Certain A Shares of Hangzhou Tianyuan Pet Products CO., LTD are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-NOV-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 373 days starting from 11-NOV-2022 to 19-NOV-2023.



Details:

Actual controllers Xue Yuanchao and Xue Yali committed within 36 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



Other enterprises under control of the Company?s actual controllers Hangzhou Tongwang Investment Co., Ltd.; Hangzhou Lewang Equity Investment Management Co., Ltd. and Shareholder with indirect share, mother of Xue Yuanchao, Lu Lingdi committed within 36 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months.



Member of the board of directors, senior management personnel with shareholding of more than 5% Jiang Lingbing and Members of the board of directors; members of supervisory board and senior management personnel Zhang Zhongping; Yu Xiaochun; Li An; Song Hui committed within 12 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares. If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



Other shareholders Hangzhou Lianchuang Yongyi Venture Capital Partnership (Limited Partnership); Hangzhou Yushuo Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership); Changxing Xinci Equity Investment Management Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership); Zhu Zhaofu; Yu Weiping; Guan Jun; Ding Minhua; Qian Jin committed within 12 months after the listing date, shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.