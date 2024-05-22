Notice: This is a translation of the Notice of Convocation of the 186th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc. and is made solely for the convenience of foreign shareholders. In the case of any discrepancy between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
Securities Code: 9042
May 24, 2024
To our shareholders
Kazuo Sumi, Chairman and Representative Director
Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc.
1-1, Sakaemachi, Ikeda-shi, Osaka
(Head Office: 1-16-1, Shibata, Kita-ku,Osaka-shi)
Notice of Convocation of the 186th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") hereby notifies you as follows that the 186th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company will be held as described below.
Matters Related to Measures for Provision in Electronic Format
The Company has taken measures for provision in electronic format to convene this General Meeting of Shareholders with regard to the information which is the content of the Reference Materials, etc. for General Meeting of Shareholders (the Electronic Provision Measures Matters). Such information is available on the websites set out below.
[Website of the Company] https://www.hankyu-hanshin.co.jp/ir/stock/meetings.html
[Website for the Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders] https://d.sokai.jp/9042/teiji/
[Website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (Listed Company Search)] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
- Please find the relevant information by inputting either the Company name or the security code "9042" and then by clicking "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information."
If you will not be attending the meeting in person, we ask that you exercise your voting rights via the Internet or by mail after studying the Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders attached below and confirming the Information on the Exercise of Voting Rights on page 3.
Details
1.
Date and Time
10:00 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2024 JST
2.
Location of Meeting
Main Hall, Umeda Arts Theater
19-1, Chayamachi, Kita-ku,Osaka-shi
3. Purpose of Meeting Matters for Reporting:
1. Report on the business report, consolidated financial statements and financial statements for the 186th fiscal year (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
2. Report on the audit results of the consolidated financial statements for the 186th fiscal year by the Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Committee
Matters for Resolution:
First Item of Business: Appropriation of Retained Earnings
Second Item of Business: Election of Eight (8) Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)
Third Item of Business: Election of Three (3) Directors Who Are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
Fourth Item of Business: Election of One (1) Substitute Director Who Is an Audit & Supervisory Committee Member
4. Matters Determined upon Convocation
Please refer to "Information on the Exercise of Voting Rights" on page 3.
- Please understand that if any revisions are required to be made to the Electronic Provision Measures Matters, the Matters before and after the revisions will be posted on the websites set out above in Japanese.
- If you exercise your voting rights at the meeting by proxy (only one other shareholder who is able to exercise his/her voting rights at the General Meeting of Shareholders is entitled to become a proxy), we will request that the proxy provide documents to prove his/her proxy (letter of proxy), your voting form, and the proxy's voting form at the reception desk of the venue.
Information on the Exercise of Voting Rights
There are three methods for exercising your voting rights:
- Voting via the Internet
Please input your approval or disapproval in accordance with the instructions on the voting website. Deadline for exercising voting rights: to be completed by 5:50 p.m. on June 13, 2024 (Thursday)
JST
- You cannot vote via the Internet on the voting website between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. JST each day.
- All costs of internet connections, data fees, etc. are to be borne by the shareholder.
For further assistance regarding IT matters, please contact:
Corporate Agency Division (Help Desk)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
Phone: 0120-173-027 (9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. JST; only within Japan (toll free))
Nominal shareholders (including standing proxies) such as management trust banks may use the electronic voting platform operated by ICJ, Inc. by applying in advance.
- Voting by mail
Please indicate your approval or disapproval of the Items of Business on the enclosed voting form and return the completed form to the Company to arrive by the designated deadline noted below. Deadline for exercising voting rights: to arrive by 5:50 p.m. on June 13, 2024 (Thursday) JST
- If neither approval nor disapproval of each Item of Business is indicated on the returned voting form, the Company will deem that you indicated your approval of the Item of Business.
Multiple voting
If you vote both via the Internet and by mail, the Company will treat the vote cast via the Internet as effective.
If you vote via the Internet multiple times, or you vote via a PC or a smartphone multiple times, the final vote cast will be deemed as effective.
- Voting at the General Meeting of Shareholders
Please present the enclosed voting form to the reception desk of the venue. You are also requested to bring this Notice of Convocation of the General Meeting of Shareholders with you to the meeting.
- If you will be attending the General Meeting of Shareholders, you are not required to follow the procedures for voting by mail or via the Internet.
Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders
Items of Business and Reference Matters
First Item of Business:
Appropriation of Retained Earnings
Under the leadership of the Company, which is responsible for group management functions, the Group has been striving to strengthen the competitiveness of each core business, centered on the core companies, and to demonstrate the Group's comprehensive strength through collaboration among core businesses.
The Group has identified the total payout ratio as an indicator of shareholder returns. The Group's basic policy is to ensure stable dividends and share buybacks by setting the total payout ratio at 30% while emphasizing the further strengthening of the Group's management foundation. With this in mind, the Company wishes to pay final dividends as follows:
- Total payout ratio: Ratio of total annual dividends and share buybacks to net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company
- Matters relating to, and total amount of, dividend property to be allotted to the shareholders: 30 yen per share of common stock, totaling 7,261,285,710 yen
- As interim dividends of 25 yen per share of common stock were distributed, annual dividends for the current fiscal year amount to 55 yen per share.
- Date that the distribution of retained earnings becomes effective:
June 17, 2024
Second Item of Business: Election of Eight (8) Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)
The terms of office of all eight (8) Directors (excluding Directors Who Are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members and the same shall apply hereafter in this Item of Business) shall expire at the close of this General Meeting of Shareholders.
Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of eight (8) Directors.
The Audit & Supervisory Committee believes that all candidates are appropriate. The candidates for the position of Director are as follows.
No.
Name
Current Position at the Company
1
Kazuo Sumi
Chairman and Representative Director,
(Reelection) (Male)
Group CEO
2
Yasuo Shimada
President and Representative Director
(Reelection) (Male)
3
Yusuke Kusu
Executive Vice President and
(Reelection) (Male)
Representative Director
4
Noriko Endo
External Director
(Reelection) (External) (Independent) (Female)
5
Yuki Tsuru
External Director
(Reelection) (External) (Independent) (Female)
6
Mitsuyoshi Kobayashi
External Director
(Reelection) (External) (Independent) (Male)
7
Yoshishige Shimatani
Director
(Reelection) (Male)
8
Naoya Araki
Director
(Reelection) (Male)
Number of
Shares of the
Name
Summary of Career and Important Positions of Other Organizations
Company
Owned and
No.
(Date of Birth)
Concurrently Held
Attendance at
(Gender)
Board of
Directors'
meetings
Apr. 1973
Joined Hankyu Corporation
Jun. 2000
Director of Hankyu Corporation
Jun. 2002
Managing Director of Hankyu Corporation
Jun. 2003
President and Representative Director of Hankyu
Corporation
Apr. 2005
President and Representative Director of Hankyu
Holdings, Inc.
Oct. 2006
President and Representative Director of the Company
Mar. 2014
Chairman and Representative Director of Hankyu
Corporation
Reelection
Jun. 2017
Chairman and Representative Director, Group CEO of
the Company (to present)
1
Kazuo Sumi
Important Positions of Other Organizations Concurrently Held:
64,640 shares
(Apr. 19,
11 out of 11
1949)
Director of HANKYU TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
(Male)
Director of H2O RETAILING CORPORATION
External Director of ASICS Corporation
Director of TOHO CO., LTD.
● Reasons for nomination as candidate
Mr. Kazuo Sumi has abundant experience and an extensive track
record, having led the Group's management as the President and
Representative Director, and then the Chairman and Representative
Director, the Group CEO. The Company once again nominates him
as a candidate for Director with the expectation that he will contribute
to the sustainable growth of the Group and the medium- to long-term
enhancement of its corporate value.
Number of Shares
Name
of the Company
Summary of Career and Important Positions of Other Organizations
Owned and
No.
(Date of Birth)
Attendance at
Concurrently Held
(Gender)
Board of
Directors'
meetings
Apr. 1988 Joined Hankyu Corporation
Apr. 2019 Director of Hankyu Corporation
Apr. 2021 Managing Director of Hankyu Corporation
Apr. 2022 President and Representative Director of Hankyu
Corporation (to present)
Jun. 2022 Executive Vice President and Representative Director of
the Company
Mar. 2023 President and Representative Director of the Company
(to present)
Reelection
Important Positions of Other Organizations Concurrently Held:
2
Yasuo Shimada
President and Representative Director of Hankyu Corporation
4,500 shares
Director of HANSHIN ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD.
11 out of 11
(Jul. 21, 1964)
Director of Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp.
(Male)
Director of HANKYU TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Director of HANKYU HANSHIN EXPRESS Co., Ltd.
● Reasons for nomination as candidate
Mr. Yasuo Shimada has abundant experience and an extensive track
record, having been in charge of the Group's management as the
President and Representative Director of the Company. The Company
once again nominates him as a candidate for Director with the
expectation that he will contribute to the sustainable growth of the
Group and the medium- to long-term enhancement of its corporate
value.
Number of Shares
Name
of the Company
Summary of Career and Important Positions of Other Organizations
Owned and
No.
(Date of Birth)
Attendance at
Concurrently Held
(Gender)
Board of
Directors'
meetings
Apr. 1984 Joined HANSHIN ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD.
Apr. 2013
Director of HANSHIN ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO.,
LTD.
Dec. 2017
Managing Director of
HANSHIN ELECTRIC
RAILWAY CO., LTD.
Apr. 2018 Executive Vice President and Representative Director of
Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp.
Apr. 2020
Senior Managing Director of HANSHIN ELECTRIC
RAILWAY CO., LTD.
Apr. 2023
President and Representative Director of HANSHIN
ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD. (to present)
Jun. 2023 Executive Vice President and Representative Director of
the Company (to present)
Reelection
Important Positions of Other Organizations Concurrently Held:
3
Yusuke Kusu
President
and Representative Director
of HANSHIN ELECTRIC
10,200 shares
RAILWAY CO., LTD.
9 out of 9
(Jun. 17, 1961)
Director of Hankyu Corporation
(Male)
Director of Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp.
External Director of SHINKI BUS CO., LTD.
● Reasons for nomination as candidate
Mr. Yusuke Kusu has abundant experience and an extensive track
record, having been involved in the Group's management as
Executive Vice President and Representative Director of the Company
and been in charge of the management as President and
Representative Director of HANSHIN ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO.,
LTD., which is one of the core companies of the Group. The Company
once again nominates him as a candidate for Director with the
expectation that he will contribute to the sustainable growth of the
Group and the medium- to long-term enhancement of its corporate
value.
Number of Shares
Name
of the Company
Summary of Career and Important Positions of Other Organizations
Owned and
No.
(Date of Birth)
Attendance at
Concurrently Held
(Gender)
Board of
Directors'
meetings
Jun. 1994 Joined DIAMOND, INC.
Sep. 2013 Visiting Researcher at Policy Alternatives Research
Institute of The University of Tokyo
Apr. 2015 Project Professor of Keio University (to present)
Jun. 2019 Director of the Company (to present)
Apr. 2024 Professor of Research Council at Waseda University (to
present)
Reelection
Important Positions of Other Organizations Concurrently Held:
Candidate for the
Professor of Research Council at Waseda University
External Director of AIN HOLDINGS INC.
position of
External Director of Japan Elevator Service Holdings Co., Ltd.
4
Independent
1,700 shares
External Member of the Board of NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND
External Director
11 out of 11
TELEPHONE CORPORATION
Noriko Endo
● Reasons for nomination as candidate and a summary of the roles
(May 6, 1968)
(Female)
expected of the candidate, etc.
Ms. Noriko Endo has abundant experience and knowledge obtained
through her public policy, environmental and energy related studies.
The Company once again nominates her as a candidate for External
Director with the expectation that she will strengthen the monitoring
and supervision functions over the Group's management and raise the
quality of decision-making. Her term of office from her election as
External Director of the Company to the close of this General Meeting
of Shareholders is five (5) years.
Number of Shares
Name
of the Company
Summary of Career and Important Positions of Other Organizations
Owned and
No.
(Date of Birth)
Attendance at
Concurrently Held
(Gender)
Board of
Directors'
meetings
Apr. 2000 Attorney at law (to present)
Apr. 2016 Auditor of Hitotsubashi University
Jun. 2020 Director of the Company (to present)
Important Positions of Other Organizations Concurrently Held:
Reelection
Attorney at law
Candidate for the
External Director of SUGIMOTO & CO., LTD
External Director of JAMCO Corporation
position of
External Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Member) of
5
Independent
ARE Holdings, Inc.
1,100 shares
External Director
11 out of 11
Yuki Tsuru
● Reasons for nomination as candidate and a summary of the roles
expected of the candidate, etc.
(May 16, 1969)
Ms. Yuki Tsuru is currently actively practicing law. The Company
(Female)
once again nominates her as a candidate for External Director with the
expectation that she will strengthen the monitoring and supervision
functions over the Group's management and raise the quality of
decision-making, especially from the standpoint of compliance. Her
term of office from her election as External Director of the Company
to the close of this General Meeting of Shareholders is four (4) years.
Number of Shares
Name
of the Company
Summary of Career and Important Positions of Other Organizations
Owned and
No.
(Date of Birth)
Attendance at
Concurrently Held
(Gender)
Board of
Directors'
meetings
Apr. 1982
Joined Nippon
Telegraph
and Telephone
Public
Corporation
Jun. 2018
President and
Representative Director of NIPPON
TELEGRAPH
AND
TELEPHONE
WEST
CORPORATION
Jun. 2021 President, Executive Director and President, Executive
Officer, NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE
WEST CORPORATION
Jun. 2022 Director of the Company (to present)
Jun. 2022
Senior Adviser
to NIPPON TELEGRAPH
AND
Reelection
TELEPHONE WEST CORPORATION (to present)
Candidate for the
Important Positions of Other Organizations Concurrently Held:
position of
Senior Adviser to NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE
Independent
WEST CORPORATION
400 shares
6
External Director
External Director of SEIREN CO., LTD.
11 out of 11
External Director of SUMITOMO LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
Mitsuyoshi
Kobayashi
● Reasons for nomination as candidate and a summary of the roles
(Nov. 3, 1957)
expected of the candidate, etc.
(Male)
Mr. Mitsuyoshi Kobayashi has abundant management experience and
the perspective of a corporate manager as well as an extensive track
record, having served as the President and Executive Director of
NIPPON
TELEGRAPH
AND
TELEPHONE
WEST
CORPORATION. The Company once again nominates him as a
candidate for External Director, as he is expected to strengthen the
monitoring and supervision functions over the management of the
Group in its promotion of DX (digital transformation) and raise the
quality of decision-making. His term of office from his election as
External Director of the Company to the close of this General Meeting
of Shareholders is two (2) years.
