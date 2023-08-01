Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
August 1, 2023
Company name:
Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
9042
URL https://www.hankyu-hanshin.co.jp/
Representative:
President and Representative Director
Yasuo Shimada
Inquiries:
Accounting Manager of the Group Planning
Kazutoshi Funao
TEL 06-6373-5013
Division
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 10, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Operating revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2023
245,524
7.2
33,750
38.2
36,831
43.0
25,098
49.2
Three months ended June 30, 2022
228,993
50.7
24,425
412.9
25,763
455.3
16,826
425.1
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2023
104.25
104.22
Three months ended June 30, 2022
69.84
69.83
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2023
2,862,004
1,013,961
32.5
As of March 31, 2023
2,865,410
980,940
31.6
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2023
-
25.00
-
25.00
Year ending March 31, 2024
-
Year ending March 31, 2024 (Forecast)
25.00
-
25.00
Total
Yen 50.00
50.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Operating revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
1,000,000
3.3
87,700
(1.8)
87,000
(1.6)
52,000
10.7
216.22
1
4. Notes
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
- Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
Yes
No
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2023
254,281,385
shares
As of March 31, 2023
254,281,385
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2023
13,828,124
shares
As of March 31, 2023
13,377,821
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2023
240,766,279
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2022
240,945,286
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
42,876
46,012
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
120,067
81,240
Land and buildings for sale
193,607
194,048
Merchandise and finished goods
2,897
3,160
Work in process
2,461
3,967
Raw materials and supplies
5,790
6,032
Other
61,237
63,690
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(856)
(892)
Total current assets
428,082
397,258
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
633,990
634,000
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
57,804
55,462
Land
1,010,609
1,000,940
Construction in progress
252,908
273,826
Other, net
25,678
25,645
Total property, plant and equipment
1,980,991
1,989,876
Intangible assets
Goodwill
7,334
6,754
Other
28,155
27,575
Total intangible assets
35,489
34,329
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
342,659
361,434
Deferred tax assets
7,272
7,224
Retirement benefit asset
18,590
18,670
Other
52,583
53,493
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(258)
(283)
Total investments and other assets
420,846
440,538
Total non-current assets
2,437,328
2,464,745
Total assets
2,865,410
2,862,004
3
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
42,024
36,470
Accrued expenses
23,182
19,122
Short-term borrowings
187,982
192,116
Commercial papers
10,000
-
Current portion of bonds payable
30,000
30,000
Lease liabilities
4,251
4,206
Income taxes payable
10,029
6,062
Provision for bonuses
4,337
3,206
Other
187,877
154,279
Total current liabilities
499,684
445,465
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
634,613
633,640
Bonds payable
230,000
230,000
Lease liabilities
9,503
9,815
Deferred tax liabilities
181,831
187,979
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
5,182
5,182
Retirement benefit liability
61,916
61,936
Long-term deferred contribution for construction
132,580
143,857
Other
129,156
130,163
Total non-current liabilities
1,384,785
1,402,576
Total liabilities
1,884,470
1,848,042
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
99,474
99,474
Capital surplus
147,343
147,263
Retained earnings
680,040
698,223
Treasury shares
(48,748)
(50,774)
Total shareholders' equity
878,110
894,186
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
20,930
25,692
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(78)
594
Revaluation reserve for land
5,499
5,499
Foreign currency translation adjustment
908
4,015
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
1,433
1,344
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
28,692
37,146
Non-controlling interests
74,137
82,628
Total net assets
980,940
1,013,961
Total liabilities and net assets
2,865,410
2,862,004
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
Operating revenue
228,993
245,524
Operating expenses
Operating expenses and cost of sales of transportation
197,116
204,312
Selling, general and administrative expenses
7,452
7,461
Total operating expenses
204,568
211,774
Operating profit
24,425
33,750
Non-operating income
Interest income
55
157
Dividend income
498
578
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
2,771
4,579
Miscellaneous income
605
917
Total non-operating income
3,931
6,232
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
2,081
2,547
Miscellaneous expenses
510
603
Total non-operating expenses
2,592
3,150
Ordinary profit
25,763
36,831
Extraordinary income
Contribution received for construction
284
563
Other
556
86
Total extraordinary income
840
650
Extraordinary losses
Loss on tax purpose reduction entry of non-current assets
280
547
Other
564
94
Total extraordinary losses
845
642
Profit before income taxes
25,759
36,839
Income taxes - current
4,814
6,638
Income taxes - deferred
3,270
4,235
Total income taxes
8,085
10,873
Profit
17,674
25,965
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
847
866
Profit attributable to owners of parent
16,826
25,098
5
