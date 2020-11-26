Hanmi Financial : 3Q20 Earnings Supplemental Presentation

Hanmi Financial Corporation (the "Company") cautions investors that any statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, those statements regarding operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory, economic and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, litigation plans and objectives, merger or sale activity, the effects of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations, and all other forecasts and statements of expectation or assumption underlying any of the foregoing. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Investors should not rely on any forward-looking statement and should consider risks, such as changes in governmental policy, legislation and regulations, economic climate uncertainty, fluctuations in interest rate and credit risk, competitive pressures, the ability to succeed in new markets, balance sheet management, ability to identify and remediate any material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting, and other operational factors.
Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business, financial condition and results of operations. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and whether the gradual reopening of businesses will result in a meaningful increase in economic activity. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to various risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations.
Forward-looking statements are based upon the good faith beliefs and expectations of management as of this date only and are further subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in our earnings release dated October 27, 2020, including the section titled "Forward Looking Statements and the Company's most recent Form 10-K,10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Investors are urged to review our earnings release dated October 27, 2020, including the section titled "Forward Looking Statements and the Company's SEC filings. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements herein.
2
"In light of the significant challenges and uncertainty we faced in the first half of 2020 arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, I am extremely pleased with the financial and operational improvements we achieved in the third quarter. While we will continue to proactively monitor the macroeconomic environment and the performance of our loan portfolio, we are concurrently taking steps to provide our customers with additional products and services, further diversify our sources of revenue and safely and soundly drive growth and profitability at the Bank. As we look ahead to the fourth quarter and beyond, we remain committed to supporting our loyal customers, prioritizing the health and safety of our employees and communities and ultimately emerging from the pandemic well-positioned to drive profitable, sustainable growth and maximize value for our shareholders."
Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer
3
Managing Through Turbulent Times
E M P L O Y E E S
Sourced and distributed protective masks, gloves, care kits and engaged a vendor to design protective barriers for our teller lines
Continue to foster work from home policy with a resurgence in COVID-19 cases
Reduced lobby hours for branches and suspended Saturday hours
Community
C O M M U N I T Y
In an effort to promote more active use of Hanmi mobile banking and mitigate the risk of phishing and scams related to COVID-19, launched "Bank Safe, Bank Smart" campaign
Awarded $132 thousand to 64 students, who are in the foster care system or have experienced domestic violence as part of the Hanmi Dream Scholarship program
Continue to educate our customers about the SBA's Disaster Loan Programs through trainings and webinars
EmployeesCustomers
C U S T O M E R S
Funded over 3,000 loans amounting to approximately $309 million under the SBA's Paycheck Protection
Program
Approved modification requests totaling over $1.4 billion
Solid new loan production of $257 million
4
Hanmi's Strengths in the Midst of COVID-19 Crisis
B A L A N C E S H E E T
The bank's asset quality remains stable, with NPAs at 1.07%* of total assets and ACL at 1.79% of loans (1.91% excluding PPP loans)
Balance
Sheet
*1.00% after giving effect to a loan payoff in October
C A P I T A L
The bank remains well capitalized, significantly above the regulatory requirements
Capital
Liquidity
L I Q U I D I T Y
The bank, with $5.2 billion of deposits, has $2.9 billion of cash, securities and borrowing availability
5
Supporting our Customers
PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM(1)
3,064
$309M
$11M
# of Loans
$ of Loans
Total Fees
Funded
Funded
As of 9/30/2020
1,938 loans, representing $41M in funding, have a balance of $50 thousand or less
PPP FUNDING DISTRIBUTION
# of Loans
$ Total
$ Average
$ Total Fees
Funded
Funding
Balance
LOANS UP TO $350K (5% FEE) (2)
2,913
$155M
$53K
$7.8M
LOANS BETWEEN $350K AND $2M (3% FEE)
134
$97M
$727K
$2.9M
LOANS AT LEAST $2M AND ABOVE (1% FEE)
17
$56M
$3M
$0.6M
Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding
6
Encouraging Modification Trend
•
•
59% decline in modifications since June 30th - from $1.4B to $579M
Approximately 70% of the second-round modifications will provide interest payments
Deferment Interest Only
$1,408
$224
-59%
$1,184$579
$403
$176
June 30th September 30th
($ million)
$593
1st Request - Deferment
$59
-26%
1st Request - Interest Only
2nd Request - Deferment
$441
2nd Request - Interest Only
$329
$318
$287
$534
$101
$61
-82%
-86%
$228
$226
$94
-64%
$105
-96%
$61
$3
$123
$39
$33
$47
$91
$105
$35
$3
$4
$14
$4
$30
$4
CRE -
CRE - Retail
C&I / Consumer
CRE - Other
Leases
Hospitality
($ million)
Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding
7
3Q20 Highlights
Net Income
Diluted EPS
ROAA
NIM
Efficiency Ratio TBVPS*
$16.3M
$0.53
1.08%
3.13%
56.73% $17.95
Net income of $16.3 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, up 78.1% from $9.2 million or $0.30 per share for the prior quarter
Loans receivable of $4.83 billion in-line with the prior quarter reflecting $256.6 million of new loan and lease production
Deposits of $5.19 billion compared with $5.21 from the second quarter
Noninterest-bearingdemand deposits of $1.96 billion, up 5.1% from the prior quarter
Cost ofinterest-bearingdeposits declined 24 basis points from the prior quarter to 0.87%
Credit loss expense of $0.04 million, compared with $24.6 million for the prior quarter resulting in an allowance for credit losses of 1.79% of loans (1.91% excluding PPP loans)
Well-capitalized with a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 15.45% and a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.68% and TCE/TA ratio of 9.05% (9.52% excluding PPP loans)
*Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation slide
8
3Q20 Financial Summary
($ million, except EPS)
Change
(1,2)
3Q20
2Q20
3Q19
Q/Q
Y/Y
Income Statement Summary
Net interest income
$
45.6
$
44.4
$
44.1
2.6%
3.5%
Noninterest income
7.1
20.9
6.9
-65.9%
4.1%
Operating revenue
52.7
65.4
50.9
-19.3%
3.6%
Noninterest expense
29.9
27.1
32.6
10.3%
-8.2%
Credit Loss Expense
0.0
24.6
1.6
-99.8%
-97.6%
Pretax income
22.8
13.6
16.7
67.0%
36.4%
Income tax expense
6.4
4.5
4.3
44.2%
48.6%
Net income
$
16.3
$
9.2
$
12.4
78.1%
32.1%
EPS-Diluted(in $)
$
0.53
$
0.30
$
0.40
Select Balance Sheet Items
Loans receivable
$
4,834
$
4,826
$
4,570
0.2%
5.8%
Deposits
5,194
5,210
4,690
-0.3%
10.7%
Total assets
6,107
6,218
5,528
-1.8%
10.5%
Stockholders' equity
563
547
575
2.9%
-2.0%
Profitability Metrics
Return on average assets
1.08%
0.63%
0.90%
45
18
Return on average equity
11.74%
6.73%
8.67%
501
307
TCE/TA*
9.05%
8.63%
10.20%
42
-115
Net interest margin
3.13%
3.15%
3.36%
-2
-23
Efficiency ratio
56.73%
41.51%
64.04%
1,522
-731
Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding
Percentage change calculated from dollars in thousands
Change in basis points for returns and ratios
Net income of $16.3 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, up 78.1% from $9.2 million, or $0.30 per share, in the second quarter
Loans receivable of $4.83 billion, in-line with the end of the prior quarter reflecting $256.6 million of new loan and lease production; Loans receivable up 5.8% year-over- year
Deposits of $5.19 billion compared with $5.21 from the end of the second quarter, led principally by increases in noninterest-bearing deposits; Deposits up 10.7% from a year ago
Net interest income increased to $45.6 million for the third quarter; net interest margin of 3.13%
Noninterest income was $7.1 million compared with $20.9 million for the second quarter; third quarter included $2.3 million of gains from sales of SBA loans and second quarter included $15.7 million of gains from sales of securities
Noninterest expense of $29.9 million compared with $27.1 million for the prior quarter which included $3.1 million of deferred loan origination costs from PPP loan originations
Efficiency ratio for the third quarter was 56.73% compared with 41.51% (60.82% excluding securities gains and deferred PPP loan origination costs) for the prior quarter
*Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation slide
9
Loan Portfolio Composition
$4.83 Billion Loan Portfolio
(as of 3Q20)
Commercial Real Estate Portfolio
$ in millions
Outstanding
$3,264
Average Size
$1.6
QTD Average Yield
4.41%
RRE & Consumer Portfolio(1)
$ in million
Outstanding
$371
Average Size
$0.4
QTD Average Yield
3.59%
Commercial & Industrial Portfolio(2)
$ in millions
Outstanding
$765
Average Size
$0.2
QTD Average Yield
3.62%
Leasing Portfolio
$ in millions
Outstanding
$433
Average Size
$0.04
QTD Average Yield
5.19%
Loan Portfolio Composition ($ million)
RRE(1) $371 (7%)
CRE
$3,264
(68%)
C&I(2) $765 (16%)
Leases
$433 (9%)
RRE includes Consumer
C&I portfolio includes $303 million of loans funded through the Paycheck Protection Program net of deferred fees and costs
10
Loan Portfolio Diversification
Loan portfolio is well diversified across property and business types.
CRE Portfolio
$3.26B
Mixed Use
Other
14%
5%
Hospitality
Industrial
28%
6%
Apartment
7%
Gas
Retail
Station
26%
6%
Office
8%
Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding
C&I Portfolio
$765M
Wholesale
Trade
16%
Manufacturing
(1)
10%
Others
55%
Retail Trade
6%
Information
4%
Services
8%
(1) 75% of this category represents PPP loans
11
Hospitality Segment
Hospitality segment(1) is $929 million, representing 19% of the loan portfolio.
Composition by Top 5 States(2)
($ million)
(modified vs. non-modified)
Hospitality Portfolio Detail
$274
$30
$225
$103
$114
$31
$55
$50
$41
$6
California
Texas
Illinois
Washington New York
Other
Modified
Non-Modified
Average balance within the segment is $3.3 million
Weighted average debt coverage ratio of the segment is 2.0x
Weighted average loan to value of the segment is 50.1%
Total Hospitality Segment: $929M
(1)
Segment represents exposure across the loan portfolio, inclusive of CRE, C&I and SBA
Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding
(2)
Geography based on the collateral address
12
Retail Segment
Retail segment(1) is $842 million, representing 17% of the loan portfolio.
Composition by Top 5 States(2)
Retail Portfolio Detail
($ million)
(modified vs. non-modified)
• Average balance within the segment is
$1.2 million
• Weighted average debt coverage of the
segment is 1.8x
• Weighted average loan to value of the
segment is 49.4%
$559
$40
$130
$22
$13
$13
$44
$9
$12
California
Texas
Illinois
Arizona
Georgia
Other
Modified
Non-Modified
Total Retail Segment: $842M
(1)
Segment represents exposure across the loan portfolio, inclusive of CRE, C&I and SBA
Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding
(2)
Geography based on the collateral address
13
Pretax Pre-Provision Income
($ million)
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
Income Statement Summary
Net interest income
$ 45.6
$ 44.4
$ 44.0
$ 43.9
Noninterest income(1,3)
7.1
5.2
6.2
6.7
Operating revenue
52.7
49.6
50.2
50.6
Noninterest expense(2,3)
29.9
30.2
31.1
34.1
Pretax, Pre-Provision income
22.8
19.4
19.1
16.5
Pretax, Pre-Provision income /
1.52%
1.32%
1.39%
1.20%
average assets (annualized)
(2)
Noninterest Expense ($ million)
$34.1 -8.8%
$31.1
-2.9%
$30.2 -1.0%$29.9
Operating revenue was relatively stable quarter- over-quarter
Operating revenue includes SBA gains of $2.3 million (3Q20), $1.2 million (1Q20), $1.5 million (4Q19)
Noninterest expenses decreased by 1.0% for the third quarter
Pretax, Pre-Provision income grew by 17.5% from the second quarter
(1,2)
Pretax, Pre-Provision Income ($ million)
+17.5% $22.8
+1.6%
$19.4
+15.8% $19.1
$16.5
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
Excludes gains on securities of $15.7 million for 2Q20
Excludes $3.1 million of PPP deferred loan origination costs for 2Q20
Non-GAAPfinancial measure; refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation slide
14
Net Interest Income / Net Interest Margin
Net interest income was $45.6 million for the third quarter compared with $44.4 million for the prior quarter; net interest margin for the third quarter was 3.13% (3.18% excluding PPP loans) compared with 3.15% (3.21% excluding PPP loans) for the prior quarter
Net Interest Income ($ million)
Net Interest Margin Analysis
3.15%
0.15%
0.01%
3.13%
$43.9
$44.0
$44.4
$45.6
-0.09%
3.32%
3.36%
-0.09%
3.15%
3.13%
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
2Q20
Loans Securities IB-deposits Sub Debt
3Q20
Net Interest Income
NIM
15
ACL Analysis
Allowance for credit losses was $86.6 million as of September 30, 2020 generating an allowance for credit losses to loans of 1.79% (1.91% excluding PPP loans) relatively consistent with the prior quarter due to sanguine prospects for the economy including lower than expected projected average unemployment rate for the subsequent four quarters and a higher than expected projected annual GDP growth rate.
COVERAGE
1.79%
1.79%
RATIO
$86.3
$0.7
$86.6
$(0.4)
2Q20
NCO
Provision
3Q20
($ million)
16
ACL by Loan Components
Allowance for credit losses stayed relatively consistent with the second quarter.
($ million)
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
January 1, 2020 (1)
Allowance
Loans
Allowance
Loans
Allowance
Loans
Allowance
Loans
Loan Components
CRE
$
47.8
$
3,264.4
$
53.6
$
3,266.2
$
37.0
$
3,187.2
$
34.7
$
3,213.0
C&I
20.8
765.5
13.4
730.4
11.6
472.7
2.0
472.4
Leases
15.3
433.3
16.5
462.8
15.8
492.5
14.7
483.9
RRE & Consumer
2.7
370.9
2.8
366.2
2.1
391.2
2.2
415.7
Total
$
86.6
$
4,834.1
$
86.3
$
4,825.6
$
66.5
$
4,543.6
$
53.6
$
4,585.0
Allowance and loans exclude the 1Q20 $25.2 million charge-off associated with the previously identified troubled-loan relationships
17
Liquidity
With $16.1 million in cash on deposit with its bank subsidiary as of September 30, 2020, Hanmi Financial has ample liquidity resources to operate in the evolving, uncertain macroeconomic environment resulting from the pandemic.
Liquid Asset Ratio
($ million)
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
Bank Liquidity
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
360
$
546
$
291
$
122
18.8%
Securities AFS (unpledged)
689
606
569
604
17.4%
FHLB Financing Availability
1,432
1,395
1,219
878
15.3%
13.2%
FRB Discount Window
34
48
51
30
Fed Funds lines (unsecured)
115
115
115
115
FRB PPPLF borrowing capacity
309
207
-
-
Total liquidity
$
2,937
$
2,916
$
2,245
$
1,749
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
18
Securities Portfolio
The composition of the securities portfolio remains relatively unchanged quarter-over-quarter, with allocation to U.S. treasuries, and U.S. government agencies and sponsored agencies - mortgage- backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and notes.
($ thousand)
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
Fair
TE Yield
Asset
Fair
TE Yield
Asset
Fair
TE Yield
Asset
Value
Proj.
Alloc.
Value
Proj.
Alloc.
Value
Proj.
Alloc.
Securities Portfolio
U.S. treasuries
$
20,195
1.41%
3%
$
45,262
0.99%
7%
$
25,408
2.66%
4%
U.S. government agencies and sponsored agencies:
Mortgage-backed securities
485,496
1.40%
67%
413,264
1.56%
63%
425,356
2.44%
68%
Collateralized mortgage obligations
132,114
1.00%
18%
120,294
1.03%
18%
154,825
2.25%
25%
Notes
85,796
0.58%
12%
77,152
0.58%
12%
16,617
2.11%
3%
Securities total
$
723,601
1.23%
100%
$
655,971
1.31%
100%
$
622,206
2.39%
100%
Unrealized appreciation, net
$
2,419
$
471
$
16,676
19
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
($ thousand, except share, per share data and ratios)
3Q20
2Q20
1Q20
4Q19
3Q19
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio
Assets
$
6,106,782
$
6,218,163
$
5,617,690
$
5,538,184
$
5,527,982
Less goodwill and other intangible assets
(11,677)
(11,742)
(11,808)
(11,873)
(11,950)
Tangible assets
$
6,095,105
$
6,206,421
$
5,605,882
$
5,526,311
$
5,516,032
Stockholders' equity1
$
563,203
$
547,436
$
552,958
$
563,267
$
574,527
Less goodwill and other intangible assets
(11,677)
(11,742)
(11,808)
(11,873)
(11,950)
Tangible stockholders' equity1
$
551,526
$
535,694
$
541,150
$
551,394
$
562,577
Stockholders' equity to assets
9.22%
8.80%
9.84%
10.17%
10.39%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets1
9.05%
8.63%
9.65%
9.98%
10.20%
Common shares outstanding
30,719,591
30,657,629
30,622,741
30,799,624
31,173,881
Tangible common equity per common share
$
17.95
$
17.47
$
17.67
$
17.90
$
18.05
There were no preferred shares outstanding at the periods indicated.
20
Non-GAAP Reconciliation - PPP (3Q20)
($ in thousands, except share and per share data)
As of September 30, 2020
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
Net Interest Margin
Net interest income
Tangible assets
$
6,095,105
Less PPP loans
(302,929)
Less PPP loan interest income
Tangible assets adjusted for PPP loans
$
5,792,176
Net interest income adjusted for PPP loans
Tangible stockholders' equity (1)
$
551,526
Average interest-earning assets
Less average PPP loans
TCE / TA Ratio
9.05%
Average interest-earning assets adjusted for PPP loans
TCE / TA Ratio adjusted for PPP loans
9.52%
NIM(2)
NIM adjusted for PPP loans (2)
Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans Receivable
Efficiency Ratio
Allowance for credit losses
$
86,620
Noninterest expense
Loans receivable
$
4,834,137
Less PPP deferred origination costs
Less PPP loans
(302,929)
Noninterest expense adjusted for PPP loans
Loans receivable adjusted for PPP loans
$
4,531,208
Net interest income plus noninterest income
ACL / Loans Receivable
1.79%
Less net gain on sales of securities
Net interest income plus noninterest income adjusted for net
ACL / Loans Receivable adjusted for PPP loans
1.91%
securities gains
Efficiency ratio (3)
(1) There were no preferred shares outstanding at September 30, 2020
Efficiency ratio adjusted for PPP loans and securities gains (3)
Net interest income (as applicable) divided by average interest-earning assets (as applicable), annualized
Noninterest expense (as applicable) divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income (as applicable)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
$
45,605
(1,713)
$
43,892
$
5,787,667
(302,365)
$
5,485,302
3.13%
3.18%
$
29,924
-
$
29,924
$
52,745
-
$
52,745
56.73%
56.73%
In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") was adopted, which included authorization for the U.S. Small Business Administration (the "SBA") to introduce a new program, entitled the "Paycheck Protection Program," which provides loans for eligible businesses through the SBA's 7(a) loan guaranty program. These loans are fully guaranteed and available for loan forgiveness of up to the full principal amount so long as certain employee and compensation levels of the business are maintained and the proceeds of the loan are used as required under the program. The Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and loan forgiveness are intended to provide economic relief to small businesses nationwide adversely impacted under the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hanmi participated in this program and the financial information for the 2020 third quarter reflects this participation. This table shows financial information excluding the effect of the origination of the PPP loans, including the corresponding interest income earned on such loans, which constitutes a non-GAAP measure. Management believes the presentation of certain financial measures excluding the effect of PPP loans provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial condition and results of operations of Hanmi. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitution for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be used by other companies.
21
Non-GAAP Reconciliation - PPP (2Q20)
($ in thousands, except share and per share data)
As of June 30, 2020
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
Net Interest Margin
Net interest income
Tangible assets
$
6,206,421
Less PPP loans
(301,836)
Less PPP loan interest income
Tangible assets adjusted for PPP loans
$
5,904,585
Net interest income adjusted for PPP loans
Tangible stockholders' equity (1)
$
535,694
Average interest-earning assets
Less average PPP loans
TCE / TA Ratio
8.63%
Average interest-earning assets adjusted for PPP loans
TCE / TA Ratio adjusted for PPP loans
9.07%
NIM(2)
NIM adjusted for PPP loans (2)
Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans Receivable
Efficiency Ratio
Allowance for credit losses
$
86,330
Noninterest expense
Loans receivable
$
4,825,642
Less PPP deferred origination costs
Less PPP loans
(301,836)
Noninterest expense adjusted for PPP loans
Loans receivable adjusted for PPP loans
$
4,523,806
Net interest income plus noninterest income
ACL / Loans Receivable
1.79%
Less net gain on sales of securities
ACL / Loans Receivable adjusted for PPP loans
1.91%
Net interest income plus noninterest income adjusted for net
securities gains
Efficiency ratio (3)
(1) There were no preferred shares outstanding at June 30, 2020
Efficiency ratio adjusted for PPP loans and securities gains (3)
Net interest income (as applicable) divided by average interest-earning assets (as applicable), annualized
Noninterest expense (as applicable) divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income (as applicable)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
$ 44,442 (1,129)
$ 43,313
$ 5,673,321 (251,758)
$ 5,421,563
3.15%
3.21%
$ 27,138 3,064
$ 30,202
$ 65,373 (15,712)
$ 49,661
41.51%
60.82%
In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") was adopted, which included authorization for the U.S. Small Business Administration (the "SBA") to introduce a new program, entitled the "Paycheck Protection Program," which provides loans for eligible businesses through the SBA's 7(a) loan guaranty program. These loans are fully guaranteed and available for loan forgiveness of up to the full principal amount so long as certain employee and compensation levels of the business are maintained and the proceeds of the loan are used as required under the program. The Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and loan forgiveness are intended to provide economic relief to small businesses nationwide adversely impacted under the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hanmi participated in this program and the financial information for the 2020 second quarter reflects this participation. This table shows financial information excluding the effect of the origination of the PPP loans, including the corresponding interest income earned on such loans, which constitutes a non-GAAP measure. Management believes the presentation of certain financial measures excluding the effect of PPP loans provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial condition and results of operations of Hanmi. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitution for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be used by other companies.
22
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Hanmi Financial Corporation published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 15:22:01 UTC