The Commerce Department, entrusted to strengthen U.S. export
control laws, "has, to date, failed to carry out its
responsibilities," said the report, titled, "Unfinished
Business: Export Control and Foreign Investment Reforms."
In a statement, the Commerce Department declined to directly
respond to the lack of a list, but noted it had published four
rules on controls on emerging technologies and more are pending.
It also said it had expanded the military end user rule and
added companies to its entity list, which restricts U.S.
suppliers from selling to companies like Huawei
Technologies and Hangzhou Hikvision.
In 2018, Congress tightened U.S. export policies and the
process for screening foreign investment in response to efforts
by Chinese entities to obtain sensitive U.S. technology and use
civilian innovation for the military.
The report questions whether a more-than-two-year delay in
developing the list should be investigated by the Commerce
Department's inspector general. It also asks whether the
authority to enforce export controls should be delegated to
another agency.
Congress passed the Export Control Reform Act of 2018 to
make it harder to export key technologies to adversaries like
China.
The law directed the Commerce Department to work with other
agencies to identify emerging, or cutting edge, technologies and
so-called foundational technologies essential to making key
items like semiconductors, that should be controlled.
In November 2018, the department published 45 examples of
emerging technologies, including face and voice recognition, but
no list was ever finalized. And it has yet to propose a list of
foundational technologies, instead asking for input in August
about how to define the category.
The report did note some actions by Commerce.
The department has proposed to regulate software for gene
editing, which can make it easier to develop biological weapons,
but the rule has not been finalized. It also released an interim
rule on geospatial imagery involving AI neural networks.
Advanced surveillance technology has received some attention
as well, including on export controls to promote human rights,
given its use in Xinjiang for the detention of minority Muslim
Uyghurs. But the department still does not control newer types
of advanced surveillance software, the report says.
The U.S.-China commission was created by Congress two
decades ago to report on the national security implications of
trade with China. It is now chaired by Carolyn Bartholomew, who
was appointed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Howard Goller)