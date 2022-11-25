U.S. bans Huawei, ZTE equipment sales citing national security risk

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications
Commission on Friday banned approvals of new telecommunications
equipment from China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE
because they pose "an unacceptable risk" to U.S.
national security.
The FCC said on Friday it had adopted final rules banning
the sale or importation of equipment deemed to pose a national
security risk to the United States, the latest crackdown on the
Chinese telecoms equipment makers.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel circulated the proposed
measure, which effectively bars the firms from selling new
equipment in the United States, to the other three commissioners
for final approval in October.
Huawei declined to comment and ZTE did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
The idea was first proposed in mid-2021. The FCC action
would also affect Dahua Technology Co, Hangzhou
Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd and Hytera
Communications Corp Ltd, according to the statement
from the FCC.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington and Ismail Shakil in
Ottawa; Editing by Caitlin Webber, Alexandra Alper and Lisa
Shumaker)