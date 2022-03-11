Hankyu Hanshin REIT : Notice Concerning Resignation of Director, Appointment of Director with Special Title and so on, and Changes in Important Employees at Asset Managemen

(Translation of Japanese Original)

March 11, 2022

Hankyu Hanshin REIT, Inc. (Securities Code: 8977)

19-19Chaya-machi,Kita-ku, Osaka

Yoshiaki Shiraki, Executive Director

Hankyu Hanshin REIT Asset Management, Inc.

Yoshiaki Shiraki, President & Representative Director

Kiyotaka Okano

General Manager, Financial and IR Department

Email: IR_PR@hhram.co.jp

Notice Concerning Resignation of Director, Appointment of Director with Special Title and so on,

and Changes in Important Employees at Asset Management Company

Hankyu Hanshin REIT, Inc. (hereafter "HHR") hereby notifies that at its Board of Directors Meeting held today at Hankyu Hanshin REIT Asset Management, Inc. (hereafter the "Asset Management Company"), the Asset Management Company that HHR has selected to manage its assets, the following four things were resolved;

it received a resignation request from Managing Director Toshinori Shoji and accepted the resignation. Appointment of a director with special title. C) Changes in duties, responsibilities and commissions of directors.

Changes in important employees. The details are as follows.

Details 1. Resigning Director (Date of resignation: March 31, 2022) Managing Director Toshinori Shoji 2. Appointment of Director with Special Title (As of April 1, 2022) Name New title Previous title Toyoshige Okazaki Managing Director Director (In charge of Financial and IR (In charge of Financial and IR Department and Corporate Administration Department and Corporate Administration and Supervision Department) and Supervision Department) 3. Changes in Duties, Responsibilities and Commissions of the Directors (as of April 1, 2022) Name New Duties, Responsibilities and Former Duties and Responsibilities Commissions Takahito Emoto Investment Management control, Investment Planning Department, commissioned as General Manager of Investment Management Department 1 Investment Management Department 1 Toshinori Shoji (Resumed a post at Hankyu Hanshin Investment Management control Holdings, Inc.)

