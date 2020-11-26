Hanmi Financial : 3Q20 Earnings Supplemental Presentation

Log in
3Q20 Earnings

Supplemental Presentation

October 27, 2020

Forward-Looking Statements

Hanmi Financial Corporation (the "Company") cautions investors that any statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, those statements regarding operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory, economic and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, litigation plans and objectives, merger or sale activity, the effects of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations, and all other forecasts and statements of expectation or assumption underlying any of the foregoing. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Investors should not rely on any forward-looking statement and should consider risks, such as changes in governmental policy, legislation and regulations, economic climate uncertainty, fluctuations in interest rate and credit risk, competitive pressures, the ability to succeed in new markets, balance sheet management, ability to identify and remediate any material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting, and other operational factors.

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business, financial condition and results of operations. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and whether the gradual reopening of businesses will result in a meaningful increase in economic activity. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to various risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations.

Forward-looking statements are based upon the good faith beliefs and expectations of management as of this date only and are further subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in our earnings release dated October 27, 2020, including the section titled "Forward Looking Statements and the Company's most recent Form 10-K,10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Investors are urged to review our earnings release dated October 27, 2020, including the section titled "Forward Looking Statements and the Company's SEC filings. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements herein.

2

"In light of the significant challenges and uncertainty we faced in the first half of 2020 arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, I am extremely pleased with the financial and operational improvements we achieved in the third quarter. While we will continue to proactively monitor the macroeconomic environment and the performance of our loan portfolio, we are concurrently taking steps to provide our customers with additional products and services, further diversify our sources of revenue and safely and soundly drive growth and profitability at the Bank. As we look ahead to the fourth quarter and beyond, we remain committed to supporting our loyal customers, prioritizing the health and safety of our employees and communities and ultimately emerging from the pandemic well-positioned to drive profitable, sustainable growth and maximize value for our shareholders."

Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer

3

Managing Through Turbulent Times

E M P L O Y E E S

  • Sourced and distributed protective masks, gloves, care kits and engaged a vendor to design protective barriers for our teller lines
  • Continue to foster work from home policy with a resurgence in COVID-19 cases
  • Reduced lobby hours for branches and suspended Saturday hours

Community

C O M M U N I T Y

  • In an effort to promote more active use of Hanmi mobile banking and mitigate the risk of phishing and scams related to COVID-19, launched "Bank Safe, Bank Smart" campaign
  • Awarded $132 thousand to 64 students, who are in the foster care system or have experienced domestic violence as part of the Hanmi Dream Scholarship program
  • Continue to educate our customers about the SBA's Disaster Loan Programs through trainings and webinars

EmployeesCustomers

C U S T O M E R S

  • Funded over 3,000 loans amounting to approximately $309 million under the SBA's Paycheck Protection
    Program
  • Approved modification requests totaling over $1.4 billion
  • Solid new loan production of $257 million

4

Hanmi's Strengths in the Midst of COVID-19 Crisis

B A L A N C E S H E E T

  • The bank's asset quality remains stable, with NPAs at 1.07%* of total assets and ACL at 1.79% of loans (1.91% excluding PPP loans)

Balance

Sheet

*1.00% after giving effect to a loan payoff in October

C A P I T A L

  • The bank remains well capitalized, significantly above the regulatory requirements

Capital

Liquidity

L I Q U I D I T Y

  • The bank, with $5.2 billion of deposits, has $2.9 billion of cash, securities and borrowing availability

5

Supporting our Customers

PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM(1)

3,064

$309M

$11M

# of Loans

$ of Loans

Total Fees

Funded

Funded

  1. As of 9/30/2020
  2. 1,938 loans, representing $41M in funding, have a balance of $50 thousand or less

PPP FUNDING DISTRIBUTION

# of Loans

$ Total

$ Average

$ Total Fees

Funded

Funding

Balance

LOANS UP TO $350K (5% FEE) (2)

2,913

$155M

$53K

$7.8M

LOANS BETWEEN $350K AND $2M (3% FEE)

134

$97M

$727K

$2.9M

LOANS AT LEAST $2M AND ABOVE (1% FEE)

17

$56M

$3M

$0.6M

Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding

6

Encouraging Modification Trend

59% decline in modifications since June 30th - from $1.4B to $579M

Approximately 70% of the second-round modifications will provide interest payments

Deferment Interest Only

$1,408

$224

-59%

$1,184$579

$403

$176

June 30th September 30th

($ million)

$593

1st Request - Deferment

$59

-26%

1st Request - Interest Only

2nd Request - Deferment

$441

2nd Request - Interest Only

$329

$318

$287

$534

$101

$61

-82%

-86%

$228

$226

$94

-64%

$105

-96%

$61

$3

$123

$39

$33

$47

$91

$105

$35

$3

$4

$14

$4

$30

$4

CRE -

CRE - Retail

C&I / Consumer

CRE - Other

Leases

Hospitality

($ million)

Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding

7

3Q20 Highlights

Net Income

Diluted EPS

ROAA

NIM

Efficiency Ratio TBVPS*

$16.3M

$0.53

1.08%

3.13%

56.73% $17.95

  • Net income of $16.3 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, up 78.1% from $9.2 million or $0.30 per share for the prior quarter
  • Loans receivable of $4.83 billion in-line with the prior quarter reflecting $256.6 million of new loan and lease production
  • Deposits of $5.19 billion compared with $5.21 from the second quarter
    • Noninterest-bearingdemand deposits of $1.96 billion, up 5.1% from the prior quarter
    • Cost of interest-bearingdeposits declined 24 basis points from the prior quarter to 0.87%
  • Credit loss expense of $0.04 million, compared with $24.6 million for the prior quarter resulting in an allowance for credit losses of 1.79% of loans (1.91% excluding PPP loans)
  • Well-capitalized with a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 15.45% and a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.68% and TCE/TA ratio of 9.05% (9.52% excluding PPP loans)

*Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation slide

8

3Q20 Financial Summary

($ million, except EPS)

Change

(1,2)

3Q20

2Q20

3Q19

Q/Q

Y/Y

Income Statement Summary

Net interest income

$

45.6

$

44.4

$

44.1

2.6%

3.5%

Noninterest income

7.1

20.9

6.9

-65.9%

4.1%

Operating revenue

52.7

65.4

50.9

-19.3%

3.6%

Noninterest expense

29.9

27.1

32.6

10.3%

-8.2%

Credit Loss Expense

0.0

24.6

1.6

-99.8%

-97.6%

Pretax income

22.8

13.6

16.7

67.0%

36.4%

Income tax expense

6.4

4.5

4.3

44.2%

48.6%

Net income

$

16.3

$

9.2

$

12.4

78.1%

32.1%

EPS-Diluted(in $)

$

0.53

$

0.30

$

0.40

Select Balance Sheet Items

Loans receivable

$

4,834

$

4,826

$

4,570

0.2%

5.8%

Deposits

5,194

5,210

4,690

-0.3%

10.7%

Total assets

6,107

6,218

5,528

-1.8%

10.5%

Stockholders' equity

563

547

575

2.9%

-2.0%

Profitability Metrics

Return on average assets

1.08%

0.63%

0.90%

45

18

Return on average equity

11.74%

6.73%

8.67%

501

307

TCE/TA*

9.05%

8.63%

10.20%

42

-115

Net interest margin

3.13%

3.15%

3.36%

-2

-23

Efficiency ratio

56.73%

41.51%

64.04%

1,522

-731

Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding

  1. Percentage change calculated from dollars in thousands
  2. Change in basis points for returns and ratios
  • Net income of $16.3 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, up 78.1% from $9.2 million, or $0.30 per share, in the second quarter
  • Loans receivable of $4.83 billion, in-line with the end of the prior quarter reflecting $256.6 million of new loan and lease production; Loans receivable up 5.8% year-over- year
  • Deposits of $5.19 billion compared with $5.21 from the end of the second quarter, led principally by increases in noninterest-bearing deposits; Deposits up 10.7% from a year ago
  • Net interest income increased to $45.6 million for the third quarter; net interest margin of 3.13%
  • Noninterest income was $7.1 million compared with $20.9 million for the second quarter; third quarter included $2.3 million of gains from sales of SBA loans and second quarter included $15.7 million of gains from sales of securities
  • Noninterest expense of $29.9 million compared with $27.1 million for the prior quarter which included $3.1 million of deferred loan origination costs from PPP loan originations
  • Efficiency ratio for the third quarter was 56.73% compared with 41.51% (60.82% excluding securities gains and deferred PPP loan origination costs) for the prior quarter

*Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation slide

9

Loan Portfolio Composition

$4.83 Billion Loan Portfolio

(as of 3Q20)

Commercial Real Estate Portfolio

$ in millions

Outstanding

$3,264

Average Size

$1.6

QTD Average Yield

4.41%

RRE & Consumer Portfolio(1)

$ in million

Outstanding

$371

Average Size

$0.4

QTD Average Yield

3.59%

Commercial & Industrial Portfolio(2)

$ in millions

Outstanding

$765

Average Size

$0.2

QTD Average Yield

3.62%

Leasing Portfolio

$ in millions

Outstanding

$433

Average Size

$0.04

QTD Average Yield

5.19%

Loan Portfolio Composition ($ million)

RRE(1) $371 (7%)

CRE

$3,264

(68%)

C&I(2) $765 (16%)

Leases

$433 (9%)

  1. RRE includes Consumer
  2. C&I portfolio includes $303 million of loans funded through the Paycheck Protection Program net of deferred fees and costs

10

Loan Portfolio Diversification

Loan portfolio is well diversified across property and business types.

CRE Portfolio

$3.26B

Mixed Use

Other

14%

5%

Hospitality

Industrial

28%

6%

Apartment

7%

Gas

Retail

Station

26%

6%

Office

8%

Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding

C&I Portfolio

$765M

Wholesale

Trade

16%

Manufacturing

(1)

10%

Others

55%

Retail Trade

6%

Information

4%

Services

8%

(1) 75% of this category represents PPP loans

11

Hospitality Segment

Hospitality segment(1) is $929 million, representing 19% of the loan portfolio.

Composition by Top 5 States(2)

($ million)

(modified vs. non-modified)

Hospitality Portfolio Detail

$274

$30

$225

$103

$114

$31

$55

$50

$41

$6

California

Texas

Illinois

Washington New York

Other

Modified

Non-Modified

  • Average balance within the segment is $3.3 million
  • Weighted average debt coverage ratio of the segment is 2.0x
  • Weighted average loan to value of the segment is 50.1%

Total Hospitality Segment: $929M

(1)

Segment represents exposure across the loan portfolio, inclusive of CRE, C&I and SBA

Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding

(2)

Geography based on the collateral address

12

Retail Segment

Retail segment(1) is $842 million, representing 17% of the loan portfolio.

Composition by Top 5 States(2)

Retail Portfolio Detail

($ million)

(modified vs. non-modified)

Average balance within the segment is

$1.2 million

Weighted average debt coverage of the

segment is 1.8x

Weighted average loan to value of the

segment is 49.4%

$559

$40

$130

$22

$13

$13

$44

$9

$12

California

Texas

Illinois

Arizona

Georgia

Other

Modified

Non-Modified

Total Retail Segment: $842M

(1)

Segment represents exposure across the loan portfolio, inclusive of CRE, C&I and SBA

Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding

(2)

Geography based on the collateral address

13

Pretax Pre-Provision Income

($ million)

3Q20

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

Income Statement Summary

Net interest income

$ 45.6

$ 44.4

$ 44.0

$ 43.9

Noninterest income(1,3)

7.1

5.2

6.2

6.7

Operating revenue

52.7

49.6

50.2

50.6

Noninterest expense(2,3)

29.9

30.2

31.1

34.1

Pretax, Pre-Provision income

22.8

19.4

19.1

16.5

Pretax, Pre-Provision income /

1.52%

1.32%

1.39%

1.20%

average assets (annualized)

(2)

Noninterest Expense ($ million)

$34.1 -8.8%

$31.1

-2.9%

$30.2 -1.0%$29.9

  • Operating revenue was relatively stable quarter- over-quarter
    • Operating revenue includes SBA gains of $2.3 million (3Q20), $1.2 million (1Q20), $1.5 million (4Q19)
  • Noninterest expenses decreased by 1.0% for the third quarter
  • Pretax, Pre-Provision income grew by 17.5% from the second quarter

(1,2)

Pretax, Pre-Provision Income ($ million)

+17.5% $22.8

+1.6%

$19.4

+15.8% $19.1

$16.5

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

  1. Excludes gains on securities of $15.7 million for 2Q20
  2. Excludes $3.1 million of PPP deferred loan origination costs for 2Q20
  3. Non-GAAPfinancial measure; refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation slide

14

Net Interest Income / Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $45.6 million for the third quarter compared with $44.4 million for the prior quarter; net interest margin for the third quarter was 3.13% (3.18% excluding PPP loans) compared with 3.15% (3.21% excluding PPP loans) for the prior quarter

Net Interest Income ($ million)

Net Interest Margin Analysis

3.15%

0.15%

0.01%

3.13%

$43.9

$44.0

$44.4

$45.6

-0.09%

3.32%

3.36%

-0.09%

3.15%

3.13%

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

2Q20

Loans Securities IB-deposits Sub Debt

3Q20

Net Interest Income

NIM

15

ACL Analysis

Allowance for credit losses was $86.6 million as of September 30, 2020 generating an allowance for credit losses to loans of 1.79% (1.91% excluding PPP loans) relatively consistent with the prior quarter due to sanguine prospects for the economy including lower than expected projected average unemployment rate for the subsequent four quarters and a higher than expected projected annual GDP growth rate.

COVERAGE

1.79%

1.79%

RATIO

$86.3

$0.7

$86.6

$(0.4)

2Q20

NCO

Provision

3Q20

($ million)

16

ACL by Loan Components

Allowance for credit losses stayed relatively consistent with the second quarter.

($ million)

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

January 1, 2020 (1)

Allowance

Loans

Allowance

Loans

Allowance

Loans

Allowance

Loans

Loan Components

CRE

$

47.8

$

3,264.4

$

53.6

$

3,266.2

$

37.0

$

3,187.2

$

34.7

$

3,213.0

C&I

20.8

765.5

13.4

730.4

11.6

472.7

2.0

472.4

Leases

15.3

433.3

16.5

462.8

15.8

492.5

14.7

483.9

RRE & Consumer

2.7

370.9

2.8

366.2

2.1

391.2

2.2

415.7

Total

$

86.6

$

4,834.1

$

86.3

$

4,825.6

$

66.5

$

4,543.6

$

53.6

$

4,585.0

  1. Allowance and loans exclude the 1Q20 $25.2 million charge-off associated with the previously identified troubled-loan relationships

17

Liquidity

With $16.1 million in cash on deposit with its bank subsidiary as of September 30, 2020, Hanmi Financial has ample liquidity resources to operate in the evolving, uncertain macroeconomic environment resulting from the pandemic.

Liquid Asset Ratio

($ million)

3Q20

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

Bank Liquidity

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

360

$

546

$

291

$

122

18.8%

Securities AFS (unpledged)

689

606

569

604

17.4%

FHLB Financing Availability

1,432

1,395

1,219

878

15.3%

13.2%

FRB Discount Window

34

48

51

30

Fed Funds lines (unsecured)

115

115

115

115

FRB PPPLF borrowing capacity

309

207

-

-

Total liquidity

$

2,937

$

2,916

$

2,245

$

1,749

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

18

Securities Portfolio

The composition of the securities portfolio remains relatively unchanged quarter-over-quarter, with allocation to U.S. treasuries, and U.S. government agencies and sponsored agencies - mortgage- backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and notes.

($ thousand)

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

Fair

TE Yield

Asset

Fair

TE Yield

Asset

Fair

TE Yield

Asset

Value

Proj.

Alloc.

Value

Proj.

Alloc.

Value

Proj.

Alloc.

Securities Portfolio

U.S. treasuries

$

20,195

1.41%

3%

$

45,262

0.99%

7%

$

25,408

2.66%

4%

U.S. government agencies and sponsored agencies:

Mortgage-backed securities

485,496

1.40%

67%

413,264

1.56%

63%

425,356

2.44%

68%

Collateralized mortgage obligations

132,114

1.00%

18%

120,294

1.03%

18%

154,825

2.25%

25%

Notes

85,796

0.58%

12%

77,152

0.58%

12%

16,617

2.11%

3%

Securities total

$

723,601

1.23%

100%

$

655,971

1.31%

100%

$

622,206

2.39%

100%

Unrealized appreciation, net

$

2,419

$

471

$

16,676

19

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

($ thousand, except share, per share data and ratios)

3Q20

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio

Assets

$

6,106,782

$

6,218,163

$

5,617,690

$

5,538,184

$

5,527,982

Less goodwill and other intangible assets

(11,677)

(11,742)

(11,808)

(11,873)

(11,950)

Tangible assets

$

6,095,105

$

6,206,421

$

5,605,882

$

5,526,311

$

5,516,032

Stockholders' equity1

$

563,203

$

547,436

$

552,958

$

563,267

$

574,527

Less goodwill and other intangible assets

(11,677)

(11,742)

(11,808)

(11,873)

(11,950)

Tangible stockholders' equity1

$

551,526

$

535,694

$

541,150

$

551,394

$

562,577

Stockholders' equity to assets

9.22%

8.80%

9.84%

10.17%

10.39%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets1

9.05%

8.63%

9.65%

9.98%

10.20%

Common shares outstanding

30,719,591

30,657,629

30,622,741

30,799,624

31,173,881

Tangible common equity per common share

$

17.95

$

17.47

$

17.67

$

17.90

$

18.05

  1. There were no preferred shares outstanding at the periods indicated.

20

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - PPP (3Q20)

($ in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of September 30, 2020

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

Net Interest Margin

Net interest income

Tangible assets

$

6,095,105

Less PPP loans

(302,929)

Less PPP loan interest income

Tangible assets adjusted for PPP loans

$

5,792,176

Net interest income adjusted for PPP loans

Tangible stockholders' equity (1)

$

551,526

Average interest-earning assets

Less average PPP loans

TCE / TA Ratio

9.05%

Average interest-earning assets adjusted for PPP loans

TCE / TA Ratio adjusted for PPP loans

9.52%

NIM(2)

NIM adjusted for PPP loans (2)

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans Receivable

Efficiency Ratio

Allowance for credit losses

$

86,620

Noninterest expense

Loans receivable

$

4,834,137

Less PPP deferred origination costs

Less PPP loans

(302,929)

Noninterest expense adjusted for PPP loans

Loans receivable adjusted for PPP loans

$

4,531,208

Net interest income plus noninterest income

ACL / Loans Receivable

1.79%

Less net gain on sales of securities

Net interest income plus noninterest income adjusted for net

ACL / Loans Receivable adjusted for PPP loans

1.91%

securities gains

Efficiency ratio (3)

(1) There were no preferred shares outstanding at September 30, 2020

Efficiency ratio adjusted for PPP loans and securities gains (3)

  1. Net interest income (as applicable) divided by average interest-earning assets (as applicable), annualized
  2. Noninterest expense (as applicable) divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income (as applicable)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

$

45,605

(1,713)

$

43,892

$

5,787,667

(302,365)

$

5,485,302

3.13%

3.18%

$

29,924

-

$

29,924

$

52,745

-

$

52,745

56.73%

56.73%

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") was adopted, which included authorization for the U.S. Small Business Administration (the "SBA") to introduce a new program, entitled the "Paycheck Protection Program," which provides loans for eligible businesses through the SBA's 7(a) loan guaranty program. These loans are fully guaranteed and available for loan forgiveness of up to the full principal amount so long as certain employee and compensation levels of the business are maintained and the proceeds of the loan are used as required under the program. The Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and loan forgiveness are intended to provide economic relief to small businesses nationwide adversely impacted under the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanmi participated in this program and the financial information for the 2020 third quarter reflects this participation. This table shows financial information excluding the effect of the origination of the PPP loans, including the corresponding interest income earned on such loans, which constitutes a non-GAAP measure. Management believes the presentation of certain financial measures excluding the effect of PPP loans provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial condition and results of operations of Hanmi. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitution for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be used by other companies.

21

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - PPP (2Q20)

($ in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of June 30, 2020

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

Net Interest Margin

Net interest income

Tangible assets

$

6,206,421

Less PPP loans

(301,836)

Less PPP loan interest income

Tangible assets adjusted for PPP loans

$

5,904,585

Net interest income adjusted for PPP loans

Tangible stockholders' equity (1)

$

535,694

Average interest-earning assets

Less average PPP loans

TCE / TA Ratio

8.63%

Average interest-earning assets adjusted for PPP loans

TCE / TA Ratio adjusted for PPP loans

9.07%

NIM(2)

NIM adjusted for PPP loans (2)

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans Receivable

Efficiency Ratio

Allowance for credit losses

$

86,330

Noninterest expense

Loans receivable

$

4,825,642

Less PPP deferred origination costs

Less PPP loans

(301,836)

Noninterest expense adjusted for PPP loans

Loans receivable adjusted for PPP loans

$

4,523,806

Net interest income plus noninterest income

ACL / Loans Receivable

1.79%

Less net gain on sales of securities

ACL / Loans Receivable adjusted for PPP loans

1.91%

Net interest income plus noninterest income adjusted for net

securities gains

Efficiency ratio (3)

(1) There were no preferred shares outstanding at June 30, 2020

Efficiency ratio adjusted for PPP loans and securities gains (3)

  1. Net interest income (as applicable) divided by average interest-earning assets (as applicable), annualized
  2. Noninterest expense (as applicable) divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income (as applicable)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

$ 44,442 (1,129)

$ 43,313

$ 5,673,321 (251,758)

$ 5,421,563

3.15%

3.21%

$ 27,138 3,064

$ 30,202

$ 65,373 (15,712)

$ 49,661

41.51%

60.82%

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") was adopted, which included authorization for the U.S. Small Business Administration (the "SBA") to introduce a new program, entitled the "Paycheck Protection Program," which provides loans for eligible businesses through the SBA's 7(a) loan guaranty program. These loans are fully guaranteed and available for loan forgiveness of up to the full principal amount so long as certain employee and compensation levels of the business are maintained and the proceeds of the loan are used as required under the program. The Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and loan forgiveness are intended to provide economic relief to small businesses nationwide adversely impacted under the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanmi participated in this program and the financial information for the 2020 second quarter reflects this participation. This table shows financial information excluding the effect of the origination of the PPP loans, including the corresponding interest income earned on such loans, which constitutes a non-GAAP measure. Management believes the presentation of certain financial measures excluding the effect of PPP loans provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial condition and results of operations of Hanmi. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitution for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be used by other companies.

22

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hanmi Financial Corporation published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 15:22:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
