Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Holders

HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO., LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3347)

11 March 2021

Dear Non-registered Holder(s) (Note 1),

Notification of publication of Corporate Communication (Note 2)

on the Company's website

We hereby notify you that the following corporate communication (the "Corporate Communication") of Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), in both English and Chinese, is now available on the Company's website atwww.tigermedgrp.com.

(1) Circular relating to the proposed adoption of the subsidiary share option scheme and notice of the 2021 second extraordinary general meeting. You may access the Corporate Communication from the Company's website.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's H Share Registrar and Transfer Office, Tricor Investor Services Limited by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the Corporate Communication will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communication of the Company in printed form.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Investor Services Limited at 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd.

Ye Xiaoping

Chairman

Notes:

1. This letter is addressed to non-registered holders (a "non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive corporate communications). If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

2. Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, summary financial report (where applicable), interim report, summary interim report (where applicable), notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.

ߧڢ೮াܵϞɛ€ڝൗɓj ׵͉ʮ̡ၣ१̊೯ʮ̡ஷৃ€ڝൗɚٙஷٝ

ତᔫஷٝ ტɨd؄ψइࣸᔼᖹ߅Ҧٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡€˜͉ʮ̡™ʘɨࠑٙʮ̡ஷৃ€˜ʮ̡ஷৃ™ٙߵ˖͉ʿʕ˖͉dତʊ೮༱׵ ͉ʮ̡ၣ१www.tigermedgrp.comf

(1) Ϟᗫܔᙄમॶɿʮ̡ᒅٰᛆࠇྌʿ2021ϋୋɚϣᑗٰࣛ؇ɽึஷѓٙஷՌf ሗ׵͉ʮ̡ၣ१ቡᚎʿટϗʮ̡ஷৃf

ࡊ ტɨᏝϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃٙΙՏ͉d̙෬Ѽᎇڝʘ͡ሗڌࣸʿ˸ඉ੔ᅺᜀ੔Ϋ͉ʮ̡ʘH ٰཀ˒೮াஈ Ñ ՙԳᗇՎ೮াϞࠢʮ ̡fʮ̡ஷৃٙΙՏ͉ਗ਼е൬೯৔ʚ ტɨf

ሗءจd຅ ტɨ෬ᄳʿ੔Ϋ͡ሗڌࣸ˸॰՟ʮ̡ஷৃٙΙՏ͉ܝdуڌͪ ტɨᆽႩᏝϗ՟͉ʮ̡˚ܝ̊೯ٙהϞʮ̡ஷৃٙ ΙՏ͉f

ࡊ ტɨ࿁͉ஷٝϞ΂Оݟ༔dሗ׵݋ಂɓЇ݋ಂʞ€࠰ಥʮ଺৿ಂৰ̮ɪʹ9ࣛЇɨʹ6ࣛߧཥՙԳᗇՎ೮াϞࠢʮ̡܄˒؂ਕ ᆠᇞdཥ༑໮ᇁމ2980 1333f

˾ڌ ؄ψइࣸᔼᖹ߅Ҧٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ ໨ԫڗ ໢ʃ̻ ᔫ઼

ɚཧɚɓϋɧ˜ɤɓ˚ ڝൗj

ɓe ͉Ռ΁ɗΣڢ೮াܵϞɛ€˜ڢ೮াܵϞɛ™ܸਗ਼ܵϞ͉ٙʮٰ̡΅π׳׵ʕ̯ഐၑʿʹϗӻ୕€ʕ̯ഐၑӻ୕ٙɛɻאʮ̡dீཀ࠰ಥʕ ̯ഐၑϞࠢʮ̡ʔࣛΣ͉ʮ̡೯̈ஷٝڌͪ༈ഃɛɻאʮ̡ҎૐϗՑʮ̡ஷৃ೯̈fࡊ߰ ტɨʊ̈ਯאᔷᜫהܵϞٙהϞ͉ʮٰ̡΅ۆ ೌცଣึ͉Ռʿߠࠦٙ͡ሗڌࣸf

ɚe

ʮ̡ஷৃܸ͉͟ʮ̡೯̈אਗ਼ʚ೯̈˸Զ͉ʮ̡ᗇՎܵϞɛਞ๫אમ՟Бਗٙ΂О˖΁Չʕܼ̍Шʔࠢ׵ϋజeৌਕ࿜ࠅజѓ€νቇ͜e ʕಂజѓeʕಂ࿜ࠅజѓ€νቇ͜eึᙄஷѓeɪ̹˖΁eஷՌʿ˾ڌ։΂ڌࣸf

Name(s) and address of Non-Registered Holder(s)

ڢ೮াܵϞɛ֑Τʿήѧ

REQUEST FORM ͡ሗڌࣸ

To: Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. (the "Company") ߧj ؄ψइࣸᔼᖹ߅Ҧٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ (Stock code: 3347) €ٰ΅˾໮j3347 c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited ՙԳᗇՎ೮াϞࠢʮ̡ᔷʹ Level 54, Hopewell Centre ࠰ಥެΧɽ༸؇183 ໮ 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong Υձʕː54 ᅽ

I/We would like to receive the printed copy of the following Corporate Communication (Note 1) and all future Corporate Communication of the Company (Note 2):

͉ɛ Ŋ шഃࠅӋ॰՟ɨΐʘʮ̡ஷৃ €ൗ1 ʿʮ̡˚ܝ̊೯ٙהϞʮ̡ஷৃٙΙՏ͉ €ൗ2 j

(Please mark "×" in the box)

€ሗί٤ࣸʫྌɪ˜Ò™໮

Circular relating to the proposed adoption of the subsidiary share option scheme and notice of the 2021 second extraordinary general meeting

Ϟᗫܔᙄમॶɿʮ̡ᒅٰᛆࠇྌʿ2021ϋୋɚϣᑗٰࣛ؇ɽึஷѓٙஷՌ

Signature: ᖦΤjDate: ˚ಂj

Name:

(English)

(Chinese)

֑Τj

(ߵ˖)

(ʕ˖)

(in block letters ˸ฺ͍෬ᄳ)

Contact Phone Number: ᑌഖཥ༑j

Notes ڝൗj

1. Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, summary financial report (where applicable), interim report, summary interim report (where applicable), notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form. ʮ̡ஷৃܸ͟ʮ̡೯̈אਗ਼ʚ೯̈˸Զʮٰ̡؇ਞ๫אમ՟Бਗٙ΂О˖΁dՉʕܼ̍Шʔࠢ׵ϋజeৌਕ࿜ࠅజѓ€νቇ͜eʕಂజѓeʕಂ࿜ࠅజѓ€νቇ͜eึᙄஷѓe ɪ̹˖΁eஷՌʿ˾ڌ։΂ڌࣸf

2. By completing and returning this Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you have expressly indicated that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communication of the Company in printed form. ຅cტɨ෬ᄳʿ੔Ϋ͡ሗڌࣸ˸॰՟ʮ̡ஷৃٙΙՏ͉ܝуڌͪcტɨᆽႩᏝϗ՟ʮ̡˚ܝ̊೯ٙהϞʮ̡ஷৃٙΙՏ͉f

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT ϗණࡈɛ༟ࣘᑊ׼

(i) "Personal Data" in these statements has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong (the "PDPO"). ͉ᑊ׼ʕהܸٙ˜ࡈɛ༟ࣘ™ՈϞ࠰ಥجԷୋ486௝ࡈɛ༟ࣘ€ӷᒯૢԷ€˜ӷᒯૢԷ™ʕ˜ࡈɛ༟ࣘ™ٙ଄່f

(ii) Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis and is used for processing your instructions and/or requests as stated in this Request Form. Failure to provide sufficient information may result in the Company not being able to process your such instructions and/or requests as stated in this Request Form. ტɨ݊ІᗴΣʮ̡౤Զࡈɛ༟ࣘd͜˸ஈଣcტɨί͉͡ሗڌࣸɪהࠑܸٙͪʿ Ŋ אࠅӋf߰cტɨ͊ঐ౤Զԑ੄༟ࣘdʮ̡̙ঐೌجஈଣcტɨί͉͡ሗڌࣸɪהࠑܸٙͪʿ Ŋ אࠅӋf

(iii) Your Personal Data will not be transferred to other third parties (other than Tricor Investor Services Limited) unless it is a requirement to do so by law, for example, in response to a court order or a law enforcement agency's request and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes. ৰڢܲجԷ஝֛dԷνᏐجࢬն˿אੂجዚᗫٙࠅӋdщۆࡈɛ༟ࣘਗ਼ʔึᔷʹՉ˼ୋɧ˙€ՙԳᗇՎ೮াϞࠢʮ̡ৰ̮ʿਗ਼ί̀ࠅಂගڭवЪࣨྼʿߏ፽͜௄f

(iv)You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing addressed to the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Investor Services Limited.

ტɨϞᛆ࣬ኽӷᒯૢԷٙૢ˖ݟቡʿ Ŋ אࡌҷcტɨٙࡈɛ༟ࣘf΂О༈ഃݟቡʿ Ŋ אࡌҷࡈɛ༟ࣘٙࠅӋѩ඲˸ࣣࠦ˙όΣՙԳᗇՎ೮াϞࠢʮ̡ٙӷᒯૢԷԫਕ˴΂౤̈f

