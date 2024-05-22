Notice: This is a translation of the Notice of Convocation of the 186th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc. and is made solely for the convenience of foreign shareholders. In the case of any discrepancy between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail. [Translation] Securities Code: 9042 May 24, 2024 To our shareholders Kazuo Sumi, Chairman and Representative Director Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc. 1-1, Sakaemachi, Ikeda-shi, Osaka (Head Office: 1-16-1, Shibata, Kita-ku,Osaka-shi) Notice of Convocation of the 186th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") hereby notifies you as follows that the 186th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will be held as described below. Matters Related to Measures for Provision in Electronic Format The Company has taken measures for provision in electronic format to convene this General Meeting of Shareholders with regard to the information which is the content of the Reference Materials, etc. for General Meeting of Shareholders (the Electronic Provision Measures Matters). Such information is available on the websites set out below. [Website of the Company] https://www.hankyu-hanshin.co.jp/ir/stock/meetings.html [Website for the Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders] https://d.sokai.jp/9042/teiji/ [Website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (Listed Company Search)] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show Please find the relevant information by inputting either the Company name or the security code "9042" and then by clicking "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information." If you will not be attending the meeting in person, we ask that you exercise your voting rights via the Internet or by mail after studying the Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders attached below and confirming the Information on the Exercise of Voting Rights on page 3. Details 1. Date and Time 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2024 JST 2. Location of Meeting Main Hall, Umeda Arts Theater 19-1, Chayamachi, Kita-ku,Osaka-shi 3. Purpose of Meeting Matters for Reporting: 1. Report on the business report, consolidated financial statements and financial statements for the 186th fiscal year (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) 1

2. Report on the audit results of the consolidated financial statements for the 186th fiscal year by the Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Committee Matters for Resolution: First Item of Business: Appropriation of Retained Earnings Second Item of Business: Election of Eight (8) Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) Third Item of Business: Election of Three (3) Directors Who Are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members Fourth Item of Business: Election of One (1) Substitute Director Who Is an Audit & Supervisory Committee Member 4. Matters Determined upon Convocation Please refer to "Information on the Exercise of Voting Rights" on page 3. Please understand that if any revisions are required to be made to the Electronic Provision Measures Matters, the Matters before and after the revisions will be posted on the websites set out above in Japanese.

If you exercise your voting rights at the meeting by proxy (only one other shareholder who is able to exercise his/her voting rights at the General Meeting of Shareholders is entitled to become a proxy), we will request that the proxy provide documents to prove his/her proxy (letter of proxy), your voting form, and the proxy's voting form at the reception desk of the venue. 2

Information on the Exercise of Voting Rights There are three methods for exercising your voting rights: Voting via the Internet



Please input your approval or disapproval in accordance with the instructions on the voting website. Deadline for exercising voting rights: to be completed by 5:50 p.m. on June 13, 2024 (Thursday)

JST You cannot vote via the Internet on the voting website between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. JST each day. All costs of internet connections, data fees, etc. are to be borne by the shareholder.

For further assistance regarding IT matters, please contact: Corporate Agency Division (Help Desk) Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation Phone: 0120-173-027 (9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. JST; only within Japan (toll free)) Nominal shareholders (including standing proxies) such as management trust banks may use the electronic voting platform operated by ICJ, Inc. by applying in advance. Voting by mail



Please indicate your approval or disapproval of the Items of Business on the enclosed voting form and return the completed form to the Company to arrive by the designated deadline noted below. Deadline for exercising voting rights: to arrive by 5:50 p.m. on June 13, 2024 (Thursday) JST If neither approval nor disapproval of each Item of Business is indicated on the returned voting form, the Company will deem that you indicated your approval of the Item of Business.

Multiple voting If you vote both via the Internet and by mail, the Company will treat the vote cast via the Internet as effective. If you vote via the Internet multiple times, or you vote via a PC or a smartphone multiple times, the final vote cast will be deemed as effective. Voting at the General Meeting of Shareholders



Please present the enclosed voting form to the reception desk of the venue. You are also requested to bring this Notice of Convocation of the General Meeting of Shareholders with you to the meeting. If you will be attending the General Meeting of Shareholders, you are not required to follow the procedures for voting by mail or via the Internet.

3

Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders Items of Business and Reference Matters First Item of Business: Appropriation of Retained Earnings Under the leadership of the Company, which is responsible for group management functions, the Group has been striving to strengthen the competitiveness of each core business, centered on the core companies, and to demonstrate the Group's comprehensive strength through collaboration among core businesses. The Group has identified the total payout ratio as an indicator of shareholder returns. The Group's basic policy is to ensure stable dividends and share buybacks by setting the total payout ratio at 30% while emphasizing the further strengthening of the Group's management foundation. With this in mind, the Company wishes to pay final dividends as follows: Total payout ratio: Ratio of total annual dividends and share buybacks to net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company

Matters relating to, and total amount of, dividend property to be allotted to the shareholders: 30 yen per share of common stock, totaling 7,261,285,710 yen As interim dividends of 25 yen per share of common stock were distributed, annual dividends for the current fiscal year amount to 55 yen per share. Date that the distribution of retained earnings becomes effective:

June 17, 2024 Second Item of Business: Election of Eight (8) Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) The terms of office of all eight (8) Directors (excluding Directors Who Are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members and the same shall apply hereafter in this Item of Business) shall expire at the close of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of eight (8) Directors. The Audit & Supervisory Committee believes that all candidates are appropriate. The candidates for the position of Director are as follows. No. Name Current Position at the Company 1 Kazuo Sumi Chairman and Representative Director, (Reelection) (Male) Group CEO 2 Yasuo Shimada President and Representative Director (Reelection) (Male) 3 Yusuke Kusu Executive Vice President and (Reelection) (Male) Representative Director 4 Noriko Endo External Director (Reelection) (External) (Independent) (Female) 5 Yuki Tsuru External Director (Reelection) (External) (Independent) (Female) 6 Mitsuyoshi Kobayashi External Director (Reelection) (External) (Independent) (Male) 7 Yoshishige Shimatani Director (Reelection) (Male) 8 Naoya Araki Director (Reelection) (Male) 4

Number of Shares of the Name Summary of Career and Important Positions of Other Organizations Company Owned and No. (Date of Birth) Concurrently Held Attendance at (Gender) Board of Directors' meetings Apr. 1973 Joined Hankyu Corporation Jun. 2000 Director of Hankyu Corporation Jun. 2002 Managing Director of Hankyu Corporation Jun. 2003 President and Representative Director of Hankyu Corporation Apr. 2005 President and Representative Director of Hankyu Holdings, Inc. Oct. 2006 President and Representative Director of the Company Mar. 2014 Chairman and Representative Director of Hankyu Corporation Reelection Jun. 2017 Chairman and Representative Director, Group CEO of the Company (to present) 1 Kazuo Sumi Important Positions of Other Organizations Concurrently Held: 64,640 shares (Apr. 19, 11 out of 11 1949) Director of HANKYU TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. (Male) Director of H2O RETAILING CORPORATION External Director of ASICS Corporation Director of TOHO CO., LTD. ● Reasons for nomination as candidate Mr. Kazuo Sumi has abundant experience and an extensive track record, having led the Group's management as the President and Representative Director, and then the Chairman and Representative Director, the Group CEO. The Company once again nominates him as a candidate for Director with the expectation that he will contribute to the sustainable growth of the Group and the medium- to long-term enhancement of its corporate value. 5

Number of Shares Name of the Company Summary of Career and Important Positions of Other Organizations Owned and No. (Date of Birth) Attendance at Concurrently Held (Gender) Board of Directors' meetings Apr. 1988 Joined Hankyu Corporation Apr. 2019 Director of Hankyu Corporation Apr. 2021 Managing Director of Hankyu Corporation Apr. 2022 President and Representative Director of Hankyu Corporation (to present) Jun. 2022 Executive Vice President and Representative Director of the Company Mar. 2023 President and Representative Director of the Company (to present) Reelection Important Positions of Other Organizations Concurrently Held: 2 Yasuo Shimada President and Representative Director of Hankyu Corporation 4,500 shares Director of HANSHIN ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD. 11 out of 11 (Jul. 21, 1964) Director of Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp. (Male) Director of HANKYU TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. Director of HANKYU HANSHIN EXPRESS Co., Ltd. ● Reasons for nomination as candidate Mr. Yasuo Shimada has abundant experience and an extensive track record, having been in charge of the Group's management as the President and Representative Director of the Company. The Company once again nominates him as a candidate for Director with the expectation that he will contribute to the sustainable growth of the Group and the medium- to long-term enhancement of its corporate value. 6

Number of Shares Name of the Company Summary of Career and Important Positions of Other Organizations Owned and No. (Date of Birth) Attendance at Concurrently Held (Gender) Board of Directors' meetings Apr. 1984 Joined HANSHIN ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD. Apr. 2013 Director of HANSHIN ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD. Dec. 2017 Managing Director of HANSHIN ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD. Apr. 2018 Executive Vice President and Representative Director of Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp. Apr. 2020 Senior Managing Director of HANSHIN ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD. Apr. 2023 President and Representative Director of HANSHIN ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD. (to present) Jun. 2023 Executive Vice President and Representative Director of the Company (to present) Reelection Important Positions of Other Organizations Concurrently Held: 3 Yusuke Kusu President and Representative Director of HANSHIN ELECTRIC 10,200 shares RAILWAY CO., LTD. 9 out of 9 (Jun. 17, 1961) Director of Hankyu Corporation (Male) Director of Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp. External Director of SHINKI BUS CO., LTD. ● Reasons for nomination as candidate Mr. Yusuke Kusu has abundant experience and an extensive track record, having been involved in the Group's management as Executive Vice President and Representative Director of the Company and been in charge of the management as President and Representative Director of HANSHIN ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD., which is one of the core companies of the Group. The Company once again nominates him as a candidate for Director with the expectation that he will contribute to the sustainable growth of the Group and the medium- to long-term enhancement of its corporate value. 7

Number of Shares Name of the Company Summary of Career and Important Positions of Other Organizations Owned and No. (Date of Birth) Attendance at Concurrently Held (Gender) Board of Directors' meetings Jun. 1994 Joined DIAMOND, INC. Sep. 2013 Visiting Researcher at Policy Alternatives Research Institute of The University of Tokyo Apr. 2015 Project Professor of Keio University (to present) Jun. 2019 Director of the Company (to present) Apr. 2024 Professor of Research Council at Waseda University (to present) Reelection Important Positions of Other Organizations Concurrently Held: Candidate for the Professor of Research Council at Waseda University External Director of AIN HOLDINGS INC. position of External Director of Japan Elevator Service Holdings Co., Ltd. 4 Independent 1,700 shares External Member of the Board of NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND External Director 11 out of 11 TELEPHONE CORPORATION Noriko Endo ● Reasons for nomination as candidate and a summary of the roles (May 6, 1968) (Female) expected of the candidate, etc. Ms. Noriko Endo has abundant experience and knowledge obtained through her public policy, environmental and energy related studies. The Company once again nominates her as a candidate for External Director with the expectation that she will strengthen the monitoring and supervision functions over the Group's management and raise the quality of decision-making. Her term of office from her election as External Director of the Company to the close of this General Meeting of Shareholders is five (5) years. 8

Number of Shares Name of the Company Summary of Career and Important Positions of Other Organizations Owned and No. (Date of Birth) Attendance at Concurrently Held (Gender) Board of Directors' meetings Apr. 2000 Attorney at law (to present) Apr. 2016 Auditor of Hitotsubashi University Jun. 2020 Director of the Company (to present) Important Positions of Other Organizations Concurrently Held: Reelection Attorney at law Candidate for the External Director of SUGIMOTO & CO., LTD External Director of JAMCO Corporation position of External Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member) of 5 Independent ARE Holdings, Inc. 1,100 shares External Director 11 out of 11 Yuki Tsuru ● Reasons for nomination as candidate and a summary of the roles expected of the candidate, etc. (May 16, 1969) Ms. Yuki Tsuru is currently actively practicing law. The Company (Female) once again nominates her as a candidate for External Director with the expectation that she will strengthen the monitoring and supervision functions over the Group's management and raise the quality of decision-making, especially from the standpoint of compliance. Her term of office from her election as External Director of the Company to the close of this General Meeting of Shareholders is four (4) years. 9