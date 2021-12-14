Log in
    8977   JP3046320002

HANKYU HANSHIN REIT, INC.

(8977)
Hankyu Hanshin REIT : Notice Concerning Completion of Acquisition and Transfer of Domestic Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Interest

12/14/2021 | 02:18am EST
(Translation of Japanese Original)

December 14, 2021

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer

Hankyu Hanshin REIT, Inc. (Securities Code: 8977)

19-19Chaya-machi,Kita-ku, Osaka

Yoshiaki Shiraki, Executive Director

Asset Management Company

Hankyu Hanshin REIT Asset Management, Inc.

Yoshiaki Shiraki, President & Representative Director

Contact:

Kiyotaka Okano

General Manager, Financial and IR Department

Email: IR_PR@hhram.co.jp

Notice Concerning Completion of Acquisition and Transfer of Domestic Real Estate Trust

Beneficiary Interest

Hankyu Hanshin REIT, Inc. (hereafter "HHR") hereby notifies that it has completed the transfer and acquisition of the following assets described in "Notice Concerning Acquisition and Transfer of Domestic Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Interest" announced on October 18, 2021.

Details

Summary of the Asset Transferred

Asset name

Date of transfer

Location

Type of

Transfer price

specified asset

(Note)

Sphere Tower Tennozu

Shinagawa-ku,

Trust beneficiary

(equivalent of 33%

December 10,2021

8,600 million yen

Tokyo

interest

quasi co-ownership)

Summary of the Asset Acquired

Asset name

Date of acquisition

Location

Type of

Acquisition price

specified asset

(Note)

H-CUBE

December 14,2021

Minato-ku, Tokyo

Trust beneficiary

6,650 million yen

MINAMIAOYAMA

interest

(Note) Transfer-related

expenses, acquisition-

related expenses, property tax, city planning tax and

consumption tax, among others are excluded.

For further information, please refer to "Notice Concerning Acquisition and Transfer of Domestic Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Interest" announced on October 18, 2021.

1

Disclaimer

Hankyu REIT Inc. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 07:17:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
