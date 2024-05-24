Hankyu Hanshin : Monthly Report on Hotel Performance results
May 24, 2024 at 02:46 am EDT
Share
ホテル月次営業概況（Monthly Report on Hotel Performance results）
阪急阪神ホールディングス株式会社
Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc.
近畿圏 Kansai area
阪急阪神ホテルズ（直営ホテル）
稼働率
ADR
備考
前年同期⽐
Hankyu Hanshin Hotels
Occupancy
前年同期⽐
（円,Yen）
YoY
Remarks
(Directly managed hotels)
rates（％）
YoY （P）
（円,Yen）
4月 Apr.
90.7
▲1.2
19,151
+3,541
5月 May
6月 Jun.
第1四半期累計 1st Quarter
7月 Jul.
8月 Aug.
9月 Sep.
第2四半期累計 2Q Accumulated
10月 Oct.
11月 Nov.
12月 Dec.
第3四半期累計 3Q Accumulated
1月 Jan.
2月 Feb.
3月 Mar.
年度累計 FY total
首都圏 Tokyo metropolitan area
阪急阪神ホテルズ（直営ホテル）
稼働率
ADR
備考
前年同期⽐
Hankyu Hanshin Hotels
Occupancy
前年同期⽐
（円,Yen）
YoY
Remarks
(Directly managed hotels)
rates（％）
YoY （P）
（円,Yen）
4月 Apr.
91.3
▲0.0
23,927
+3,077
5月 May
6月 Jun.
第1四半期累計 1st Quarter
7月 Jul.
8月 Aug.
9月 Sep.
第2四半期累計 2Q Accumulated
10月 Oct.
11月 Nov.
12月 Dec.
第3四半期累計 3Q Accumulated
1月 Jan.
2月 Feb.
3月 Mar.
年度累計 FY total
全社 Total
阪急阪神ホテルズ（直営ホテル）
稼働率
ADR
備考
Hankyu Hanshin Hotels
Occupancy
前年同期⽐
前年同期⽐
（円,Yen）
YoY
Remarks
(Directly managed hotels)
rates（％）
YoY （P）
（円,Yen）
4月 Apr.
90.9
▲0.8
20,526
+3,421
5月 May
6月 Jun.
第1四半期累計 1st Quarter
7月 Jul.
8月 Aug.
9月 Sep.
第2四半期累計 2Q Accumulated
10月 Oct.
11月 Nov.
12月 Dec.
第3四半期累計 3Q Accumulated
1月 Jan.
2月 Feb.
3月 Mar.
年度累計 FY total
・ 数値は速報値です。The figures above are preliminary.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Hankyu Hanshin Holdings Inc. published this content on
24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
24 May 2024 06:45:06 UTC.
Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc. is a Japan-based holding company mainly engaged in transportation, real estate and other businesses. It operates in six business segments. The City Transportation segment is involved in the railway, automobile, distribution, advertisement and city transportation businesses. The Real Estate segment is mainly engaged in the real estate leasing and sales businesses. The Entertainment and Communication segment is engaged in the sports, stage, communication media and leisure businesses. The Travel segment is involved in the provision of traveling. The International Transportation segment involves in the international transportation business. The Hotel segment is engaged in the hotel business. The Company is also involved in the businesses including construction and environment business, group cards business, group financial business, human resource and accounting agency business, among others.