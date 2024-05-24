Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc. is a Japan-based holding company mainly engaged in transportation, real estate and other businesses. It operates in six business segments. The City Transportation segment is involved in the railway, automobile, distribution, advertisement and city transportation businesses. The Real Estate segment is mainly engaged in the real estate leasing and sales businesses. The Entertainment and Communication segment is engaged in the sports, stage, communication media and leisure businesses. The Travel segment is involved in the provision of traveling. The International Transportation segment involves in the international transportation business. The Hotel segment is engaged in the hotel business. The Company is also involved in the businesses including construction and environment business, group cards business, group financial business, human resource and accounting agency business, among others.