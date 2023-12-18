Official HANK PAYMENTS CORP. press release

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2023) - Hank Payments Corp. (TSXV: HANK) ("Hank" or the "Company"), an emerging North American leader in the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market with a platform that modernizes budgets and payments for enterprises and consumers is pleased to announce the signing of a contract for its education product platform ("Hank EDU") with a Texas based college.

The college will initially launch Hank's proprietary FAST FUNDS product, which allows colleges to seamlessly distribute excess funds collected, through bursaries, student loans, and rebates, back to the students. Hank's FAST FUNDS product was created to improve the schools' productivity while delivering prompt and secure payment services to its student body. The Company participated in several Texas college conferences and administrative association events in 2023 gaining insight into administrative challenges faced by schools to develop solutions that the Hank EDU platform can provide. The college is targeting to launch in the second quarter of calendar 2024.

Michael Hilmer, Chairperson and CEO commented, "We are pleased to partner with this college representing 3000 annual enrolments, coming on the heels of our Oklahoma college announcement last week." He added, "The total market size of Texas' higher education system is material for Hank, consisting of over 450 colleges, community colleges and trade schools representing well over 2,000,000 students."

About Hank Payments Corp.

Hank Payments Corp (the Company or "Hank") is an emerging North American leader in the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market. The Hank platform modernizes budgets and payments for enterprises and consumers and automates tedious functions that result in time and economic savings for platform users. The Hank technology stack provides for several vertical market applications of the technology, with features specific to channels and enterprise accounts ("Partners") that allow those Partners to operate new revenue streams, while modernizing legacy payments. The Company earns recurring transaction and licensing fees from consumers and enterprises and is active in several markets and geographies including Canada and the United States. For more information visit the Hank Payments website at www.hankpayments.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company's business. Financial performance figures in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise indicated by "U" representing United States Dollars.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

For more information regarding Hank Payments Corp., please contact: Jason Ewart, EVP Capital Markets, at 416-580-0721. For Investor Relations please contact ir@hankpayments.com and visit the Company's website at www.hankpayments.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

