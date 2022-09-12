Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9042   JP3774200004

HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS, INC.

(9042)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-12 am EDT
4300.00 JPY   +1.30%
05:25aHankyu Hanshin Holdings Plans to Take Control of Jakarta Mall for $197.2 Million
DJ
09/07BASEBALL : Ito goes distance as Tigers batter Swallows
AQ
09/01BASEBALL : Comeback kid Saiki pitches Tigers past Carp
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hankyu Hanshin Holdings Plans to Take Control of Jakarta Mall for $197.2 Million

09/12/2022 | 05:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kosaku Narioka


Hankyu Hanshin Holdings Inc. said Monday that it would take control of large commercial facility Central Park Mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, for 28.12 billion yen ($197.2 million) in a bid to strengthen its business in Southeast Asia.

The Japanese railway and real estate company said a fully owned unit would acquire shares of CPM Assets Indonesia, which holds a 15% stake in the commercial property in Jakarta.

The Japanese company said CPM Assets Indonesia is then expected to buy the remaining 85% stake in Central Park Mall from the developer, Agung Podomoro Land.

Hankyu Hanshin said that after the transactions, its unit would hold a 71% stake in CPM Assets Indonesia and Agung Podomoro would own the remaining 29% stake.

Hankyu Hanshin said unit CPM Assets Japan plans to buy new shares as well as existing shares of CPM Assets Indonesia held by current owner Prosperity Queen Ltd. on Sept. 22.

Hankyu Hanshin also said its stake in CPM Assets Japan would fall to 51% around November when the unit receives capital from a third party, which the company didn't identify.


Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-22 0524ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS, INC. 1.30% 4300 Delayed Quote.30.02%
PT AGUNG PODOMORO LAND TBK 0.00% 118 End-of-day quote.-3.28%
All news about HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS, INC.
05:25aHankyu Hanshin Holdings Plans to Take Control of Jakarta Mall for $197.2 Million
DJ
09/07BASEBALL : Ito goes distance as Tigers batter Swallows
AQ
09/01BASEBALL : Comeback kid Saiki pitches Tigers past Carp
AQ
08/25HANKYU HANSHIN : Guide 2022
PU
08/25BASEBALL : Nishi pitches slumping Tigers past streaking BayStars
AQ
08/23BASEBALL : Imanaga pitches streaking BayStars to 7th straight win
AQ
08/16BASEBALL : Takanashi sets tone as Swallows hold off Tigers
AQ
08/04Hankyu Hanshin's Fiscal Q1 Profit Soars 425% on Strong Trading
MT
08/03HANKYU HANSHIN : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Q1 of FY2023
PU
08/03HANKYU HANSHIN : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30,2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 923 B 6 474 M 6 474 M
Net income 2023 44 975 M 316 M 316 M
Net Debt 2023 1 080 B 7 574 M 7 574 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,7x
Yield 2023 1,18%
Capitalization 1 023 B 7 176 M 7 176 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
EV / Sales 2024 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 22 869
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4 245,00 JPY
Average target price 4 233,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target -0,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazuo Sumi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Takehiro Sugiyama President & Representative Director
Noriko Endo Independent Outside Director
Yuki Tsuru Independent Outside Director
Michiari Komiyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS, INC.30.02%7 176
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY5.28%22 306
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY11.16%9 141
INDIAN RAILWAY CATERING & TOURISM CORPORATION LIMITED-14.42%7 153
TOKYU CORPORATION8.38%7 001
KINTETSU GROUP HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.43.55%6 158