MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co.,Ltd    300347   CNE100001KV8

HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD

(300347)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting : Form of proxy for the 2021 Second Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Friday, March 26, 2021

03/10/2021 | 05:36pm EST
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO., LTD.

؄ψइࣸᔼᖹ߅Ҧٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3347)

Form of proxy for the 2021 Second Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on

Friday, March 26, 2021

I/We1 of

being the registered holder(s) of2 H Shares of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. (the "Company") HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING3 or

of as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the 2021 second extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of the Company to be held at 19/F, Building 8, No. 19 Jugong Road, Binjiang District, Hangzhou, the PRC, on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 3 p.m., or any adjournment thereof, for the purpose of considering and approving the resolution as set out in the notice convening the EGM and at the EGM (and at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolution as indicated below.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

FOR4

AGAINST4

ABSTAIN4

1. To consider and approve the proposed adoption of the Subsidiary Share Option Scheme.

Date: 2021

Signature(s)5:

Notes:

  • 1. Full name(s) and address(es) must be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.

  • 2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which this proxy related. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all shares registered in your name(s).

  • 3. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, please strike out the words "THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy needs not be a shareholder of the Company but must attend the EGM in person to represent you. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.

  • 4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". IF YOU WISH TO ABSTAIN FROM VOTING ON ANY RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "ABSTAIN". Any abstain vote or waiver to vote shall be disregarded as voting rights for the purpose of calculating the voting result of that resolution. If you do not indicate how you wish your proxy to vote, your proxy will be entitled to exercise his/her discretion. Unless you have indicated otherwise in this form of proxy, your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution to be proposed properly at the EGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the EGM.

  • 5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing. In case of a corporation, the same must be either under its common seal or signed by the director or duly authorised attorney(s). If the form of proxy is signed by an attorney of the shareholder, the power of attorney authorising that attorney to sign or other authorisation document must be notarised.

  • 6. In case of joint holders of any share, any one of such joint holders may vote at the EGM, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he/she is solely entitled thereto. However, if more than one of such joint holders are present at the EGM, personally or by proxy, the vote of the joint holder whose name stands first in the register of members and who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of other joint holder(s).

  • 7. In order to be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authorisation document (if any) must be deposited at the Company's H share registrar not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of a form of proxy will not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting in person at the meeting if he/she so wishes. The H share registrar of the Company is Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, No. 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

  • 8. Shareholders or their proxies attending the EGM shall produce their identity documents.

  • 9. All times refer to Hong Kong local time, except as otherwise stated.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

"Personal Data" in this proxy form has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 ("PDPO"), which includes your and your proxy's name and address.

Your and your proxy's Personal Data provided in this proxy form will be used in connection with processing your request for the appointment of a proxy to attend, act and vote on your behalf as directed above at the EGM. The supply of your and your proxy's Personal Data is on a voluntary basis. However, we may not be able to process your request unless you provide us with your and your proxy's Personal Data.

Your and your proxy's Personal Data will be disclosed or transferred to the Company, the Company's H share registrar and/or other companies or bodies for the purpose stated above, or when it is required to do so by law, and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purpose.

By providing your proxy's Personal Data in this proxy form, you should have obtained the express consent (which has not been withdrawn in writing) from your proxy in using his/her Personal Data provided in this proxy form and that you have informed your proxy of the purpose for and the manner in which his/her Personal Data may be used.

You and your proxy have/has the right to request access to and/or correction of your and your proxy's Personal Data respectively in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your and your proxy's Personal Data should be in writing to the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Investor Services Limited at the above address.

Disclaimer

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 22:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3 320 M 510 M 510 M
Net income 2020 1 614 M 248 M 248 M
Net cash 2020 13 467 M 2 070 M 2 070 M
P/E ratio 2020 66,9x
Yield 2020 0,33%
Capitalization 108 B 16 667 M 16 672 M
EV / Sales 2020 28,6x
EV / Sales 2021 21,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Technical analysis trends HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 181,34 CNY
Last Close Price 126,60 CNY
Spread / Highest target 80,1%
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xiao Ping Ye Chairman & General Manager
Jun Gao Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Xiao Li Shi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bi Yun Zheng Independent Director
Su Zeng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD-21.66%16 001
MODERNA, INC.25.27%52 318
LONZA GROUP AG-4.18%43 577
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.5.70%36 319
CELLTRION, INC.-20.47%34 464
SEAGEN INC.-14.03%27 276
