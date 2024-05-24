月次鉄道運輸成績（Monthly Report on Railway Performance results

阪急阪神ホールディングス株式会社 Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc.

4

5

6

1四半期累計

7

8

9

2四半期累計

10

11

12

3四半期累計

1

2

3

年度累計

Apr.

May

Jun.

1st Quarter

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

2Q Accumulated

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

3Q Accumulated

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

FY total

定期 Commuter Pass

2,759

前年同期比 YoY Change（％）

4.6

収入

2018年度比 vs FY2019（％）

▲0.4

定期外 Other Tickets

5,346

(百万円)

前年同期比 YoY Change（％）

3.2

Fare revenues

2018年度比 vs FY2019（％）

▲2.3

(Million Yen)

合計 Total

8,105

阪急電鉄

前年同期比 YoY Change（％）

3.7

2018年度比 vs FY2019（％）

▲1.7

Hankyu

定期 Commuter Pass

26,825

Corporation

前年同期比 YoY Change（％）

2.0

人員

2018年度比 vs FY2019（％）

▲4.9

(千人)

定期外 Other Tickets

25,003

Passenger

前年同期比 YoY Change（％）

1.6

volumes

2018年度比 vs FY2019（％）

▲9.7

(Thousands)

合計 Total

51,828

前年同期比 YoY Change（％）

1.8

2018年度比 vs FY2019（％）

▲7.3

定期 Commuter Pass

1,019

前年同期比 YoY Change（％）

4.2

収入

2018年度比 vs FY2019（％）

4.7

定期外 Other Tickets

1,954

(百万円)

前年同期比 YoY Change（％）

7.4

Fare revenues

2018年度比 vs FY2019（％）

3.2

(Million Yen)

合計 Total

2,973

阪神電気鉄道

前年同期比 YoY Change（％）

6.3

Hanshin

2018年度比 vs FY2019（％）

3.7

Electric

定期 Commuter Pass

10,068

Railway

前年同期比 YoY Change（％）

1.5

人員

2018年度比 vs FY2019（％）

0.5

(千人)

定期外 Other Tickets

10,000

Passenger

前年同期比 YoY Change（％）

6.6

volumes

2018年度比 vs FY2019（％）

▲2.9

(Thousands)

合計 Total

20,068

前年同期比 YoY Change（％）

4.0

2018年度比 vs FY2019（％）

▲1.2

・ 収入は百万円未満を、人員は千人未満をそれぞれ切り捨てて表示しています。

Revenue amounts less than one million yen, and numbers of passengers less than one thousand, are omitted. ・ 阪急電鉄の定期外収入・人員には、PiTaPa区間指定割引運賃適用の収入・人員を含んでいます。

For Hankyu Railway, "other ticket revenue/ridership" includes revenue/ridership associated with the PiTaPa usage sections. ・ 阪急電鉄・阪神電気鉄道ともに、第1種鉄道事業及び第2種鉄道事業の合計です。

Sum of tier 1 and tier 2 railway operators for both Hankyu Corporation and Hanshin Electric Railway.

