  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hanmi Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HAFC   US4104952043

HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(HAFC)
  Report
3Q21 Earnings Supplemental Presentation (a PDF file opened in a new window)

10/26/2021 | 04:38pm EDT
3Q21 Earnings

Supplemental Presentation

October 26, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

Hanmi Financial Corporation (the "Company") cautions investors that any statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, those statements regarding operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory, economic and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, litigation plans and objectives, merger or sale activity, the effects of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations, and all other forecasts and statements of expectation or assumption underlying any of the foregoing. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Investors should not rely on any forward-looking statement and should consider risks, such as changes in governmental policy, legislation and regulations, economic climate uncertainty, fluctuations in interest rate and credit risk, competitive pressures, the ability to succeed in new markets, balance sheet management, the ability to identify and remediate any material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting, and other operational factors.

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition and results of operations. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and whether the continued reopening of businesses will result in a meaningful increase in economic activity. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to various risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations.

Forward-looking statements are based upon the good faith beliefs and expectations of management as of this date only and are further subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in our earnings release dated October 26, 2021, including the section titled "Forward Looking Statements and the Company's most recent Form 10-K,10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Investors are urged to review our earnings release dated October 26, 2021, including the section titled "Forward Looking Statements and the Company's SEC filings. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements herein.

2

3Q21 Highlights

Net Income

Diluted EPS

ROAA

NIM

Efficiency Ratio TBVPS*

$26.6M

$0.86

1.58%

3.07%

52.01% $19.96

  • Net income of $26.6 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, up 20.1% from $22.1 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, from the prior quarter and up 62.5% from $16.3 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the 2020 third quarter
    • Net interest income was $50.0 million; net interest margin of 3.07% (3.00%* excluding PPP loans)
    • Noninterest income increased 40.8% from the prior quarter to $12.5 million on higher levels of SBA gains, service charges and fees
    • Noninterest expense of $32.5 million, up 5.6% from the previous quarter on higher advertising and promotion expenses and compensation from higher loan production
    • Efficiency ratio for the third quarter was 52.01% compared with 52.66% for the prior quarter
  • Loans receivable of $4.86 billion, unchanged from the prior quarter; excluding PPP loans*, up 3.4% quarter-over-quarter
    • Loan production of $500.0 million reflects growth across most loan categories, including record SBA production
  • Deposits of $5.73 billion, up 1.8% from the prior quarter
    • Noninterest-bearingdemand deposits of $2.55 billion; represents 44.5% of total deposits, up 8.2% from the prior quarter
    • Cost of interest-bearingdeposits declined 7 basis points from the prior quarter to 0.30%
  • Recovery of credit loss expense of $7.2 million; allowance for credit losses was 1.58% at September 30, 2021
  • Issued $110 million of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated debt with initial annual interest rate of 3.75%
  • Well-capitalized with a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 17.27% and a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.85% and TCE/TA* ratio of 8.98% at September 30, 2021 (9.01%* excluding PPP loans)

*Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation slide

3

3Q21 Financial Summary

($ million, except EPS)

(1)

Change

3Q21

2Q21

3Q20

Q/Q

Y/Y

Income Statement Summary

Net interest income

$

50.0

$

49.6

$

45.6

0.8%

9.6%

Noninterest income

12.5

8.9

7.1

40.8%

75.2%

Operating revenue

62.5

58.5

52.7

6.9%

18.5%

Noninterest expense

32.5

30.8

29.9

5.6%

8.6%

Credit loss (recovery) expense

(7.2)

(3.3)

0.0

-117.5%

0.0%

Pretax income

37.2

31.0

22.8

20.1%

63.4%

Income tax expense

10.7

8.9

6.4

20.0%

65.5%

Net income

$

26.6

$

22.1

$

16.3

20.1%

62.5%

EPS-Diluted

$

0.86

$

0.72

$

0.53

Select Balance Sheet Items

Loans receivable

$

4,859

$

4,820

$

4,834

0.8%

0.5%

Deposits

5,730

5,630

5,194

1.8%

10.3%

Total assets

6,777

6,579

6,107

3.0%

11.0%

Stockholders' equity

619

603

563

2.7%

9.9%

Profitability Metrics

Return on average assets

1.58%

1.38%

1.08%

20

50

Return on average equity

17.13%

14.91%

11.74%

222

538

TCE/TA(2)

8.98%

9.01%

9.05%

-2

-7

Net interest margin

3.07%

3.19%

3.13%

-12

-6

Efficiency ratio

52.01%

52.66%

56.73%

-65

-472

Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding

  1. Percentage change calculated from dollars in thousands; change in basis points for returns and ratios
  2. Non-GAAPfinancial measure; refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation slide

4

Loan Portfolio Composition

$4.86 Billion Loan Portfolio

(as of 3Q21)

Commercial Real Estate Portfolio

$ in millions

Outstanding

$3,529

QTD Average Yield

4.39%

RRE & Consumer Portfolio

$ in millions

Outstanding

$355

QTD Average Yield

3.10%

Commercial & Industrial Portfolio(2)

$ in millions

Outstanding

$516

QTD Average Yield

5.54%

Leasing Portfolio

$ in millions

Outstanding

$459

QTD Average Yield

5.20%

Loan Portfolio Composition ($ in millions)

(1)

RRE

7%

(2)

C&I

CRE

11%

73%

Leases

9%

  1. RRE includes Consumer
  2. C&I portfolio includes $22 million of loans funded through the Paycheck Protection Program net of $173 thousand of deferred fees

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hanmi Financial Corporation published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 20:37:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
