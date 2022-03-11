Log in
    8977   JP3046320002

HANKYU HANSHIN REIT, INC.

(8977)
  Report
Hankyu Hanshin REIT : Notice Concerning Resignation of Director, Appointment of Director with Special Title and so on, and Changes in Important Employees at Asset Managemen

03/11/2022 | 02:26am EST
(Translation of Japanese Original)

March 11, 2022

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer

Hankyu Hanshin REIT, Inc. (Securities Code: 8977)

19-19Chaya-machi,Kita-ku, Osaka

Yoshiaki Shiraki, Executive Director

Asset Management Company

Hankyu Hanshin REIT Asset Management, Inc.

Yoshiaki Shiraki, President & Representative Director

Contact:

Kiyotaka Okano

General Manager, Financial and IR Department

Email: IR_PR@hhram.co.jp

Notice Concerning Resignation of Director, Appointment of Director with Special Title and so on,

and Changes in Important Employees at Asset Management Company

Hankyu Hanshin REIT, Inc. (hereafter "HHR") hereby notifies that at its Board of Directors Meeting held today at Hankyu Hanshin REIT Asset Management, Inc. (hereafter the "Asset Management Company"), the Asset Management Company that HHR has selected to manage its assets, the following four things were resolved;

  1. it received a resignation request from Managing Director Toshinori Shoji and accepted the resignation.
  2. Appointment of a director with special title. C) Changes in duties, responsibilities and commissions of directors.
  1. Changes in important employees. The details are as follows.

Details

1. Resigning Director (Date of resignation: March 31, 2022)

Managing Director

Toshinori Shoji

2. Appointment of Director with Special Title (As of April 1, 2022)

Name

New title

Previous title

Toyoshige Okazaki

Managing Director

Director

(In charge of Financial and IR

(In charge of Financial and IR

Department and Corporate Administration

Department and Corporate Administration

and Supervision Department)

and Supervision Department)

3. Changes in Duties, Responsibilities and Commissions of the Directors (as of April 1, 2022)

Name

New Duties, Responsibilities and

Former Duties and Responsibilities

Commissions

Takahito Emoto

Investment Management control,

Investment Planning Department,

commissioned as General Manager of

Investment Management Department 1

Investment Management Department 1

Toshinori Shoji

(Resumed a post at Hankyu Hanshin

Investment Management control

Holdings, Inc.)

1

4. Changes in Important Employees (as of April 1, 2022 )

Name

New Duties

Previous Duties

Keita Suezawa

General Co-Manager of Investment

Group Manager of Investment

Management Department 1

Management Department 1

Masakazu Shimizu

(Transferred to Hankyu Hanshin

General Manager of Investment

Properties Corp.)

Management Department 1

Noriko Hattori

(Resumed a post at Hankyu Hanshin

General Co-Manager of Financial and IR

Holdings, Inc.)

Department

HHR will conduct the necessary procedures, including notifications, etc., as prescribed by the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, Building Lots and Building Transaction Act and other applicable laws and regulations.

Attached Materials

Attachment 1 Status of Directors and Important Employees (as of April 1, 2022)

HHR website: https://www.hankyuhanshinreit.co.jp/eng/

2

Attachment 1

Status of Directors and Important Employees (As of April 1, 2022)

Position (Duties, Responsibilities and Commissions)

Name

President and Representative Director (Business control)

Yoshiaki Shiraki

Managing Director (In charge of Financial and IR Department and Corporate

Toyoshige Okazaki

Administration and Supervision Department)

Director (In charge of Investment Management control and commissioned as

Takahito Emoto

General Manager of Investment Management Department 1)

Director (In charge of Investment Planning Department, in charge of Investment

Management Department 2, and commissioned as General Manager of

Toshiaki Hirano

Investment Planning Department and Investment Management Department 2)

Director (In charge of Compliance Department and Internal Audit Department,

and commissioned as Compliance Officer and General Manager of Compliance

Toshihiko Mori

Department and Internal Audit Department)

Director (Part-time)

Noriyuki Yagi

Director (Part-time)

Takanobu Yabuuchi

Auditor (Part-time)

Yorio Fujita

Auditor (Part-time)

Ken Kitano

General Co-Manager of Investment Planning Department

Hiroshi Yoshida

General Co-Manager of Investment Management Department 1

Keita Suezawa

General Manager of Financial and IR Department

Kiyotaka Okano

General Manager of Corporate Administration and Supervision Department

Akihisa Nakano

3

Disclaimer

Hankyu REIT Inc. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 07:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
