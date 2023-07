Hangzhou Todaytec Digital Co Ltd is a China-based company principally involved in the research, development, manufacture and sales of thermal transfer charcoal products. The Company operates through two main segments. The Main Business segment is mainly engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sales of thermal transfer charcoal products. The Company's main products include barcode ribbons, coded ribbons, fax ribbons and water transfer ribbons. The Other Business segment is mainly involved in the sales of sales labels, bar code printers and others, as well as other ancillary products of ribbon products.

Sector Business Support Supplies