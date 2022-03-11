Hankyu Hanshin REIT : Notice Concerning Resignation of Director, Appointment of Director with Special Title and so on, and Changes in Important Employees at Asset Managemen
03/11/2022 | 02:26am EST
(Translation of Japanese Original)
March 11, 2022
For Immediate Release
REIT Issuer
Hankyu Hanshin REIT, Inc. (Securities Code: 8977)
19-19Chaya-machi,Kita-ku, Osaka
Yoshiaki Shiraki, Executive Director
Asset Management Company
Hankyu Hanshin REIT Asset Management, Inc.
Yoshiaki Shiraki, President & Representative Director
Contact:
Kiyotaka Okano
General Manager, Financial and IR Department
Email: IR_PR@hhram.co.jp
Notice Concerning Resignation of Director, Appointment of Director with Special Title and so on,
and Changes in Important Employees at Asset Management Company
Hankyu Hanshin REIT, Inc. (hereafter "HHR") hereby notifies that at its Board of Directors Meeting held today at Hankyu Hanshin REIT Asset Management, Inc. (hereafter the "Asset Management Company"), the Asset Management Company that HHR has selected to manage its assets, the following four things were resolved;
it received a resignation request from Managing Director Toshinori Shoji and accepted the resignation.
Appointment of a director with special title. C) Changes in duties, responsibilities and commissions of directors.
Changes in important employees. The details are as follows.
Details
1. Resigning Director (Date of resignation: March 31, 2022)
Managing Director
Toshinori Shoji
2. Appointment of Director with Special Title (As of April 1, 2022)
Name
New title
Previous title
Toyoshige Okazaki
Managing Director
Director
(In charge of Financial and IR
(In charge of Financial and IR
Department and Corporate Administration
Department and Corporate Administration
and Supervision Department)
and Supervision Department)
3. Changes in Duties, Responsibilities and Commissions of the Directors (as of April 1, 2022)
Name
New Duties, Responsibilities and
Former Duties and Responsibilities
Commissions
Takahito Emoto
Investment Management control,
Investment Planning Department,
commissioned as General Manager of
Investment Management Department 1
Investment Management Department 1
Toshinori Shoji
(Resumed a post at Hankyu Hanshin
Investment Management control
Holdings, Inc.)
1
4. Changes in Important Employees (as of April 1, 2022 )
Name
New Duties
Previous Duties
Keita Suezawa
General Co-Manager of Investment
Group Manager of Investment
Management Department 1
Management Department 1
Masakazu Shimizu
(Transferred to Hankyu Hanshin
General Manager of Investment
Properties Corp.)
Management Department 1
Noriko Hattori
(Resumed a post at Hankyu Hanshin
General Co-Manager of Financial and IR
Holdings, Inc.)
Department
HHR will conduct the necessary procedures, including notifications, etc., as prescribed by the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, Building Lots and Building Transaction Act and other applicable laws and regulations.
＜Attached Materials＞
・Attachment 1 Status of Directors and Important Employees (as of April 1, 2022)