月次鉄道運輸成績（Monthly Report on Railway Performance results）

阪急阪神ホールディングス株式会社 Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc.

4月 5月 6月 第1四半期累計 7月 8月 9月 第2四半期累計 10月 11月 12月 第3四半期累計 1月 2月 3月 年度累計 Apr. May Jun. 1st Quarter Jul. Aug. Sep. 2Q Accumulated Oct. Nov. Dec. 3Q Accumulated Jan. Feb. Mar. FY total 定期 Commuter Pass 2,759 前年同期比 YoY Change（％） 4.6 収入 2018年度比 vs FY2019（％） ▲0.4 定期外 Other Tickets 5,346 (百万円) 前年同期比 YoY Change（％） 3.2 Fare revenues 2018年度比 vs FY2019（％） ▲2.3 (Million Yen) 合計 Total 8,105 阪急電鉄 前年同期比 YoY Change（％） 3.7 2018年度比 vs FY2019（％） ▲1.7 Hankyu 定期 Commuter Pass 26,825 Corporation 前年同期比 YoY Change（％） 2.0 人員 2018年度比 vs FY2019（％） ▲4.9 (千人) 定期外 Other Tickets 25,003 Passenger 前年同期比 YoY Change（％） 1.6 volumes 2018年度比 vs FY2019（％） ▲9.7 (Thousands) 合計 Total 51,828 前年同期比 YoY Change（％） 1.8 2018年度比 vs FY2019（％） ▲7.3 定期 Commuter Pass 1,019 前年同期比 YoY Change（％） 4.2 収入 2018年度比 vs FY2019（％） 4.7 定期外 Other Tickets 1,954 (百万円) 前年同期比 YoY Change（％） 7.4 Fare revenues 2018年度比 vs FY2019（％） 3.2 (Million Yen) 合計 Total 2,973 阪神電気鉄道 前年同期比 YoY Change（％） 6.3 Hanshin 2018年度比 vs FY2019（％） 3.7 Electric 定期 Commuter Pass 10,068 Railway 前年同期比 YoY Change（％） 1.5 人員 2018年度比 vs FY2019（％） 0.5 (千人) 定期外 Other Tickets 10,000 Passenger 前年同期比 YoY Change（％） 6.6 volumes 2018年度比 vs FY2019（％） ▲2.9 (Thousands) 合計 Total 20,068 前年同期比 YoY Change（％） 4.0 2018年度比 vs FY2019（％） ▲1.2

・ 収入は百万円未満を、人員は千人未満をそれぞれ切り捨てて表示しています。

Revenue amounts less than one million yen, and numbers of passengers less than one thousand, are omitted. ・ 阪急電鉄の定期外収入・人員には、PiTaPa区間指定割引運賃適用の収入・人員を含んでいます。

For Hankyu Railway, "other ticket revenue/ridership" includes revenue/ridership associated with the PiTaPa usage sections. ・ 阪急電鉄・阪神電気鉄道ともに、第1種鉄道事業及び第2種鉄道事業の合計です。

Sum of tier 1 and tier 2 railway operators for both Hankyu Corporation and Hanshin Electric Railway.