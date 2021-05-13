Hanhua Financial : BOOK CLOSE FOR REGISTRATION OF TRANSFERS OF H SHARES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd.*

瀚華金控股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 3903)

ANNOUNCEMENT

BOOK CLOSE FOR REGISTRATION OF

TRANSFERS OF H SHARES

The 2020 annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (the

Company " ) will be held at Conference Room, 7th Floor, Building 2, 11 East Honghu Road, Yubei District, Chongqing, the People's Republic of China at 10:00 a.m on Tuesday, 29 June 2021. According to the articles of association of the Company, in order to determine the list of Shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the AGM, the register of H share of the Company will be closed from Saturday, 29 May 2021 to Tuesday, 29 June 2021 (both days inclusive), during which no transfer of Shares of the Company will be effected. Holders of H shares of the Company who wish to be eligible to attend and vote at the AGM must deliver their transfer documents together with the relevant share certificates to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the share registrar of H shares of the Company, at shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 28 May 2021.

By order of the Board

Hanhua Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

Zhang Guoxiang

Chairman of the Board

Chongqing, the PRC, 13 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHANG Guoxiang and Mr. CUI Weilan; the non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. LIU Jiaoyang, Ms. LIU Tingrong, Ms. WANG Fangfei, Mr. FENG Yongxiang and Mr. LIU Bolin; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. BAI Qinxian, Mr. DENG Zhaoyu, Mr. QIAN Shizheng, Mr. NG Leung Sing and Mr. YUAN Xiaobin.