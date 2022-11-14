Advanced search
    HAFC   US4104952043

HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(HAFC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:56 2022-11-14 pm EST
26.27 USD   -0.21%
Hanmi Financial : KBW Virtual West Coast Bank Field Trip
PU
HANMI FINANCIAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Hanmi Financial : KBW Virtual West Coast Bank Field Trip

11/14/2022 | 01:05pm EST
Los Angeles

New York/

New Jersey

Virginia

Chicago

Dallas

Houston

San Francisco

San Diego

KBW Virtual West Coast Bank Field Trip

November 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

Hanmi Financial Corporation (the "Company") cautions investors that any statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, those statements regarding operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory, economic and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, litigation, plans and objectives, merger or sale activity, the effects of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations, and all other forecasts and statements of expectation or assumption underlying any of the foregoing. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Investors should not rely on any forward-looking statement and should consider risks, such as changes in governmental policy, legislation and regulations, economic uncertainty, inflation, the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations, fluctuations in interest rate and credit risk, competitive pressures, the ability to succeed in new markets, balance sheet management, the ability to identify and remediate any material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting, and other operational factors.

Forward-looking statements are based upon the good faith beliefs and expectations of management as of this date only and are further subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in our earnings release dated October 25, 2022, including the section titled "Forward Looking Statements and the Company's most recent Form 10-K,10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Investors are urged to review our earnings release dated October 25, 2022, including the section titled "Forward Looking Statements and the Company's SEC filings. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements herein.

2

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures include tangible common equity to tangible assets, allowance for credit losses to loans receivable adjusted for PPP loans, net interest margin adjusted for PPP loans, and efficiency ratio adjusted for PPP loans and securities losses. Management uses these "non-GAAP" measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the Appendix to this presentation.

3

Hanmi Franchise at a Glance

1

3

2

1

1

1 1

22

2

1

7

1

Branch

Loan Production Office (LPO)

Experienced Bankers with Deep Community Ties

Second Largest Korean-American Bank in the U.S.

    • Founded in 1982 in Los Angeles, as the first Korean-American bank
    • 35 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices across 9 states
    • Focused on MSAs with high Asian-American and multi-ethnic populations
    • Strong track record of growth
    • Well capitalized, significantly above regulatory requirements
  2. Loan growth CAGR between 2013, when new executive management was appointed, and 3Q22
  3. Non-GAAPfinancial measure; refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation slide

As of 3Q22

Total Assets

$7.1B

Loans

$5.8B

Deposits

$6.2B

Loan Growth(1)

11.3%

TBVPS(2)

$19.60

TCE/TA(2) Ratio

8.40%

4

Management Team

Banking

Hanmi

Name

Position

Experience

Experience Previous Experience

(Years)

(Years)

Bonnie Lee

President & CEO

36

9

Romolo Santarosa

SEVP, Chief Financial Officer

31

7

Anthony Kim

EVP, Chief Banking Officer

28

9

Matthew Fuhr

EVP, Chief Credit Administration Officer

26

7

Mike Park

EVP, Chief Credit Risk Officer

34

8

Anna Chung

EVP, Chief SBA Lending Officer

39

8

Navneeth Naidu

EVP, Chief Technology Officer

20

4

Michael Du

SVP, Chief Risk Officer

23

3

BBCN Bancorp, Shinhan Bank America, Nara Bank

Opus Bank, First California Financial Group

BBCN Bancorp

Pacific Western Bank, FDIC

East West Bank

East West Bank, Nara Bank, Wilshire Bank, First American Bank

Columbia Bank, American Marine Bank, First Capital Bank of Texas

Pacific Western Bank, Unify Financial Federal Credit Union

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hanmi Financial Corporation published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 18:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 274 M - -
Net income 2022 98,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,10x
Yield 2022 3,36%
Capitalization 796 M 796 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,90x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 589
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hanmi Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 26,32 $
Average target price 27,80 $
Spread / Average Target 5,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bonita I. Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Romolo C. Santarosa Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jong-Doo Ahn Chairman
David L. Rosenblum Vice Chairman
Christie K. Chu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATION11.15%796
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.56%396 863
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.67%308 142
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.23%198 747
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.90%181 189
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.00%148 073