Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 1, 2023

Company name:

Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

9042

URL https://www.hankyu-hanshin.co.jp/

Representative:

President and Representative Director

Yasuo Shimada

Inquiries:

Accounting Manager of the Group Planning

Kazutoshi Funao

TEL 06-6373-5013

Division

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 10, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2023

245,524

7.2

33,750

38.2

36,831

43.0

25,098

49.2

Three months ended June 30, 2022

228,993

50.7

24,425

412.9

25,763

455.3

16,826

425.1

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2023

104.25

104.22

Three months ended June 30, 2022

69.84

69.83

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2023

2,862,004

1,013,961

32.5

As of March 31, 2023

2,865,410

980,940

31.6

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2023

-

25.00

-

25.00

Year ending March 31, 2024

-

Year ending March 31, 2024 (Forecast)

25.00

-

25.00

Total

Yen 50.00

50.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

1,000,000

3.3

87,700

(1.8)

87,000

(1.6)

52,000

10.7

216.22

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

Yes

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2023

254,281,385

shares

As of March 31, 2023

254,281,385

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2023

13,828,124

shares

As of March 31, 2023

13,377,821

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2023

240,766,279

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2022

240,945,286

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

42,876

46,012

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

120,067

81,240

Land and buildings for sale

193,607

194,048

Merchandise and finished goods

2,897

3,160

Work in process

2,461

3,967

Raw materials and supplies

5,790

6,032

Other

61,237

63,690

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(856)

(892)

Total current assets

428,082

397,258

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

633,990

634,000

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

57,804

55,462

Land

1,010,609

1,000,940

Construction in progress

252,908

273,826

Other, net

25,678

25,645

Total property, plant and equipment

1,980,991

1,989,876

Intangible assets

Goodwill

7,334

6,754

Other

28,155

27,575

Total intangible assets

35,489

34,329

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

342,659

361,434

Deferred tax assets

7,272

7,224

Retirement benefit asset

18,590

18,670

Other

52,583

53,493

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(258)

(283)

Total investments and other assets

420,846

440,538

Total non-current assets

2,437,328

2,464,745

Total assets

2,865,410

2,862,004

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

42,024

36,470

Accrued expenses

23,182

19,122

Short-term borrowings

187,982

192,116

Commercial papers

10,000

-

Current portion of bonds payable

30,000

30,000

Lease liabilities

4,251

4,206

Income taxes payable

10,029

6,062

Provision for bonuses

4,337

3,206

Other

187,877

154,279

Total current liabilities

499,684

445,465

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

634,613

633,640

Bonds payable

230,000

230,000

Lease liabilities

9,503

9,815

Deferred tax liabilities

181,831

187,979

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

5,182

5,182

Retirement benefit liability

61,916

61,936

Long-term deferred contribution for construction

132,580

143,857

Other

129,156

130,163

Total non-current liabilities

1,384,785

1,402,576

Total liabilities

1,884,470

1,848,042

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

99,474

99,474

Capital surplus

147,343

147,263

Retained earnings

680,040

698,223

Treasury shares

(48,748)

(50,774)

Total shareholders' equity

878,110

894,186

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

20,930

25,692

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(78)

594

Revaluation reserve for land

5,499

5,499

Foreign currency translation adjustment

908

4,015

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

1,433

1,344

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

28,692

37,146

Non-controlling interests

74,137

82,628

Total net assets

980,940

1,013,961

Total liabilities and net assets

2,865,410

2,862,004

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

Operating revenue

228,993

245,524

Operating expenses

Operating expenses and cost of sales of transportation

197,116

204,312

Selling, general and administrative expenses

7,452

7,461

Total operating expenses

204,568

211,774

Operating profit

24,425

33,750

Non-operating income

Interest income

55

157

Dividend income

498

578

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

2,771

4,579

Miscellaneous income

605

917

Total non-operating income

3,931

6,232

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

2,081

2,547

Miscellaneous expenses

510

603

Total non-operating expenses

2,592

3,150

Ordinary profit

25,763

36,831

Extraordinary income

Contribution received for construction

284

563

Other

556

86

Total extraordinary income

840

650

Extraordinary losses

Loss on tax purpose reduction entry of non-current assets

280

547

Other

564

94

Total extraordinary losses

845

642

Profit before income taxes

25,759

36,839

Income taxes - current

4,814

6,638

Income taxes - deferred

3,270

4,235

Total income taxes

8,085

10,873

Profit

17,674

25,965

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

847

866

Profit attributable to owners of parent

16,826

25,098

5

