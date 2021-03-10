Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting : NOTICE OF THE 2021 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO., LTD.
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3347)
NOTICE OF THE 2021 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVENthat an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 19/F, Building 8,
No. 19 Jugong Road, Binjiang District, Hangzhou, the PRC, on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 3 p.m., or any adjournment thereof, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving the following resolution. Unless the context otherwise requires, the terms and expressions used herein shall have same meanings as those defined in the circular dated March 11, 2021 of the Company (the "Circular").
ORDINARY RESOLUTION:
1. To consider and approve the proposed adoption of the Subsidiary Share Option Scheme.
By order of the Board
Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd.
Ye Xiaoping
Chairman
Hong Kong, March 11, 2021
As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are Dr. Ye Xiaoping, Ms. Cao Xiaochun and Ms. Yin Zhuan; the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Zheng Bijun, Dr. Yang Bo and Mr. Liu Kai Yu Kenneth.
Notes:
1. The voting at the EGM will be conducted by way of poll.
2. The holders of A Shares and H Shares will vote as one class of Shareholders. The Company's register of members for the H Shares will be closed from Tuesday, March 23, 2021 to Friday, March 26, 2021 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of H Shares will be effected. Holders of the H Shares of the Company whose names appear on the Company's register of members of the H Shares on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 are entitled to attend the EGM. In order to be entitled to attend at the EGM, the holders of H Shares whose transfers have not been registered shall deposit the transfer documents together with the relevant share certificates at the H share registrar of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited by no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021. The address of Tricor Investor Services Limited is Level 54, Hopewell Centre, No. 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.
3. Each Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his or her behalf. A proxy needs not be a Shareholder. Each Shareholder who wishes to appoint one or more proxies should first review the Circular.
4. The form of proxy must be signed by the Shareholder or his/her attorney duly authorized in writing. If the Shareholder is a corporation, the instrument must be either under its common seal or signed by the director or his/her attorney duly authorized. If the instrument is signed by an attorney of the Shareholder, the power of attorney authorizing that attorney to sign or other authorization document must be notarized.
5. In order to be valid, the form of proxy of the holders of H Shares together with the power of attorney or other authorization document (if any) signed by the authorized person or notarially certified power of attorney must be deposited at Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, No. 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of a form of proxy will not preclude a Shareholder from attending and voting in person at the EGM if he/she so wishes.
6. The EGM is expected to last for no more than half a day. Shareholders (or their proxies) attending the meeting are responsible for their own transportation and accommodation expenses. Shareholders (or their proxies) attending the meeting shall produce their identity documents.
7. All times refer to Hong Kong local time, except as otherwise stated.
