Hanmi Financial : D.A. Davidson's 25th Annual Financial Institutions Conference

Hanmi Financial Corporation (the "Company") cautions investors that any statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, those statements regarding operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory, economic and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, litigation, plans and objectives, merger or sale activity, the effects of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations, and all other forecasts and statements of expectation or assumption underlying any of the foregoing. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Investors should not rely on any forward-looking statement and should consider risks, such as changes in governmental policy, legislation and regulations, economic uncertainty and changes in economic conditions, inflation, the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations, fluctuations in interest rate and credit risk, competitive pressures, the ability to succeed in new markets, balance sheet management, liquidity and sources of funding, the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, increased assessments by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and other operational factors.
Forward-looking statements are based upon the good faith beliefs and expectations of management as of this date only and are further subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in our earnings release dated April 25, 2023, including the section titled "Forward Looking Statements and the Company's most recent Form 10-K,10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Investors are urged to review our earnings release dated April 25, 2023, including the section titled "Forward Looking Statements and the Company's SEC filings. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise the forward- looking statements herein.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures include tangible common equity to tangible assets, and tangible common equity per share. Management uses these "non-GAAP" measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the Appendix to this presentation.
Table of Contents
Overview & highlights
5 - 9
Loan portfolio
10 - 22
Deposit portfolio
23 - 24
Margin, fee income, expenses
25 - 29
Asset quality
30 - 34
Securities & liquidity
35 - 36
Capital management
37 - 38
Environmental Social Governance (ESG)
39 - 42
Appendix
43 - 47
Hanmi Franchise at a Glance
Branch
Loan Production Office (LPO)
Experienced Bankers with Deep Community Ties
Second Largest Korean-American Bank in the U.S.
Founded in 1982 in Los Angeles, as the first Korean-American bank
35 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices across 9 states
Focused on MSAs with high Asian-American and multi-ethnic populations
Strong track record of growth
Well capitalized, significantly above regulatory requirements
Loan growth CAGR between 2013, when new executive management was appointed, and 1Q23
Non-GAAPfinancial measure; refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation slide
