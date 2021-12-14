Hankyu Hanshin REIT : Notice Concerning Completion of Acquisition and Transfer of Domestic Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Interest

(Translation of Japanese Original)

December 14, 2021

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer

Hankyu Hanshin REIT, Inc. (Securities Code: 8977)

19-19Chaya-machi,Kita-ku, Osaka

Yoshiaki Shiraki, Executive Director

Asset Management Company

Hankyu Hanshin REIT Asset Management, Inc.

Yoshiaki Shiraki, President & Representative Director

Contact:

Kiyotaka Okano

General Manager, Financial and IR Department

Email: IR_PR@hhram.co.jp

Notice Concerning Completion of Acquisition and Transfer of Domestic Real Estate Trust

Beneficiary Interest

Hankyu Hanshin REIT, Inc. (hereafter "HHR") hereby notifies that it has completed the transfer and acquisition of the following assets described in "Notice Concerning Acquisition and Transfer of Domestic Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Interest" announced on October 18, 2021.

Details

Summary of the Asset Transferred

Asset name Date of transfer Location Type of Transfer price specified asset (Note) Sphere Tower Tennozu Shinagawa-ku, Trust beneficiary (equivalent of 33% December 10,2021 8,600 million yen Tokyo interest quasi co-ownership) Summary of the Asset Acquired Asset name Date of acquisition Location Type of Acquisition price specified asset (Note) H-CUBE December 14,2021 Minato-ku, Tokyo Trust beneficiary 6,650 million yen MINAMIAOYAMA interest (Note) Transfer-related expenses, acquisition- related expenses, property tax, city planning tax and consumption tax, among others are excluded.

For further information, please refer to "Notice Concerning Acquisition and Transfer of Domestic Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Interest" announced on October 18, 2021.

