Hanmi Financial : Piper Sandler California Community Bank Tour
10/31/2022 | 09:13am EDT
Piper Sandler California Community Bank Tour
October 2022
Forward-Looking Statements
Hanmi Financial Corporation (the "Company") cautions investors that any statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, those statements regarding operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory, economic and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, litigation, plans and objectives, merger or sale activity, the effects of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations, and all other forecasts and statements of expectation or assumption underlying any of the foregoing. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Investors should not rely on any forward-looking statement and should consider risks, such as changes in governmental policy, legislation and regulations, economic uncertainty, inflation, the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations, fluctuations in interest rate and credit risk, competitive pressures, the ability to succeed in new markets, balance sheet management, the ability to identify and remediate any material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting, and other operational factors.
Forward-looking statements are based upon the good faith beliefs and expectations of management as of this date only and are further subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in our earnings release dated October 25, 2022, including the section titled "Forward Looking Statements and the Company's most recent Form 10-K,10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Investors are urged to review our earnings release dated October 25, 2022, including the section titled "Forward Looking Statements and the Company's SEC filings. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements herein.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures include tangible common equity to tangible assets, allowance for credit losses to loans receivable adjusted for PPP loans, net interest margin adjusted for PPP loans, and efficiency ratio adjusted for PPP loans and securities losses. Management uses these "non-GAAP" measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the Appendix to this presentation.
Hanmi Franchise at a Glance
1
3
2
1
1
1 1
22
2
1
7
1
Branch
Loan Production Office (LPO)
Experienced Bankers with Deep Community Ties
Second Largest Korean-American Bank in the U.S.
Founded in 1982 in Los Angeles, as the first Korean-American bank
35 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices across 9 states
Focused on MSAs with high Asian-American and multi-ethnic populations
Strong track record of growth
Well capitalized, significantly above regulatory requirements
Loan growth CAGR between 2013, when new executive management was appointed, and 3Q22
Non-GAAPfinancial measure; refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation slide
As of 3Q22
Total Assets
$7.1B
Loans
$5.8B
Deposits
$6.2B
Loan Growth(1)
11.3%
TBVPS(2)
$19.60
TCE/TA(2) Ratio
8.40%
Management Team
Banking
Hanmi
Name
Position
Experience
Experience Previous Experience
(Years)
(Years)
Bonnie Lee
President & CEO
36
9
Romolo Santarosa
SEVP, Chief Financial Officer
31
7
Anthony Kim
EVP, Chief Banking Officer
28
9
Matthew Fuhr
EVP, Chief Credit Administration Officer
26
7
Mike Park
EVP, Chief Credit Risk Officer
34
8
Anna Chung
EVP, Chief SBA Lending Officer
39
8
Navneeth Naidu
EVP, Chief Technology Officer
20
4
Michael Du
SVP, Chief Risk Officer
23
3
BBCN Bancorp, Shinhan Bank America, Nara Bank
Opus Bank, First California Financial Group
BBCN Bancorp
Pacific Western Bank, FDIC
East West Bank
East West Bank, Nara Bank, Wilshire Bank, First American Bank
Columbia Bank, American Marine Bank, First Capital Bank of Texas
Pacific Western Bank, Unify Financial Federal Credit Union
