Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2023) - Investor.Events Inc., in collaboration with Stockhouse Publishing Ltd., is thrilled to announce the launch of its inaugural Capital Tides Investor Cruise, taking place tomorrow on the MV Britannia by Harbour Cruises. Departing from the scenic Coal Harbour at 10 AM, this one-day event promises to offer Greater Vancouver Investors and Finance Professionals a unique opportunity to explore investment prospects in the serene backdrop of Indian Arm, English Bay, and False Creek.





Capital Tides Sept 29



This exclusive event will bring together 24 Issuers from the TSX, TSXV, and CSE, representing a diverse range of sectors including resource exploration, technology, investment funds, and special situations. Each Issuer will have dedicated meeting areas, facilitating back-to-back discussions throughout the day on the three-level charter vessel.

Neil Lock, CEO of Investor.Events, expressed his excitement about the event, saying, "Investors' time is valuable, and they desire an experience that offers an energetic environment. Capital Tides Investor Cruise is designed to deliver exactly that."

Josh Franken, Director of Business Development, Stockhouse, said, "Stockhouse is thrilled to partner with Neil Lock and Investor.Events, Neil is a proven expert in orchestrating impactful events connecting issuers with accredited investors and financial professionals. At Stockhouse, we are committed to providing comprehensive investor marketing strategies, and these events, combined with a strong digital presence, are crucial for long-term success in public markets."

AGENDA:

9:00AM: Boarding, Breakfast, and Registration (Coal Harbour: Harbour Cruises - 501 Denman)

10:00AM: Departure for Indian Arm, English Bay, and False Creek

10:00AM - 4:00 PM: Scheduled Meetings

4:00PM: Meetings Conclude, Reception on Top Deck

5:00PM: Dock Arrival

Presenting Companies include:

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR), Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT), Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN), Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC), CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR), EV Minerals Corp. (CSE: EVM), Prospera Energy Inc. (TSXV: PEI), Hank Payments Corp. (TSXV: HANK), West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: WRLG), First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS), Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: JUGR), CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV), iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV: IMR), Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR), Vesta Wealth Partners Ltd. (Investment Funds), Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL), Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU), Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (TSXV: DME), Silver Viper (TSXV: VIPR), Barsele Minerals (TSXV: BME), BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (CSE: BIGG), Pulsar Helium Inc. (TSXV: PLSR), Electrum Copper Corp. (Private), CE Brands Inc. (TSXV: CEBI)

Event Floorplan



Investor Networking Events: Saturday, September 30





Sturgeon Derby



Sturgeon Fishing Derby: 24 Lucky Conference Participants will embark on a Fraser River fishing adventure for Sturgeon on guided fishing charters by BC Sportfishing Group/STS Guiding. Six boats will compete, and the 24 derby winners will be announced during Friday's Reception.





Whale Watching



Whale Watching Tour: 24 Lucky Conference Participants will depart from the charming historic fishing village of Steveston, journeying through the Gulf and San Juan Islands to witness magnificent marine wildlife in their natural habitat. Two Zodiac Boats will depart at 12 PM, each with 12 guests on board, and the 24 winners will be announced during Friday's Reception.

For more information about Capital Tides Investor Cruise and to register for this unique event, please visit the provided URLs. Don't miss this opportunity to combine networking, investment, and the natural beauty of Vancouver's waters.

