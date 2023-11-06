Los Angeles

3Q23 Investor Presentation

November 6, 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

Hanmi Financial Corporation (the "Company") cautions investors that any statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, those statements regarding operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory, economic and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, litigation, plans and objectives, merger or sale activity, the effects of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations, and all other forecasts and statements of expectation or assumption underlying any of the foregoing. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Investors should not rely on any forward-looking statement and should consider risks, such as changes in governmental policy, legislation and regulations, economic uncertainty and changes in economic conditions, inflation, the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations, fluctuations in interest rate and credit risk, competitive pressures, the ability to succeed in new markets, balance sheet management, liquidity and sources of funding, the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, a potential government shutdown, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, increased assessments by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and other operational factors.

Forward-looking statements are based upon the good faith beliefs and expectations of management as of this date only and are further subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in our earnings release dated October 24, 2023, including the section titled "Forward Looking Statements and the Company's most recent Form 10-K,10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Investors are urged to review our earnings release dated October 24, 2023, including the section titled "Forward Looking Statements and the Company's SEC filings. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures include tangible common equity to tangible assets, and tangible common equity per share. Management uses these "non-GAAP" measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the Appendix to this presentation.

Table of Contents

Overview & highlights

5 - 9

Loan portfolio

10 - 23

Deposit portfolio

24 - 25

Margin, fee income, expenses

26 - 30

Asset quality

31 - 35

Securities & liquidity

36 - 37

Capital management

38 - 39

Environmental Social Governance (ESG)

40 - 43

Appendix

44 - 48

Hanmi Franchise at a Glance

1

3

2

1

1

1 1

22

2

1

7

1

Branch

Loan Production Office (LPO)

Experienced Bankers with Deep Community Ties

Second Largest Korean-American Bank in the U.S.

    • Founded in 1982 in Los Angeles, as the first Korean-American bank
    • 35 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices across 9 states
    • Focused on MSAs with high Asian-American and multi-ethnic populations
    • Strong track record of growth
    • Well capitalized, significantly above regulatory requirements
  2. CAGR based on the average loan growth between 2013, when new executive management was appointed, and 3Q23
  3. Non-GAAPfinancial measure; refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation slide

As of 3Q23

Total Assets

$7.4B

Loans

$6.0B

Deposits

$6.3B

Loan Growth(1)

10.9%

TBVPS(2)

$21.45

TCE/TA(2) Ratio

8.89%

Management Team

Banking

Hanmi

Name

Position

Experience

Experience Previous Experience

(Years)

(Years)

Bonnie Lee

President & CEO

37

10

Romolo Santarosa

SEVP, Chief Financial Officer

32

8

Anthony Kim

SEVP, Chief Banking Officer

29

10

Matthew Fuhr

EVP, Chief Credit Officer

27

8

Mike Park

EVP, Chief Credit Risk Officer

35

9

Anna Chung

EVP, Chief SBA Lending Officer

40

9

Navneeth Naidu

EVP, Chief Technology Officer

21

5

Michael Du

SVP, Chief Risk Officer

24

4

Joseph Pangrazio

SVP, Chief Accounting Officer

26

2

BBCN Bancorp, Shinhan Bank America, Nara Bank

Opus Bank, First California Financial Group

BBCN Bancorp

Pacific Western Bank, FDIC

East West Bank

East West Bank, Nara Bank, Wilshire Bank, First American Bank

Columbia Bank, American Marine Bank, First Capital Bank of Texas

Pacific Western Bank, Unify Financial Federal Credit Union

Bank of the West, Arthur Anderson

The Hanmi Timeline

For 40 years, we have been dedicated to helping our stakeholders bank on their dreams.

2007

- Completed $70 million secondary

2017

- Assets surpassed $5 billion

2022

- Assets surpassed $7 billion

- Celebrated 40th Anniversary

1982

common stock offering

- Opened a Manhattan, NY branch

- Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony

  • First Korean American Bank in the U.S.

2001

  • Listed HAFC common stock

2004

  • Acquired Pacific Union Bank ($1.2 billion in assets)

1988

  • Began offering SBA loans
  • Acquired First Global Bank

2014

  • Acquired Central Bancorp, Inc. ($1.3 billion in assets)

2016

  • Acquired Commercial Equipment Leasing Division ($228 million in assets)

2013

  • C.G. Kum appointed as the new CEO
  • Bonnie Lee appointed as the new COO

2019

  • Bonnie Lee appointed as the new CEO

2020

  • Launch of USKC(1)
  • Revitalization of Mortgage Lending

2018

  • Opened Chinatown branch in Houston, Texas
    1. U.S. subsidiaries of Korean Corporations

Why Hanmi?

  • Strong average deposit growth reflecting a 10% CAGR since 2013
  • Average noninterest-bearing deposit at $2.2 billion, represents 36% of average deposits at September 30, 2023 year-to-date, and reflects a 12% CAGR since 2013
  • Business deposits represent 52% of total deposits at September 30, 2023
  • Cash dividend of $0.25 per share, demonstrating management's confidence in the Company's performance
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) was 8.89% at the end of the third quarter. Common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.95% and total capital ratio was 15.07%
  • Bank remains well-capitalized and Company exceeds minimum capital requirements at September 30, 2023

Diversified Loan

Premier Deposit Portfolio and

Franchise Disciplined

Credit

Administration

Strong Culture

Prudent Capital

and

Management

Commitment to

ESG(2)

  1. Non-GAAPfinancial measure; refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation slide
  2. Based on the 2023 Hanmi ESG Report (published on April 2023)
  • Strong average loan growth reflecting an 11% CAGR since 2013
  • Significant progress reducing CRE concentration from 85% of the total portfolio, at December 31, 2013 to 63%, at September 30, 2023, through portfolio diversification that includes equipment finance, RRE, and multi- family
  • Allowance for credit losses to loans was 1.12% at September 30, 2023 and nonperforming assets were 0.22% of total assets
    • Hanmi Financial Corporation received highest ISS ESG designation in Governance in 2022(2)
    • $7.5 million long-term commitment to a Community Reinvestment Act fund(2)
    • 426 Hanmi Bank Dream Scholarships awarded to support at-risk youth program(2)

3Q23 Highlights

Net Income

Diluted EPS

ROAA

ROAE

NIM

Efficiency Ratio

TBVPS(1)

$18.8M

$0.62

1.00%

9.88%

3.03%

51.82%

$21.45

    • Net income was $18.8 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, down 8.8% from $20.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the prior quarter
      • Net interest income was $54.9 million, down 1.0% from the prior quarter
      • Noninterest income was $11.2 million, up 41.5% from the prior quarter; includes $4.0 million gain on a branch sale-and-leaseback
      • Noninterest expense was $34.2 million, down 0.1% from the prior quarter
      • Efficiency ratio was 51.82%, compared with 54.11% for the prior quarter
    • Loans receivable were $6.02 billion, up 0.9% from the prior quarter
      • Loan production was $336.3 million with a weighted average interest rate of 7.80%
    • Deposits were $6.26 billion, down 0.9% from the prior quarter, with noninterest-bearing demand deposits representing 34.5% of total deposits
      • Cost of interest-bearingdeposits was 3.53%, up 28 basis points from the prior quarter
    • Credit loss expense was $5.2 million; allowance for credit losses to loans was 1.12% at September 30, 2023
    • Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) was 8.89%, Common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.95% and total capital ratio was 15.07%
  2. Non-GAAPfinancial measure; refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation slide

Loan Production

Loan production of $336.3 million for 3Q23 reflected balanced contribution from nearly all business lines and meaningful increases in the weighted average interest rate on new production.

90000%

80000%

70000%

60000%

50000%

40000%

30000%

20000%

10000%

0%

6.85% 7.19% 7.39% 7.80%

5.55%

($ in millions)

$492.3

$473.8

9%

11%

29%

23%

$303.6

$336.3

11%

11%

$259.3

17%

19%

16%

12%

32%

21%

18%

39%

29%

23%

20%

20%

27%

9%

13%

32%

18%

25%

16%

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

CRE

C&I

Equipment Finance

RRE(1)

SBA (2)

0.0021

Weighted average

interest rate on

new production

Weighted average interest rate on new

production was up 41 basis points

sequentially.

Commercial real estate loan production

was $106.2 million and equipment finance

production was $71.1 million for the third

quarter.

Commercial and industrial loan production

was $67.9 million and residential

mortgage(1) loan production was $55.0

million.

SBA(2) loan production was $36.1 million for

the third quarter.

0

  1. Residential mortgage includes $0.0, $0.1 million, $2.0 million, $0.0, and $0.0 of consumer loans for 3Q22, 4Q22, 1Q23, 2Q23, and 3Q23, respectively
  2. $44.9 million, $53.2 million, $34.5 million, $30.9 million, and $18.5 million of SBA loan production includes $27.1 million, $36.7 million, $22.6 million, $19.4 million, and $17.6 million of loans secured by CRE and the remainder representing C&I as of 3Q22, 4Q22, 1Q23, 2Q23, and 3Q23, respectively

