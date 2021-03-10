Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting : NOTICE OF THE 2021 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO., LTD.

؄ψइࣸᔼᖹ߅Ҧٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3347)

NOTICE OF THE 2021 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 19/F, Building 8,

No. 19 Jugong Road, Binjiang District, Hangzhou, the PRC, on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 3 p.m., or any adjournment thereof, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving the following resolution. Unless the context otherwise requires, the terms and expressions used herein shall have same meanings as those defined in the circular dated March 11, 2021 of the Company (the "Circular").

ORDINARY RESOLUTION:

1. To consider and approve the proposed adoption of the Subsidiary Share Option Scheme.

By order of the Board

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd.

Ye Xiaoping

Chairman

Hong Kong, March 11, 2021

As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are Dr. Ye Xiaoping, Ms. Cao Xiaochun and Ms. Yin Zhuan; the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Zheng Bijun, Dr. Yang Bo and Mr. Liu Kai Yu Kenneth.

Notes: