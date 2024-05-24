ホテル月次営業概況（Monthly Report on Hotel Performance results

阪急阪神ホールディングス株式会社

Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc.

近畿圏 Kansai area

阪急阪神ホテルズ（直営ホテル）

稼働率

ADR

備考

前年同期⽐

Hankyu Hanshin Hotels

Occupancy

前年同期⽐

（円,Yen

YoY

Remarks

(Directly managed hotels)

rates（％）

YoY P

（円,Yen

4 Apr.

90.7

▲1.2

19,151

+3,541

5 May

6 Jun.

1四半期累計 1st Quarter

7 Jul.

8 Aug.

9 Sep.

2四半期累計 2Q Accumulated

10 Oct.

11 Nov.

12 Dec.

3四半期累計 3Q Accumulated

1 Jan.

2 Feb.

3 Mar.

年度累計 FY total

首都圏 Tokyo metropolitan area

阪急阪神ホテルズ（直営ホテル）

稼働率

ADR

備考

前年同期⽐

Hankyu Hanshin Hotels

Occupancy

前年同期⽐

（円,Yen

YoY

Remarks

(Directly managed hotels)

rates（％）

YoY P

（円,Yen

4 Apr.

91.3

▲0.0

23,927

+3,077

5 May

6 Jun.

1四半期累計 1st Quarter

7 Jul.

8 Aug.

9 Sep.

2四半期累計 2Q Accumulated

10 Oct.

11 Nov.

12 Dec.

3四半期累計 3Q Accumulated

1 Jan.

2 Feb.

3 Mar.

年度累計 FY total

全社 Total

阪急阪神ホテルズ（直営ホテル）

稼働率

ADR

備考

Hankyu Hanshin Hotels

Occupancy

前年同期⽐

前年同期⽐

（円,Yen

YoY

Remarks

(Directly managed hotels)

rates（％）

YoY P

（円,Yen

4 Apr.

90.9

▲0.8

20,526

+3,421

5 May

6 Jun.

1四半期累計 1st Quarter

7 Jul.

8 Aug.

9 Sep.

2四半期累計 2Q Accumulated

10 Oct.

11 Nov.

12 Dec.

3四半期累計 3Q Accumulated

1 Jan.

2 Feb.

3 Mar.

年度累計 FY total

・ 数値は速報値です。The figures above are preliminary.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Hankyu Hanshin Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2024 06:45:06 UTC.