Hankyu Hanshin REIT : Notice Concerning Resignation of Alternate Executive Director

(Translation of Japanese Original)

March 11, 2022

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer

Hankyu Hanshin REIT, Inc. (Securities Code: 8977)

19-19Chaya-machi,Kita-ku, Osaka

Yoshiaki Shiraki, Executive Director

Asset Management Company

Hankyu Hanshin REIT Asset Management, Inc.

Yoshiaki Shiraki, President & Representative Director

Contact:

Kiyotaka Okano

General Manager, Financial and IR Department

Email: IR_PR@hhram.co.jp

Notice Concerning Resignation of Alternate Executive Director

Hankyu Hanshin REIT, Inc. (hereafter "HHR") hereby notifies that it has received and accepted a resignation request from the Alternate Executive Director. The details are as follows.

Details

1. Resigning Alternate Executive Director (Date of resignation: March 31, 2022) Toshinori Shoji

