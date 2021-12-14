Hankyu Hanshin REIT : Notice Concerning Completion of Acquisition and Transfer of Domestic Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Interest

(Translation of Japanese Original)
December 14, 2021
For Immediate Release
REIT Issuer
Hankyu Hanshin REIT, Inc. (Securities Code: 8977)
19-19Chaya-machi,Kita-ku, Osaka
Yoshiaki Shiraki, Executive Director
Asset Management Company
Hankyu Hanshin REIT Asset Management, Inc.
Yoshiaki Shiraki, President & Representative Director
Contact:
Kiyotaka Okano
General Manager, Financial and IR Department
Email: IR_PR@hhram.co.jp
Notice Concerning Completion of Acquisition and Transfer of Domestic Real Estate Trust
Beneficiary Interest
Hankyu Hanshin REIT, Inc. (hereafter "HHR") hereby notifies that it has completed the transfer and acquisition of the following assets described in "Notice Concerning Acquisition and Transfer of Domestic Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Interest" announced on October 18, 2021.
Details
Summary of the Asset Transferred
|
Asset name
|
Date of transfer
|
Location
|
Type of
|
Transfer price
|
specified asset
|
(Note)
|
|
|
|
Sphere Tower Tennozu
|
|
Shinagawa-ku,
|
Trust beneficiary
|
|
(equivalent of 33%
|
December 10,2021
|
8,600 million yen
|
Tokyo
|
interest
|
quasi co-ownership)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Summary of the Asset Acquired
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset name
|
Date of acquisition
|
Location
|
Type of
|
Acquisition price
|
specified asset
|
(Note)
|
|
|
|
H-CUBE
|
December 14,2021
|
Minato-ku, Tokyo
|
Trust beneficiary
|
6,650 million yen
|
MINAMIAOYAMA
|
interest
|
|
|
|
(Note) Transfer-related
|
expenses, acquisition-
|
related expenses, property tax, city planning tax and
|
consumption tax, among others are excluded.
|
|
For further information, please refer to "Notice Concerning Acquisition and Transfer of Domestic Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Interest" announced on October 18, 2021.
