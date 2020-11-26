Hanmi Financial : 3Q20 Earnings Supplemental Presentation 11/26/2020 | 10:23am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 3Q20 Earnings Supplemental Presentation October 27, 2020 Forward-Looking Statements Hanmi Financial Corporation (the "Company") cautions investors that any statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, those statements regarding operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory, economic and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, litigation plans and objectives, merger or sale activity, the effects of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations, and all other forecasts and statements of expectation or assumption underlying any of the foregoing. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Investors should not rely on any forward-looking statement and should consider risks, such as changes in governmental policy, legislation and regulations, economic climate uncertainty, fluctuations in interest rate and credit risk, competitive pressures, the ability to succeed in new markets, balance sheet management, ability to identify and remediate any material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting, and other operational factors. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business, financial condition and results of operations. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and whether the gradual reopening of businesses will result in a meaningful increase in economic activity. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to various risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations. Forward-looking statements are based upon the good faith beliefs and expectations of management as of this date only and are further subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in our earnings release dated October 27, 2020, including the section titled "Forward Looking Statements and the Company's most recent Form 10-K,10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Investors are urged to review our earnings release dated October 27, 2020, including the section titled "Forward Looking Statements and the Company's SEC filings. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements herein. 2 "In light of the significant challenges and uncertainty we faced in the first half of 2020 arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, I am extremely pleased with the financial and operational improvements we achieved in the third quarter. While we will continue to proactively monitor the macroeconomic environment and the performance of our loan portfolio, we are concurrently taking steps to provide our customers with additional products and services, further diversify our sources of revenue and safely and soundly drive growth and profitability at the Bank. As we look ahead to the fourth quarter and beyond, we remain committed to supporting our loyal customers, prioritizing the health and safety of our employees and communities and ultimately emerging from the pandemic well-positioned to drive profitable, sustainable growth and maximize value for our shareholders." Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer 3 Managing Through Turbulent Times E M P L O Y E E S Sourced and distributed protective masks, gloves, care kits and engaged a vendor to design protective barriers for our teller lines

Continue to foster work from home policy with a resurgence in COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases Reduced lobby hours for branches and suspended Saturday hours Community C O M M U N I T Y In an effort to promote more active use of Hanmi mobile banking and mitigate the risk of phishing and scams related to COVID-19, launched "Bank Safe, Bank Smart" campaign

COVID-19, launched "Bank Safe, Bank Smart" campaign Awarded $132 thousand to 64 students, who are in the foster care system or have experienced domestic violence as part of the Hanmi Dream Scholarship program

Continue to educate our customers about the SBA's Disaster Loan Programs through trainings and webinars EmployeesCustomers C U S T O M E R S Funded over 3,000 loans amounting to approximately $309 million under the SBA's Paycheck Protection

Program

Program Approved modification requests totaling over $1.4 billion

Solid new loan production of $257 million 4 Hanmi's Strengths in the Midst of COVID-19 Crisis B A L A N C E S H E E T The bank's asset quality remains stable, with NPAs at 1.07% * of total assets and ACL at 1.79% of loans (1.91% excluding PPP loans) Balance Sheet *1.00% after giving effect to a loan payoff in October C A P I T A L The bank remains well capitalized, significantly above the regulatory requirements Capital Liquidity L I Q U I D I T Y The bank, with $5.2 billion of deposits, has $2.9 billion of cash, securities and borrowing availability 5 Supporting our Customers PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM(1) 3,064 $309M $11M # of Loans $ of Loans Total Fees Funded Funded As of 9/30/2020 1,938 loans, representing $41M in funding, have a balance of $50 thousand or less PPP FUNDING DISTRIBUTION # of Loans $ Total $ Average $ Total Fees Funded Funding Balance LOANS UP TO $350K (5% FEE) (2) 2,913 $155M $53K $7.8M LOANS BETWEEN $350K AND $2M (3% FEE) 134 $97M $727K $2.9M LOANS AT LEAST $2M AND ABOVE (1% FEE) 17 $56M $3M $0.6M Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding 6 Encouraging Modification Trend • • 59% decline in modifications since June 30th - from $1.4B to $579M Approximately 70% of the second-round modifications will provide interest payments Deferment Interest Only $1,408 $224 -59% $1,184$579 $403 $176 June 30th September 30th ($ million) $593 1st Request - Deferment $59 -26% 1st Request - Interest Only 2nd Request - Deferment $441 2nd Request - Interest Only $329 $318 $287 $534 $101 $61 -82% -86% $228 $226 $94 -64% $105 -96% $61 $3 $123 $39 $33 $47 $91 $105 $35 $3 $4 $14 $4 $30 $4 CRE - CRE - Retail C&I / Consumer CRE - Other Leases Hospitality ($ million) Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding 7 3Q20 Highlights Net Income Diluted EPS ROAA NIM Efficiency Ratio TBVPS* $16.3M $0.53 1.08% 3.13% 56.73% $17.95 Net income of $16.3 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, up 78.1% from $9.2 million or $0.30 per share for the prior quarter

of $16.3 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, up 78.1% from $9.2 million or $0.30 per share for the prior quarter Loans receivable of $4.83 billion in-line with the prior quarter reflecting $256.6 million of new loan and lease production

of $4.83 billion in-line with the prior quarter reflecting $256.6 million of new loan and lease production Deposits of $5.19 billion compared with $5.21 from the second quarter

of $5.19 billion compared with $5.21 from the second quarter Noninterest-bearing demand deposits of $1.96 billion, up 5.1% from the prior quarter Cost of interest-bearing deposits declined 24 basis points from the prior quarter to 0.87%

Credit loss expense of $0.04 million, compared with $24.6 million for the prior quarter resulting in an allowance for credit losses of 1.79% of loans (1.91% excluding PPP loans)

of $0.04 million, compared with $24.6 million for the prior quarter resulting in an allowance for credit losses of 1.79% of loans (1.91% excluding PPP loans) Well-capitalized with a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 15.45% and a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.68% and TCE/TA ratio of 9.05% (9.52% excluding PPP loans) *Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation slide 8 3Q20 Financial Summary ($ million, except EPS) Change (1,2) 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 Q/Q Y/Y Income Statement Summary Net interest income $ 45.6 $ 44.4 $ 44.1 2.6% 3.5% Noninterest income 7.1 20.9 6.9 -65.9% 4.1% Operating revenue 52.7 65.4 50.9 -19.3% 3.6% Noninterest expense 29.9 27.1 32.6 10.3% -8.2% Credit Loss Expense 0.0 24.6 1.6 -99.8% -97.6% Pretax income 22.8 13.6 16.7 67.0% 36.4% Income tax expense 6.4 4.5 4.3 44.2% 48.6% Net income $ 16.3 $ 9.2 $ 12.4 78.1% 32.1% EPS-Diluted(in $) $ 0.53 $ 0.30 $ 0.40 Select Balance Sheet Items Loans receivable $ 4,834 $ 4,826 $ 4,570 0.2% 5.8% Deposits 5,194 5,210 4,690 -0.3% 10.7% Total assets 6,107 6,218 5,528 -1.8% 10.5% Stockholders' equity 563 547 575 2.9% -2.0% Profitability Metrics Return on average assets 1.08% 0.63% 0.90% 45 18 Return on average equity 11.74% 6.73% 8.67% 501 307 TCE/TA* 9.05% 8.63% 10.20% 42 -115 Net interest margin 3.13% 3.15% 3.36% -2 -23 Efficiency ratio 56.73% 41.51% 64.04% 1,522 -731 Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding Percentage change calculated from dollars in thousands Change in basis points for returns and ratios Net income of $16.3 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, up 78.1% from $9.2 million, or $0.30 per share, in the second quarter

Loans receivable of $4.83 billion, in-line with the end of the prior quarter reflecting $256.6 million of new loan and lease production; Loans receivable up 5.8% year-over- year

in-line with the end of the prior quarter reflecting $256.6 million of new loan and lease production; Loans receivable up 5.8% year-over- year Deposits of $5.19 billion compared with $5.21 from the end of the second quarter, led principally by increases in noninterest-bearing deposits; Deposits up 10.7% from a year ago

noninterest-bearing deposits; Deposits up 10.7% from a year ago Net interest income increased to $45.6 million for the third quarter; net interest margin of 3.13%

Noninterest income was $7.1 million compared with $20.9 million for the second quarter; third quarter included $2.3 million of gains from sales of SBA loans and second quarter included $15.7 million of gains from sales of securities

Noninterest expense of $29.9 million compared with $27.1 million for the prior quarter which included $3.1 million of deferred loan origination costs from PPP loan originations

Efficiency ratio for the third quarter was 56.73% compared with 41.51% (60.82% excluding securities gains and deferred PPP loan origination costs) for the prior quarter *Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation slide 9 Loan Portfolio Composition $4.83 Billion Loan Portfolio (as of 3Q20) Commercial Real Estate Portfolio $ in millions Outstanding $3,264 Average Size $1.6 QTD Average Yield 4.41% RRE & Consumer Portfolio(1) $ in million Outstanding $371 Average Size $0.4 QTD Average Yield 3.59% Commercial & Industrial Portfolio(2) $ in millions Outstanding $765 Average Size $0.2 QTD Average Yield 3.62% Leasing Portfolio $ in millions Outstanding $433 Average Size $0.04 QTD Average Yield 5.19% Loan Portfolio Composition ($ million) RRE(1) $371 (7%) CRE $3,264 (68%) C&I(2) $765 (16%) Leases $433 (9%) RRE includes Consumer C&I portfolio includes $303 million of loans funded through the Paycheck Protection Program net of deferred fees and costs 10 Loan Portfolio Diversification Loan portfolio is well diversified across property and business types. CRE Portfolio $3.26B Mixed Use Other 14% 5% Hospitality Industrial 28% 6% Apartment 7% Gas Retail Station 26% 6% Office 8% Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding C&I Portfolio $765M Wholesale Trade 16% Manufacturing (1) 10% Others 55% Retail Trade 6% Information 4% Services 8% (1) 75% of this category represents PPP loans 11 Hospitality Segment Hospitality segment(1) is $929 million, representing 19% of the loan portfolio. Composition by Top 5 States(2) ($ million) (modified vs. non-modified) Hospitality Portfolio Detail $274 $30 $225 $103 $114 $31 $55 $50 $41 $6 California Texas Illinois Washington New York Other Modified Non-Modified Average balance within the segment is $3.3 million

Weighted average debt coverage ratio of the segment is 2.0x

Weighted average loan to value of the segment is 50.1% Total Hospitality Segment: $929M (1) Segment represents exposure across the loan portfolio, inclusive of CRE, C&I and SBA Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding (2) Geography based on the collateral address 12 Retail Segment Retail segment(1) is $842 million, representing 17% of the loan portfolio. Composition by Top 5 States(2) Retail Portfolio Detail ($ million) (modified vs. non-modified) • Average balance within the segment is $1.2 million • Weighted average debt coverage of the segment is 1.8x • Weighted average loan to value of the segment is 49.4% $559 $40 $130 $22 $13 $13 $44 $9 $12 California Texas Illinois Arizona Georgia Other Modified Non-Modified Total Retail Segment: $842M (1) Segment represents exposure across the loan portfolio, inclusive of CRE, C&I and SBA Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding (2) Geography based on the collateral address 13 Pretax Pre-Provision Income ($ million) 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 Income Statement Summary Net interest income $ 45.6 $ 44.4 $ 44.0 $ 43.9 Noninterest income(1,3) 7.1 5.2 6.2 6.7 Operating revenue 52.7 49.6 50.2 50.6 Noninterest expense(2,3) 29.9 30.2 31.1 34.1 Pretax, Pre-Provision income 22.8 19.4 19.1 16.5 Pretax, Pre-Provision income / 1.52% 1.32% 1.39% 1.20% average assets (annualized) (2) Noninterest Expense ($ million) $34.1 -8.8% $31.1 -2.9% $30.2 -1.0%$29.9 Operating revenue was relatively stable quarter- over-quarter

over-quarter Operating revenue includes SBA gains of $2.3 million (3Q20), $1.2 million (1Q20), $1.5 million (4Q19)

Noninterest expenses decreased by 1.0% for the third quarter

Pretax, Pre-Provision income grew by 17.5% from the second quarter (1,2) Pretax, Pre-Provision Income ($ million) +17.5% $22.8 +1.6% $19.4 +15.8% $19.1 $16.5 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 Excludes gains on securities of $15.7 million for 2Q20 Excludes $3.1 million of PPP deferred loan origination costs for 2Q20 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation slide 14 Net Interest Income / Net Interest Margin Net interest income was $45.6 million for the third quarter compared with $44.4 million for the prior quarter; net interest margin for the third quarter was 3.13% (3.18% excluding PPP loans) compared with 3.15% (3.21% excluding PPP loans) for the prior quarter Net Interest Income ($ million) Net Interest Margin Analysis 3.15% 0.15% 0.01% 3.13% $43.9 $44.0 $44.4 $45.6 -0.09% 3.32% 3.36% -0.09% 3.15% 3.13% 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 2Q20 Loans Securities IB-deposits Sub Debt 3Q20 Net Interest Income NIM 15 ACL Analysis Allowance for credit losses was $86.6 million as of September 30, 2020 generating an allowance for credit losses to loans of 1.79% (1.91% excluding PPP loans) relatively consistent with the prior quarter due to sanguine prospects for the economy including lower than expected projected average unemployment rate for the subsequent four quarters and a higher than expected projected annual GDP growth rate. COVERAGE 1.79% 1.79% RATIO $86.3 $0.7 $86.6 $(0.4) 2Q20 NCO Provision 3Q20 ($ million) 16 ACL by Loan Components Allowance for credit losses stayed relatively consistent with the second quarter. ($ million) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 January 1, 2020 (1) Allowance Loans Allowance Loans Allowance Loans Allowance Loans Loan Components CRE $ 47.8 $ 3,264.4 $ 53.6 $ 3,266.2 $ 37.0 $ 3,187.2 $ 34.7 $ 3,213.0 C&I 20.8 765.5 13.4 730.4 11.6 472.7 2.0 472.4 Leases 15.3 433.3 16.5 462.8 15.8 492.5 14.7 483.9 RRE & Consumer 2.7 370.9 2.8 366.2 2.1 391.2 2.2 415.7 Total $ 86.6 $ 4,834.1 $ 86.3 $ 4,825.6 $ 66.5 $ 4,543.6 $ 53.6 $ 4,585.0 Allowance and loans exclude the 1Q20 $25.2 million charge-off associated with the previously identified troubled-loan relationships 17 Liquidity With $16.1 million in cash on deposit with its bank subsidiary as of September 30, 2020, Hanmi Financial has ample liquidity resources to operate in the evolving, uncertain macroeconomic environment resulting from the pandemic. Liquid Asset Ratio ($ million) 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 Bank Liquidity Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 360 $ 546 $ 291 $ 122 18.8% Securities AFS (unpledged) 689 606 569 604 17.4% FHLB Financing Availability 1,432 1,395 1,219 878 15.3% 13.2% FRB Discount Window 34 48 51 30 Fed Funds lines (unsecured) 115 115 115 115 FRB PPPLF borrowing capacity 309 207 - - Total liquidity $ 2,937 $ 2,916 $ 2,245 $ 1,749 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 18 Securities Portfolio The composition of the securities portfolio remains relatively unchanged quarter-over-quarter, with allocation to U.S. treasuries, and U.S. government agencies and sponsored agencies - mortgage- backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and notes. ($ thousand) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Fair TE Yield Asset Fair TE Yield Asset Fair TE Yield Asset Value Proj. Alloc. Value Proj. Alloc. Value Proj. Alloc. Securities Portfolio U.S. treasuries $ 20,195 1.41% 3% $ 45,262 0.99% 7% $ 25,408 2.66% 4% U.S. government agencies and sponsored agencies: Mortgage-backed securities 485,496 1.40% 67% 413,264 1.56% 63% 425,356 2.44% 68% Collateralized mortgage obligations 132,114 1.00% 18% 120,294 1.03% 18% 154,825 2.25% 25% Notes 85,796 0.58% 12% 77,152 0.58% 12% 16,617 2.11% 3% Securities total $ 723,601 1.23% 100% $ 655,971 1.31% 100% $ 622,206 2.39% 100% Unrealized appreciation, net $ 2,419 $ 471 $ 16,676 19 Non-GAAP Reconciliation ($ thousand, except share, per share data and ratios) 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio Assets $ 6,106,782 $ 6,218,163 $ 5,617,690 $ 5,538,184 $ 5,527,982 Less goodwill and other intangible assets (11,677) (11,742) (11,808) (11,873) (11,950) Tangible assets $ 6,095,105 $ 6,206,421 $ 5,605,882 $ 5,526,311 $ 5,516,032 Stockholders' equity1 $ 563,203 $ 547,436 $ 552,958 $ 563,267 $ 574,527 Less goodwill and other intangible assets (11,677) (11,742) (11,808) (11,873) (11,950) Tangible stockholders' equity1 $ 551,526 $ 535,694 $ 541,150 $ 551,394 $ 562,577 Stockholders' equity to assets 9.22% 8.80% 9.84% 10.17% 10.39% Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 9.05% 8.63% 9.65% 9.98% 10.20% Common shares outstanding 30,719,591 30,657,629 30,622,741 30,799,624 31,173,881 Tangible common equity per common share $ 17.95 $ 17.47 $ 17.67 $ 17.90 $ 18.05 There were no preferred shares outstanding at the periods indicated. 20 Non-GAAP Reconciliation - PPP (3Q20) ($ in thousands, except share and per share data) As of September 30, 2020 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Net Interest Margin Net interest income Tangible assets $ 6,095,105 Less PPP loans (302,929) Less PPP loan interest income Tangible assets adjusted for PPP loans $ 5,792,176 Net interest income adjusted for PPP loans Tangible stockholders' equity (1) $ 551,526 Average interest-earning assets Less average PPP loans TCE / TA Ratio 9.05% Average interest-earning assets adjusted for PPP loans TCE / TA Ratio adjusted for PPP loans 9.52% NIM(2) NIM adjusted for PPP loans (2) Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans Receivable Efficiency Ratio Allowance for credit losses $ 86,620 Noninterest expense Loans receivable $ 4,834,137 Less PPP deferred origination costs Less PPP loans (302,929) Noninterest expense adjusted for PPP loans Loans receivable adjusted for PPP loans $ 4,531,208 Net interest income plus noninterest income ACL / Loans Receivable 1.79% Less net gain on sales of securities Net interest income plus noninterest income adjusted for net ACL / Loans Receivable adjusted for PPP loans 1.91% securities gains Efficiency ratio (3) (1) There were no preferred shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 Efficiency ratio adjusted for PPP loans and securities gains (3) Net interest income (as applicable) divided by average interest-earning assets (as applicable), annualized Noninterest expense (as applicable) divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income (as applicable) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 $ 45,605 (1,713) $ 43,892 $ 5,787,667 (302,365) $ 5,485,302 3.13% 3.18% $ 29,924 - $ 29,924 $ 52,745 - $ 52,745 56.73% 56.73% In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") was adopted, which included authorization for the U.S. Small Business Administration (the "SBA") to introduce a new program, entitled the "Paycheck Protection Program," which provides loans for eligible businesses through the SBA's 7(a) loan guaranty program. These loans are fully guaranteed and available for loan forgiveness of up to the full principal amount so long as certain employee and compensation levels of the business are maintained and the proceeds of the loan are used as required under the program. The Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and loan forgiveness are intended to provide economic relief to small businesses nationwide adversely impacted under the COVID-19 pandemic. Hanmi participated in this program and the financial information for the 2020 third quarter reflects this participation. This table shows financial information excluding the effect of the origination of the PPP loans, including the corresponding interest income earned on such loans, which constitutes a non-GAAP measure. Management believes the presentation of certain financial measures excluding the effect of PPP loans provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial condition and results of operations of Hanmi. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitution for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be used by other companies. 21 Non-GAAP Reconciliation - PPP (2Q20) ($ in thousands, except share and per share data) As of June 30, 2020 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Net Interest Margin Net interest income Tangible assets $ 6,206,421 Less PPP loans (301,836) Less PPP loan interest income Tangible assets adjusted for PPP loans $ 5,904,585 Net interest income adjusted for PPP loans Tangible stockholders' equity (1) $ 535,694 Average interest-earning assets Less average PPP loans TCE / TA Ratio 8.63% Average interest-earning assets adjusted for PPP loans TCE / TA Ratio adjusted for PPP loans 9.07% NIM(2) NIM adjusted for PPP loans (2) Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans Receivable Efficiency Ratio Allowance for credit losses $ 86,330 Noninterest expense Loans receivable $ 4,825,642 Less PPP deferred origination costs Less PPP loans (301,836) Noninterest expense adjusted for PPP loans Loans receivable adjusted for PPP loans $ 4,523,806 Net interest income plus noninterest income ACL / Loans Receivable 1.79% Less net gain on sales of securities ACL / Loans Receivable adjusted for PPP loans 1.91% Net interest income plus noninterest income adjusted for net securities gains Efficiency ratio (3) (1) There were no preferred shares outstanding at June 30, 2020 Efficiency ratio adjusted for PPP loans and securities gains (3) Net interest income (as applicable) divided by average interest-earning assets (as applicable), annualized Noninterest expense (as applicable) divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income (as applicable) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 $ 44,442 (1,129) $ 43,313 $ 5,673,321 (251,758) $ 5,421,563 3.15% 3.21% $ 27,138 3,064 $ 30,202 $ 65,373 (15,712) $ 49,661 41.51% 60.82% In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") was adopted, which included authorization for the U.S. Small Business Administration (the "SBA") to introduce a new program, entitled the "Paycheck Protection Program," which provides loans for eligible businesses through the SBA's 7(a) loan guaranty program. These loans are fully guaranteed and available for loan forgiveness of up to the full principal amount so long as certain employee and compensation levels of the business are maintained and the proceeds of the loan are used as required under the program. The Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and loan forgiveness are intended to provide economic relief to small businesses nationwide adversely impacted under the COVID-19 pandemic. Hanmi participated in this program and the financial information for the 2020 second quarter reflects this participation. This table shows financial information excluding the effect of the origination of the PPP loans, including the corresponding interest income earned on such loans, which constitutes a non-GAAP measure. Management believes the presentation of certain financial measures excluding the effect of PPP loans provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial condition and results of operations of Hanmi. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitution for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be used by other companies. 22 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Hanmi Financial Corporation published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 15:22:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020 All news about HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATION 10:23a HANMI FINANCIAL : 3Q20 Earnings Supplemental Presentation PU 11/13 HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for FA 11/06 HANMI FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an.. AQ 11/05 HANMI FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K.. AQ 11/05 Hanmi Financial Declares Cash Dividend of $0.08 per Share GL 10/27 HANMI FINANCIAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 10/27 HANMI FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial .. AQ 10/27 Hanmi Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results GL 10/16 Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Confere.. GL 09/24 HANMI FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K) AQ