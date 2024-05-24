Hankyu Hanshin : Monthly Report on Railway Performance results
月次鉄道運輸成績（Monthly Report on Railway Performance results）
阪急阪神ホールディングス株式会社 Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc.
4月
5月
6月
第1四半期累計
7月
8月
9月
第2四半期累計
10月
11月
12月
第3四半期累計
1月
2月
3月
年度累計
Apr.
May
Jun.
1st Quarter
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
2Q Accumulated
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
3Q Accumulated
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
FY total
定期 Commuter Pass
2,759
前年同期比 YoY Change（％）
4.6
収入
2018年度比 vs FY2019（％）
▲0.4
定期外 Other Tickets
5,346
(百万円)
前年同期比 YoY Change（％）
3.2
Fare revenues
2018年度比 vs FY2019（％）
▲2.3
(Million Yen)
合計 Total
8,105
阪急電鉄
前年同期比 YoY Change（％）
3.7
2018年度比 vs FY2019（％）
▲1.7
Hankyu
定期 Commuter Pass
26,825
Corporation
前年同期比 YoY Change（％）
2.0
人員
2018年度比 vs FY2019（％）
▲4.9
(千人)
定期外 Other Tickets
25,003
Passenger
前年同期比 YoY Change（％）
1.6
volumes
2018年度比 vs FY2019（％）
▲9.7
(Thousands)
合計 Total
51,828
前年同期比 YoY Change（％）
1.8
2018年度比 vs FY2019（％）
▲7.3
定期 Commuter Pass
1,019
前年同期比 YoY Change（％）
4.2
収入
2018年度比 vs FY2019（％）
4.7
定期外 Other Tickets
1,954
(百万円)
前年同期比 YoY Change（％）
7.4
Fare revenues
2018年度比 vs FY2019（％）
3.2
(Million Yen)
合計 Total
2,973
阪神電気鉄道
前年同期比 YoY Change（％）
6.3
Hanshin
2018年度比 vs FY2019（％）
3.7
Electric
定期 Commuter Pass
10,068
Railway
前年同期比 YoY Change（％）
1.5
人員
2018年度比 vs FY2019（％）
0.5
(千人)
定期外 Other Tickets
10,000
Passenger
前年同期比 YoY Change（％）
6.6
volumes
2018年度比 vs FY2019（％）
▲2.9
(Thousands)
合計 Total
20,068
前年同期比 YoY Change（％）
4.0
2018年度比 vs FY2019（％）
▲1.2
・ 収入は百万円未満を、人員は千人未満をそれぞれ切り捨てて表示しています。
Revenue amounts less than one million yen, and numbers of passengers less than one thousand, are omitted. ・ 阪急電鉄の定期外収入・人員には、PiTaPa区間指定割引運賃適用の収入・人員を含んでいます。
For Hankyu Railway, "other ticket revenue/ridership" includes revenue/ridership associated with the PiTaPa usage sections. ・ 阪急電鉄・阪神電気鉄道ともに、第1種鉄道事業及び第2種鉄道事業の合計です。
Sum of tier 1 and tier 2 railway operators for both Hankyu Corporation and Hanshin Electric Railway.
Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc. is a Japan-based holding company mainly engaged in transportation, real estate and other businesses. It operates in six business segments. The City Transportation segment is involved in the railway, automobile, distribution, advertisement and city transportation businesses. The Real Estate segment is mainly engaged in the real estate leasing and sales businesses. The Entertainment and Communication segment is engaged in the sports, stage, communication media and leisure businesses. The Travel segment is involved in the provision of traveling. The International Transportation segment involves in the international transportation business. The Hotel segment is engaged in the hotel business. The Company is also involved in the businesses including construction and environment business, group cards business, group financial business, human resource and accounting agency business, among others.