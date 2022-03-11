Hankyu Hanshin REIT : Notice Concerning Resignation of Alternate Executive Director

(Translation of Japanese Original)
March 11, 2022
For Immediate Release
REIT Issuer
Hankyu Hanshin REIT, Inc. (Securities Code: 8977)
19-19Chaya-machi,Kita-ku, Osaka
Yoshiaki Shiraki, Executive Director
Asset Management Company
Hankyu Hanshin REIT Asset Management, Inc.
Yoshiaki Shiraki, President & Representative Director
Contact:
Kiyotaka Okano
General Manager, Financial and IR Department
Email: IR_PR@hhram.co.jp
Notice Concerning Resignation of Alternate Executive Director
Hankyu Hanshin REIT, Inc. (hereafter "HHR") hereby notifies that it has received and accepted a resignation request from the Alternate Executive Director. The details are as follows.
Details
1. Resigning Alternate Executive Director (Date of resignation: March 31, 2022) Toshinori Shoji
HHR website: https://www.hankyuhanshinreit.co.jp/eng/
1
