  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Hankyu Hanshin REIT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8977   JP3046320002

HANKYU HANSHIN REIT, INC.

(8977)
  Report
Hankyu Hanshin REIT : Notice Concerning Resignation of Alternate Executive Director

03/11/2022 | 02:26am EST
(Translation of Japanese Original)

March 11, 2022

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer

Hankyu Hanshin REIT, Inc. (Securities Code: 8977)

19-19Chaya-machi,Kita-ku, Osaka

Yoshiaki Shiraki, Executive Director

Asset Management Company

Hankyu Hanshin REIT Asset Management, Inc.

Yoshiaki Shiraki, President & Representative Director

Contact:

Kiyotaka Okano

General Manager, Financial and IR Department

Email: IR_PR@hhram.co.jp

Notice Concerning Resignation of Alternate Executive Director

Hankyu Hanshin REIT, Inc. (hereafter "HHR") hereby notifies that it has received and accepted a resignation request from the Alternate Executive Director. The details are as follows.

Details

1. Resigning Alternate Executive Director (Date of resignation: March 31, 2022) Toshinori Shoji

HHR website: https://www.hankyuhanshinreit.co.jp/eng/

1

Disclaimer

Hankyu REIT Inc. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 07:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
