Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002415   CNE100000PM8

HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(002415)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
30.90 CNY   -0.96%
03:53pU.S. bans Huawei, ZTE equipment sales citing national security risk
RE
11/22Hikvision Wins Approval to List IoT Cloud Platform Subsidiary
MT
11/16Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology : How logistics can minimize security risks, and maximize performance with visualization
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. bans Huawei, ZTE equipment sales citing national security risk

11/25/2022 | 03:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Friday banned approvals of new telecommunications equipment from China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE because they pose "an unacceptable risk" to U.S. national security.

The FCC said on Friday it had adopted final rules banning the sale or importation of equipment deemed to pose a national security risk to the United States, the latest crackdown on the Chinese telecoms equipment makers.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel circulated the proposed measure, which effectively bars the firms from selling new equipment in the United States, to the other three commissioners for final approval in October.

Huawei declined to comment and ZTE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The idea was first proposed in mid-2021. The FCC action would also affect Dahua Technology Co, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd and Hytera Communications Corp Ltd, according to the statement from the FCC.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington and Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Caitlin Webber, Alexandra Alper and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -0.96% 30.9 End-of-day quote.-40.94%
HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION LIMITED -1.43% 5.53 End-of-day quote.0.18%
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -0.42% 11.88 End-of-day quote.-49.40%
ZTE CORPORATION 0.66% 24.4 End-of-day quote.-27.16%
All news about HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
03:53pU.S. bans Huawei, ZTE equipment sales citing national security risk
RE
11/22Hikvision Wins Approval to List IoT Cloud Platform Subsidiary
MT
11/16Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technolog : How logistics can minimize security risks, and maxi..
PU
10/31Terapark announced that it has received $2.8 million in funding from Hangzhou Hikvision..
CI
10/28Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine M..
CI
10/18Hikvision Provides Innovative AIoT Solution to the Indonesian Traffic Police
CI
10/17Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technolog : Hikvision introduces Hik-Partner Pro unified securi..
PU
10/14FCC Poised to Ban New Huawei, ZTE Devices
MT
10/13U.S. FCC set to ban approvals of new Huawei, ZTE equipment -document
RE
10/12Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. Releases Evolutionary eDVR Series with ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 86 532 M 12 068 M 12 068 M
Net income 2022 14 075 M 1 963 M 1 963 M
Net cash 2022 32 800 M 4 574 M 4 574 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 2,61%
Capitalization 291 B 40 650 M 40 650 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,99x
EV / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 52 752
Free-Float 40,2%
Chart HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 30,90 CNY
Average target price 39,58 CNY
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yang Zhong Hu General Manager & Executive Director
Yan Jin Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Zong Nian Chen Chairman
Hui Fang Cheng Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhi Dong Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-40.94%41 172
GARMIN LTD.-33.43%17 374
ALLEGION PLC-13.93%10 013
ADT INC.7.02%8 137
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-49.40%5 040
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-37.96%2 355