Hanmi Financial : Reports strong earnings, record loan production, and significant improvements in asset quality - Form 8-K

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $33.3 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, compared with $26.6 million, or $0.86 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter included a recovery of credit loss expense of $16.0 million reflecting a $9.1 million recovery from a loan charge-off in the previous year. In addition, income tax expense for the fourth quarter included a $2.7 million benefit from a decrease in the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2021 were 1.93% and 20.89%, respectively. For the full year 2021, net income was $98.7 million, or $3.22 per diluted share, compared with $42.2 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, for the full year 2020. Net income for 2020 included a credit loss expense of $45.5 million arising from the uncertainties of the pandemic, while net income for 2021 included a recovery of credit loss expense of $24.4 million from improved economic conditions, a decline in pandemic uncertainties as well as the $9.1 million recovery of a previous loan charge-off. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the full year 2021 were 1.51% and 16.27%, respectively. CEO Commentary

Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanmi Financial Corporation, said, "We delivered very strong results for the fourth quarter, setting a new record high for loan production and achieving notable improvements in our asset quality. In 2021, as we moved farther away from pandemic-related uncertainties, we were able to recover a good portion of our 2020 loan loss provisions as well as a sizable cash recovery from a first quarter 2020 loan charge-off. Most importantly, we believe we demonstrated the earnings power and growth potential of our franchise. We delivered robust loan growth of 12.3%, excluding PPP loans, and a favorable mix of low-cost deposits, while effectively managing credit quality." "We generated continued momentum in our residential mortgage business, commercial and industrial loans and our Corporate Korea initiative, which is an important driver of commercial loan growth and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. During the year, we strengthened our relationships with current customers and significantly expanded our base of new customers across our diverse markets and business lines. "As we celebrate our 40th year in business this year, we believe we are well positioned with a healthy loan pipeline, a robust deposit base and strong credit quality. We will remain focused on executing our strategic plan to drive disciplined growth and deliver attractive returns and long-term value for our shareholders." Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights: Fourth quarter net income increased 25.5% to $33.3 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, from $26.6 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the third quarter; full year 2021 net income was $98.7 million, or $3.22 per diluted share, up 133.9% from $42.2 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, for 2020.

Loans receivable increased 6.0% from September 30, 2021 to $5.15 billion at December 31 (6.4% excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans) and 5.6% from year-end 2020 (12.3% excluding PPP loans); fourth quarter loan production reached a new record high of $625.1 million. Loan production for the full year 2021 was a record high of $1.81 billion (excluding $133.1 million of second draw PPP loans).

Deposits increased to $5.79 billion at December 31, 2021, up 1.0% from September 30, 2021 and 9.7% over year-end 2020 levels. The mix of noninterest-bearing deposits held steady at 44.5% of the portfolio.

A $16.0 million recovery of credit loss expense for the fourth quarter included a $9.1 million recovery from a first quarter 2020 loan charge-off; allowance for credit losses was 1.41% at December 31, 2021 compared with 1.58% at September 30, 2021 and 1.85% at December 31, 2020.

Nonperforming assets declined 35.9% from the third quarter to 0.20% of total assets from 0.32% at September 30, 2021, and 1.38% at December 31, 2020.

Net interest income was $49.5 million for the fourth quarter compared with $50.0 million for the third quarter, down 1.0% (up 2.0% when excluding PPP loan interest); $3.0 million of PPP loans remained at December 31, 2021.

Net interest margin was 2.96% for the fourth quarter, down from 3.07% for the third quarter (3.00% excluding PPP loan interest). PPP loan interest had no impact to fourth quarter net interest margin.

Fourth quarter noninterest income decreased 25.7% to $9.3 million from the previous quarter principally on lower levels of SBA gains.

Noninterest expense was $31.6 million, down 2.7% from the previous quarter; the efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter was 53.81% compared with 52.01% for the prior quarter.

Hanmi remained well capitalized from a regulatory perspective with a Total risk-based capital ratio of 17.38% and a Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.12% at December 31, 2021; tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 9.23% at the end of the fourth quarter. For more information about Hanmi, please see the Q4 2021 Investor Update (and Supplemental Financial Information), which is available on the Bank's website at www.hanmi.com and via a current report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Also, please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" herein for further details of the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Quarterly Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Three Months Ended Amount Change December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Q4-21 Q4-21 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 vs. Q3-21 vs. Q4-20 Net income $ 33,331 $ 26,565 $ 22,122 $ 16,659 $ 14,326 $ 6,766 $ 19,005 Net income per diluted common share $ 1.09 $ 0.86 $ 0.72 $ 0.54 $ 0.47 $ 0.23 $ 0.62 Assets $ 6,858,587 $ 6,776,533 $ 6,578,856 $ 6,438,401 $ 6,201,888 $ 82,054 $ 656,699 Loans receivable $ 5,151,541 $ 4,858,865 $ 4,820,092 $ 4,817,151 $ 4,880,168 $ 292,676 $ 271,373 Deposits $ 5,786,269 $ 5,729,536 $ 5,629,830 $ 5,509,823 $ 5,275,008 $ 56,733 $ 511,261 Return on average assets 1.93 % 1.58 % 1.38 % 1.08 % 0.92 % 0.35 1.01 Return on average stockholders' equity 20.89 % 17.13 % 14.91 % 11.63 % 10.01 % 3.76 10.88 Net interest margin 2.96 % 3.07 % 3.19 % 3.09 % 3.13 % -0.11 -0.17 Efficiency ratio (1) 53.81 % 52.01 % 52.66 % 52.92 % 55.53 % 1.80 -1.72 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 9.23 % 8.98 % 9.01 % 8.87 % 9.13 % 0.25 0.10 Tangible common equity per common share (2) $ 20.79 $ 19.96 $ 19.27 $ 18.59 $ 18.41 $ 0.83 $ 2.38 (1) Noninterest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income. (2) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details. Results of Operations

Net interest income was $49.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with $50.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. Fourth quarter interest and fees on loans receivable decreased 1.4%, or $0.7 million, from the preceding quarter primarily due to a 26 basis point decrease in average yields. Total interest expense for the fourth quarter decreased $0.3 million from the preceding quarter primarily due to a two basis point reduction in the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits. Fourth quarter loan prepayment penalties were $0.3 million compared with $0.1 million for the third quarter. Net interest income of $195.1 million for the full year 2021 increased $14.2 million, or 7.8%, from $180.9 million for the full year 2020. The year-over-year increase in net interest income reflected a 68 basis point decrease in the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits and a $669.5 million increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets, which were partially offset by a 53 basis point decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets. As of or For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-21 Q4-21 Net Interest Income 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 vs. Q3-21 vs. Q4-20 Interest and fees on loans receivable(1) $ 52,240 $ 52,961 $ 52,785 $ 50,614 $ 52,372 -1.4 % -0.3 % Interest on securities 1,821 1,865 1,404 1,140 1,684 -2.4 % 8.1 % Dividends on FHLB stock 248 245 242 206 206 1.1 % 20.3 % Interest on deposits in other banks 302 329 176 96 97 -8.2 % 211.5 % Total interest and dividend income $ 54,611 $ 55,400 $ 54,607 $ 52,056 $ 54,359 -1.4 % 0.5 % Interest on deposits 2,236 2,466 3,003 3,958 5,330 -9.3 % -58.0 % Interest on borrowings 364 409 447 478 528 -10.9 % -31.0 % Interest on subordinated debentures 2,515 2,545 1,585 1,619 1,623 -1.2 % 54.9 % Total interest expense 5,115 5,420 5,035 6,055 7,481 -5.6 % -31.6 % Net interest income $ 49,496 $ 49,980 $ 49,572 $ 46,001 $ 46,878 -1.0 % 5.6 % (1) Includes loans held for sale. Net interest margin was 2.96% for the fourth quarter of 2021, down 11 basis points from the prior quarter. This was primarily due to a 14 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets offset by a four basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. For the full year 2021, net interest margin was 3.08% compared with 3.19% for 2020. The yield on average earning assets declined to 3.27% for the fourth quarter of 2021 from 3.41% for the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower yields on loans and, to a lesser extent, securities. Full year yields decreased 53 basis points to 3.42% from 3.95% for 2020. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.57% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with 0.61% for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was driven by a two basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and a $0.5 million charge for the repurchase of $12.7 million of the Company's 5.45% subordinated debentures in the third quarter. The cost of interest-bearing deposits in the fourth quarter was 0.28%. For the full year 2021, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.61% compared with 1.20% for the full year 2020, as the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.36% for 2021 compared with 1.04% for 2020. For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-21 Q4-21 Average Earning Assets and Interest-bearing Liabilities 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 vs. Q3-21 vs. Q4-20 Loans receivable (1) $ 4,896,952 $ 4,684,570 $ 4,753,297 $ 4,843,825 $ 4,803,238 4.5 % 2.0 % Securities (2) 914,148 878,866 812,805 774,022 743,636 4.0 % 22.9 % FHLB stock 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 0.0 % 0.0 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 802,901 872,783 659,934 395,602 392,949 -8.0 % 104.3 % Average interest-earning assets $ 6,630,386 $ 6,452,604 $ 6,242,421 $ 6,029,834 $ 5,956,208 2.8 % 11.3 % Demand: interest-bearing $ 122,602 $ 115,233 $ 112,252 $ 102,980 $ 101,758 6.4 % 20.5 % Money market and savings 2,078,659 2,033,876 2,032,102 1,967,012 1,895,830 2.2 % 9.6 % Time deposits 1,013,681 1,061,359 1,136,903 1,238,513 1,315,227 -4.5 % -22.9 % Average interest-bearing deposits 3,214,942 3,210,468 3,281,257 3,308,505 3,312,815 0.1 % -3.0 % Borrowings 137,500 143,750 150,091 150,000 150,000 -4.3 % -8.3 % Subordinated debentures 214,899 163,340 119,170 119,040 118,888 31.6 % 80.8 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,567,341 $ 3,517,558 $ 3,550,518 $ 3,577,545 $ 3,581,703 1.4 % -0.4 % Average Noninterest Bearing Deposits Demand deposits - noninterest bearing $ 2,561,297 $ 2,444,759 $ 2,223,172 $ 1,991,204 $ 1,935,564 4.8 % 32.3 % (1) Includes loans held for sale. (2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

For the Three Months Ended Amount Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-21 Q4-21 Average Yields and Rates 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 vs. Q3-21 vs. Q4-20 Loans receivable(1) 4.23 % 4.49 % 4.45 % 4.24 % 4.34 % -0.26 -0.11 Securities (2) 0.83 % 0.87 % 0.69 % 0.59 % 0.91 % -0.04 -0.08 FHLB stock 6.00 % 5.93 % 5.93 % 5.10 % 5.00 % 0.07 1.00 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.00 0.05 Interest-earning assets 3.27 % 3.41 % 3.51 % 3.50 % 3.63 % -0.14 -0.36 Interest-bearing deposits 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.37 % 0.49 % 0.64 % -0.02 -0.36 Borrowings 1.05 % 1.13 % 1.19 % 1.29 % 1.40 % -0.08 -0.35 Subordinated debentures 4.68 % 6.23 % 5.32 % 5.44 % 5.46 % -1.55 -0.78 Interest-bearing liabilities 0.57 % 0.61 % 0.57 % 0.69 % 0.83 % -0.04 -0.26 Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 2.96 % 3.07 % 3.19 % 3.09 % 3.13 % -0.11 -0.17 Cost of deposits 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.22 % 0.30 % 0.40 % -0.02 -0.25 (1) Includes loans held for sale. (2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, Hanmi recorded a $16.0 million recovery of credit loss expense comprised of a $13.4 million negative provision for loan losses, a $2.3 million negative provision for off-balance sheet items and a $0.3 million negative provision for the allowance for losses on accrued interest receivable for current or previously modified loans. The negative provision for loan losses reflected a $9.1 million cash recovery from a first quarter 2020 loan charge-off. In the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a $7.2 million recovery of credit loss expense. This was comprised of a $7.6 million negative provision for loan losses, a recovery of $0.4 million from an SBA impairment allowance, and a $0.4 million reduction in the allowance for losses on accrued interest receivable for current or previously modified loans, offset by a $1.2 million provision for off-balance sheet items. For the full year 2021, credit expense recoveries were $24.4 million compared to credit expense charges of $45.5 million for 2020.

Fourth quarter 2021 noninterest income decreased to $9.3 million from $12.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to a $2.1 million decrease in gains on the sale of traditional SBA 7(a) loans. The volume of SBA loans sold in the fourth quarter decreased 23.5% to $36.6 million from $47.9 million in the third quarter, while trade premiums were 10.98% for the fourth quarter and 11.85% and for the third quarter. Noninterest income was $40.5 million for the full year 2021 compared with $43.1 million for 2020 with the decrease primarily due to a $16.2 million decrease in gains on sales of securities that was partially offset by increases of $9.0 million in gain on sales of SBA loans and $2.6 million in service charges. For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-21 Q4-21 Noninterest Income 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 vs. Q3-21 vs. Q4-20 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,007 $ 3,437 $ 2,344 $ 2,357 $ 2,051 -12.5 % 46.6 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,160 1,188 1,259 1,034 1,113 -2.3 % 4.2 % Servicing income 666 768 540 846 361 -13.3 % 84.5 % Bank-owned life insurance income 252 251 252 256 271 0.4 % -7.0 % All other operating income 1,017 978 908 841 1,879 4.0 % -45.9 % Service charges, fees & other 6,102 6,622 5,303 5,334 5,675 -7.9 % 7.5 % Gain on sale of SBA loans 3,791 5,842 3,508 4,125 1,769 -35.1 % 114.3 % Net gain on sales of securities (598 ) - - 99 - 0.0 % 0.0 % Gain (loss) on sale of bank premises - 45 - - 365 -100.0 % -100.0 % Legal settlement - - 75 250 1,000 0.0 % -100.0 % Total noninterest income $ 9,295 $ 12,509 $ 8,886 $ 9,808 $ 8,809 -25.7 % 5.5 % Noninterest expense decreased 2.7% to $31.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 from $32.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to a $1.1 million decline in other operating expenses largely from lower insurance premiums. The efficiency ratio increased to 53.81% in the fourth quarter from 52.01% in the prior quarter. Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $124.5 million, up $5.4 million or 4.5%, from the prior year primarily from higher salaries and benefits stemming from increased compensation on higher loan production. The efficiency ratio for the full year 2021 was 52.84% (54.01% excluding securities gains and deferred PPP loan origination costs) compared to 53.15% (58.63% excluding securities gains and deferred PPP loan origination costs) for the prior year.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Percentage Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-21 Q4-21 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 vs. Q3-21 vs. Q4-20 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 18,644 $ 18,795 $ 18,302 $ 16,820 $ 17,344 -0.8 % 7.5 % Occupancy and equipment 4,840 5,037 4,602 4,595 4,651 -3.9 % 4.1 % Data processing 3,228 2,934 2,915 2,926 2,989 10.0 % 8.0 % Professional fees 1,443 1,263 1,413 1,447 1,846 14.3 % -21.8 % Supplies and communication 795 741 733 757 759 7.3 % 4.7 % Advertising and promotion 964 953 374 359 888 1.2 % 8.6 % All other operating expenses 1,980 2,906 2,607 2,378 2,006 -31.9 % -1.3 % subtotal 31,894 32,629 30,946 29,282 30,483 -2.3 % 4.6 % Other real estate owned expense (income) - 23 (47 ) 221 310 100.0 % 100.0 % Repossessed personal property expense (income) (258 ) (150 ) (116 ) 32 (71 ) -71.9 % -263.3 % Impairment loss on bank premises - - - - 201 0.0 % -100.0 % Total noninterest expense $ 31,636 $ 32,502 $ 30,783 $ 29,535 $ 30,923 -2.7 % 2.3 % Hanmi recorded a provision for income taxes of $9.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an effective tax rate of 22.7% compared with $10.7 million, representing an effective tax rate of 28.6% for the third quarter of 2021. The decline in the effective tax rate primarily reflects a $2.7 million benefit from a reduction in the deferred tax asset valuation allowance against certain state net operating losses because the expiration dates were extended due to a change in state income tax regulations. For the full years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the provision for income taxes was $36.8 million and $17.3 million, representing effective tax rates of 27.2% and 29.1%, respectively. Again, the decline in the effective tax rate primarily reflects the reduction in the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets due to a change in certain state income tax regulations.

Financial Position

Total assets at December 31, 2021 increased 1.2% to $6.86 billion from $6.78 billion at September 30, 2021, primarily due to an increase in loans partially offset by a reduction in cash. From December 31, 2020, total assets increased 10.6% chiefly from an increase in loans, securities and cash and due from banks primarily funded by an increase in deposits and the issuance of subordinated debt. Loans receivable, before the allowance for credit losses, were $5.15 billion at December 31, 2021, up 6.0% from $4.86 billion at September 30, 2021, and 5.6% from year-end 2020. Loans held for sale, representing the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loans, were $13.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $17.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021. As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-21 Q4-21 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 vs. Q3-21 vs. Q4-20 Loan Portfolio Commercial real estate loans $ 3,701,864 $ 3,528,506 $ 3,452,014 $ 3,372,288 $ 3,353,818 4.9 % 10.4 % Residential/consumer loans 400,548 354,860 348,730 328,228 345,831 12.9 % 15.8 % Commercial and industrial loans 561,830 516,357 587,729 707,073 757,255 8.8 % -25.8 % Leases 487,299 459,142 431,619 409,562 423,264 6.1 % 15.1 % Loans receivable 5,151,541 4,858,865 4,820,092 4,817,151 4,880,168 6.0 % 5.6 % Loans held for sale 13,342 17,881 36,030 32,674 8,568 -25.4 % 55.7 % Total $ 5,164,883 $ 4,876,746 $ 4,856,122 $ 4,849,825 $ 4,888,736 5.9 % 5.6 % New loan production reached a record high of $625.1 million for the fourth quarter at an average rate of 3.91% and was partially offset by $152.1 million of loans paid-off during the quarter at an average rate of 4.02%. Commercial real estate loan production included $33.3 million of multifamily loans, and residential mortgage loan production more than doubled from the prior quarter reaching $84.7 million or 13.6% of total production. Payoffs included first-draw PPP loan forgiveness of $14.0 million and $120.1 million for the fourth and third quarters, respectively. The strong loan growth for the fourth quarter contributed to the $215.4 million decrease in cash and due from banks.

New Loan Production (In thousands) For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 New Loan Production Commercial real estate loans $ 291,543 $ 214,380 $ 186,136 $ 103,051 $ 187,050 Commercial and industrial loans 116,365 114,263 99,429 42,255 71,412 SBA loans 47,397 46,264 42,560 155,908 27,516 Leases receivable 83,813 83,642 70,923 34,055 39,830 Residential/consumer loans 85,966 41,497 66,581 12,722 2,011 subtotal 625,084 500,046 465,629 347,991 327,819 Payoffs (152,134 ) (291,686 ) (264,822 ) (166,730 ) (160,006 ) Amortization (90,358 ) (63,435 ) (90,348 ) (94,852 ) (78,632 ) Loan sales (41,274 ) (65,253 ) (35,760 ) (136,590 ) (21,580 ) Net line utilization (48,203 ) (39,941 ) (70,287 ) (9,331 ) (18,815 ) Charge-offs & OREO (439 ) (958 ) (1,471 ) (3,505 ) (2,755 ) Loans receivable-beginning balance 4,858,865 4,820,092 4,817,151 4,880,168 4,834,137 Loans receivable-ending balance $ 5,151,541 $ 4,858,865 $ 4,820,092 $ 4,817,151 $ 4,880,168 Deposits were $5.79 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, up 1.0% from $5.73 billion at the end of the preceding quarter and 9.7% from year-end 2020. Growth for the fourth quarter was primarily driven by a $66.4 million increase in money market and savings deposits and a $25.9 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits; offset by a $42.4 million decrease in time deposits. For the year, noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased 35.6% while time deposits declined 23.1%. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 44.5% of total deposits at December 31, 2021 compared with 36.0% at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, the loan-to-deposit ratio was 89.0% compared with 92.5% at the end of the previous year. As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-21 Q4-21 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 vs. Q3-21 vs. Q4-20 Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing $ 2,574,517 $ 2,548,591 $ 2,354,671 $ 2,174,624 $ 1,898,766 1.0 % 35.6 % Demand: interest-bearing 125,183 118,334 113,892 111,362 100,617 5.8 % 24.4 % Money market and savings 2,099,381 2,033,000 2,045,143 2,029,824 1,991,926 3.3 % 5.4 % Time deposits 987,188 1,029,611 1,116,124 1,194,013 1,283,699 -4.1 % -23.1 % Total deposits $ 5,786,269 $ 5,729,536 $ 5,629,830 $ 5,509,823 $ 5,275,008 1.0 % 9.7 % Stockholders' equity at December 31, 2021 was $643.4 million, compared with $619.1 million at September 30, 2021. Tangible common stockholders' equity was $632.0 million, or 9.23% of tangible assets, at December 31, 2021 compared with $607.6 million, or 8.98% of tangible assets at the end of the third quarter. Tangible book value per share increased to $20.79 at December 31, 2021 from $19.96 at the end of the prior quarter.

Hanmi continues to be well capitalized for regulatory purposes, with a preliminary Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.52% and a Total risk-based capital ratio of 17.38% at December 31, 2021, versus 12.18% and 17.18%, respectively, at the end of the third quarter of 2021. As of Amount Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-21 Q4-21 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 vs. Q3-21 vs. Q4-20 Regulatory Capital ratios(1) Hanmi Financial Total risk-based capital 17.38 % 17.18 % 15.53 % 15.54 % 15.21 % 0.20 2.17 Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.52 % 12.18 % 12.30 % 12.26 % 11.93 % 0.34 0.59 Common equity tier 1 capital 12.12 % 11.78 % 11.88 % 11.84 % 11.52 % 0.34 0.60 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.66 % 9.50 % 9.57 % 9.61 % 9.49 % 0.16 0.17 Hanmi Bank Total risk-based capital 15.43 % 15.17 % 15.25 % 15.26 % 14.86 % 0.26 0.57 Tier 1 risk-based capital 14.26 % 13.91 % 13.99 % 14.01 % 13.60 % 0.35 0.66 Common equity tier 1 capital 14.26 % 13.91 % 13.99 % 14.01 % 13.60 % 0.35 0.66 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.96 % 10.86 % 10.89 % 10.99 % 10.83 % 0.10 0.13 (1) Preliminary ratios for December 31, 2021 Asset Quality

Loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing were 0.11% of loans and leases at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 0.12% at the end of the third quarter of 2021. Special mention loans were $95.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter down from $130.6 million at September 30, 2021. The quarter-over-quarter change included reductions because of payoffs or sales of $15.6 million, $39.3 million of upgrades to pass and $8.7 million of downgrades to classified. Increases included upgrades from classified loans of $20.5 million and downgrades from pass loans and other additions of $7.8 million. The December 31, 2021 balance of special mention loans included $32.8 million of loans adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Classified loans were $60.6 million at December 31, 2021 down from $82.4 million at the end of the third quarter. The quarter-over-quarter change reflected payoffs of $9.1 million, upgrades of $20.8 million and paydowns of $9.6 million. Additions to classified loans, representing downgrades from pass and special mention, totaled $17.7 million. At December 31, 2021, classified loans included $41.1 million of loans adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonperforming loans were $13.4 million at December 31, 2021, or 0.26% of loans, down from $21.2 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021, or 0.44% of the portfolio. The quarter-over-quarter decrease reflected payoffs, paydowns, and charge-offs of $10.5 million and upgrades to accrual of $0.7 million. Additions to nonperforming loans totaled $3.4 million for the quarter. At December 31, 2021, nonperforming loans included $4.7 million of loans and leases adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonperforming assets were $14.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, or 0.20% of total assets, down from $21.9 million, or 0.32% of assets, at the end of the prior quarter. Gross charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $0.5 million compared with $0.9 million for the preceding quarter. Recoveries of previously charged-off loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $9.8 million compared with $1.8 million for the preceding quarter. As a result, there were net recoveries of $9.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with net recoveries of $0.9 million for the preceding quarter. For the fourth quarter of 2021, net recoveries represented 0.76% of average loans on an annualized basis compared with net recoveries of 0.07% of average loans for the third quarter on an annualized basis. The allowance for credit losses was $72.6 million as of December 31, 2021 generating an allowance for credit losses to loans of 1.41% compared with 1.58% at the end of the prior quarter. Both quantitative and qualitative loss factors declined in the fourth quarter reflecting improving economic conditions, asset quality metrics and the notable recovery from a previous loan charge-off. While macroeconomic assumptions continue to improve, the risk factors associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank's loan portfolio continue to be considered in establishing the allowance for credit losses. As of or for the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Amount Change Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Q4-21 Q4-21 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 vs. Q3-21 vs. Q4-20 Asset Quality Data and Ratios Delinquent loans: Loans, 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing $ 5,881 $ 6,017 $ 4,332 $ 6,926 $ 9,473 $ (136 ) $ (3,592 ) Delinquent loans to total loans 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.09 % 0.14 % 0.19 % -0.01 -0.08 Criticized loans: Special mention $ 95,295 $ 130,564 $ 121,826 $ 96,057 $ 76,978 $ (35,269 ) $ 18,317 Classified 60,632 82,436 110,120 147,426 140,168 (21,804 ) (79,536 ) Total criticized loans $ 155,927 $ 213,000 $ 231,946 $ 243,483 $ 217,146 $ (57,073 ) $ (61,219 ) Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 13,360 $ 21,223 $ 39,573 $ 55,058 $ 83,032 $ (7,863 ) $ (69,672 ) Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing - 13 12,446 - - (13 ) - Nonperforming loans 13,360 21,236 52,019 55,058 83,032 (7,876 ) (69,672 ) Other real estate owned, net 675 675 712 1,545 2,360 - (1,685 ) Nonperforming assets $ 14,035 $ 21,911 $ 52,731 $ 56,603 $ 85,392 $ (7,876 ) $ (71,357 ) Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.26 % 0.44 % 1.08 % 1.14 % 1.70 % Nonperforming assets to assets 0.20 % 0.32 % 0.80 % 0.88 % 1.38 % Allowance for credit losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 76,613 $ 83,372 $ 88,392 $ 90,426 $ 86,620 Credit loss expense (recovery) on loans (13,375 ) (7,623 ) (4,112 ) 964 5,731 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries 9,319 864 (908 ) (2,998 ) (1,925 ) Balance at end of period $ 72,557 $ 76,613 $ 83,372 $ 88,392 $ 90,426 Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) -0.76 % -0.07 % 0.08 % 0.25 % 0.16 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.41 % 1.58 % 1.73 % 1.83 % 1.85 % Allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet items: Balance at beginning of period $ 4,851 $ 3,643 $ 2,342 $ 2,791 $ 5,689 Credit loss expense on off-balance sheet items (2,265 ) 1,208 1,301 (450 ) (2,898 ) Balance at end of period $ 2,586 $ 4,851 $ 3,643 $ 2,341 $ 2,791 Allowance for Losses on Accrued Interest Receivable: Balance at beginning of period $ 311 $ 680 $ 1,196 $ 1,666 $ - Interest reversal for loans placed on nonaccrual - - - - (584 ) Credit loss expense on interest accrued on CARES Act modifications (311 ) (369 ) (516 ) (470 ) 2,250 Balance at end of period $ - $ 311 $ 680 $ 1,196 $ 1,666 Commitments to extend credit $ 626,474 $ 536,149 $ 552,773 $ 463,841 $ 453,899 (1) Annualized Corporate Developments

On October 28, 2021, Hanmi's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the 2021 fourth quarter of $0.20 per share, up 67% from $0.12 per share in the prior quarter. The dividend was paid on November 24, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2021. Earnings Conference Call

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, Percentage December 31, Percentage 2021 2021 Change 2020 Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 608,965 $ 824,347 -26.1 % $ 391,849 55.4 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 910,790 906,996 0.4 % 753,781 20.8 % Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 13,342 17,881 -25.4 % 8,568 55.7 % Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 5,078,984 4,782,252 6.2 % 4,789,742 6.0 % Accrued interest receivable 11,976 11,943 0.3 % 16,363 -26.8 % Premises and equipment, net 24,788 25,582 -3.1 % 26,431 -6.2 % Customers' liability on acceptances - 352 -100.0 % 1,319 -100.0 % Servicing assets 7,080 6,838 3.5 % 6,212 14.0 % Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 11,395 11,450 -0.5 % 11,612 -1.9 % Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 16,385 16,385 0.0 % 16,385 0.0 % Bank-owned life insurance 54,905 54,653 0.5 % 53,894 1.9 % Prepaid expenses and other assets 119,977 117,854 1.8 % 125,732 -4.6 % Total assets $ 6,858,587 $ 6,776,533 1.2 % $ 6,201,888 10.6 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,574,517 $ 2,548,591 1.0 % $ 1,898,766 35.6 % Interest-bearing 3,211,752 3,180,945 1.0 % 3,376,242 -4.9 % Total deposits 5,786,269 5,729,536 1.0 % 5,275,008 9.7 % Accrued interest payable 1,161 1,235 -5.9 % 4,564 -74.6 % Bank's liability on acceptances - 352 -100.0 % 1,319 -100.0 % Borrowings 137,500 137,500 0.0 % 150,000 -8.3 % Subordinated debentures 215,006 214,844 0.1 % 118,972 80.7 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 75,234 74,011 1.7 % 74,981 0.3 % Total liabilities 6,215,170 6,157,478 0.9 % 5,624,844 10.5 % Stockholders' equity: Common stock 33 33 0.0 % 33 0.0 % Additional paid-in capital 580,796 580,259 0.1 % 578,360 0.4 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (8,443 ) (5,357 ) -57.6 % 3,076 -374.5 % Retained earnings 196,784 169,534 16.1 % 114,621 71.7 % Less treasury stock (125,753 ) (125,414 ) -0.3 % (119,046 ) -5.6 % Total stockholders' equity 643,417 619,055 3.9 % 577,044 11.5 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,858,587 $ 6,776,533 1.2 % $ 6,201,888 10.6 % Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, Percentage December 31, Percentage 2021 2021 Change 2020 Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 52,240 $ 52,961 -1.4 % $ 52,372 -0.3 % Interest on securities 1,821 1,865 -2.4 % 1,684 8.1 % Dividends on FHLB stock 248 245 1.1 % 206 20.3 % Interest on deposits in other banks 302 329 -8.1 % 97 211.5 % Total interest and dividend income 54,611 55,400 -1.4 % 54,359 0.5 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 2,236 2,466 -9.3 % 5,331 -58.1 % Interest on borrowings 364 409 -10.9 % 528 -31.0 % Interest on subordinated debentures 2,515 2,545 -1.2 % 1,623 54.9 % Total interest expense 5,115 5,420 -5.6 % 7,482 -31.6 % Net interest income before credit loss expense 49,496 49,980 -1.0 % 46,877 5.6 % Credit loss expense (recovery) (15,951 ) (7,234 ) -120.5 % 5,083 -413.8 % Net interest income after credit loss expense 65,447 57,214 14.4 % 41,794 56.6 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,007 3,437 -12.5 % 2,051 46.6 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,160 1,188 -2.3 % 1,113 4.2 % Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 3,791 5,842 -35.1 % 1,769 114.3 % Other operating income 1,337 2,042 -34.5 % 3,876 -65.5 % Total noninterest income 9,295 12,509 -25.7 % 8,809 5.5 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 18,644 18,795 -0.8 % 17,344 7.5 % Occupancy and equipment 4,840 5,037 -3.9 % 4,651 4.1 % Data processing 3,228 2,934 10.0 % 2,989 8.0 % Professional fees 1,443 1,263 14.3 % 1,846 -21.8 % Supplies and communications 795 741 7.3 % 759 4.7 % Advertising and promotion 964 953 1.2 % 888 8.6 % Other operating expenses 1,722 2,779 -38.0 % 2,446 -29.6 % Total noninterest expense 31,636 32,502 -2.7 % 30,923 2.3 % Income before tax 43,106 37,221 15.8 % 19,680 119.0 % Income tax expense 9,775 10,656 -8.3 % 5,354 82.6 % Net income $ 33,331 $ 26,565 25.5 % $ 14,326 132.7 % Basic earnings per share: $ 1.10 $ 0.87 $ 0.47 Diluted earnings per share: $ 1.09 $ 0.86 $ 0.47 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 30,243,560 30,474,391 30,466,723 Diluted 30,328,163 30,552,196 30,466,723 Common shares outstanding 30,407,261 30,441,601 30,717,835 Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share) Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, Percentage 2021 2020 Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 208,602 $ 211,836 -1.5 % Interest on securities 6,230 10,536 -40.9 % Dividends on FHLB stock 941 902 4.4 % Interest on deposits in other banks 902 592 52.4 % Total interest and dividend income 216,675 223,866 -3.2 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 11,655 33,994 -65.7 % Interest on borrowings 1,697 2,367 -28.3 % Interest on subordinated debentures 8,273 6,607 25.2 % Total interest expense 21,625 42,968 -49.7 % Net interest income before credit loss expense 195,050 180,898 7.8 % Credit loss expense (recovery) (24,403 ) 45,454 -153.7 % Net interest income after credit loss expense 219,453 135,444 62.0 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 11,043 8,485 30.1 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 4,628 4,033 14.8 % Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 14,269 5,247 171.9 % Net gain (loss) on sales of securities (499 ) 15,712 -103.2 % Other operating income 11,055 9,627 14.8 % Total noninterest income 40,496 43,104 -6.1 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 72,561 66,988 8.3 % Occupancy and equipment 19,075 18,283 4.3 % Data processing 12,003 11,222 7.0 % Professional fees 5,566 6,771 -17.8 % Supplies and communications 3,026 3,096 -2.3 % Advertising and promotion 2,649 2,671 -0.8 % Other operating expenses 9,575 10,022 -4.5 % Total noninterest expense 124,455 119,053 4.5 % Income before tax 135,494 59,495 127.7 % Income tax expense 36,817 17,299 112.8 % Net income $ 98,677 $ 42,196 133.9 % Basic earnings per share: $ 3.22 $ 1.38 Diluted earnings per share: $ 3.22 $ 1.38 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 30,393,559 30,280,415 Diluted 30,471,747 30,280,415 Common shares outstanding 30,407,261 30,717,835 Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 4,896,952 $ 52,240 4.23 % $ 4,684,570 $ 52,961 4.49 % $ 4,803,238 $ 52,372 4.34 % Securities (2) 914,148 1,821 0.83 % 878,866 1,865 0.87 % 743,636 1,684 0.91 % FHLB stock 16,385 248 6.00 % 16,385 245 5.93 % 16,385 206 5.00 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 802,901 302 0.15 % 872,783 329 0.15 % 392,949 97 0.10 % Total interest-earning assets 6,630,386 54,611 3.27 % 6,452,604 55,400 3.41 % 5,956,208 54,359 3.63 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 66,788 64,454 58,541 Allowance for credit losses (78,102 ) (83,252 ) (86,160 ) Other assets 224,691 223,261 241,405 Total assets $ 6,843,763 $ 6,657,066 $ 6,169,994 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand: interest-bearing $ 122,602 $ 17 0.06 % $ 115,233 $ 15 0.05 % $ 101,758 $ 14 0.05 % Money market and savings 2,078,659 1,215 0.23 % 2,033,876 1,207 0.24 % 1,895,830 1,737 0.36 % Time deposits 1,013,681 1,004 0.39 % 1,061,359 1,244 0.46 % 1,315,227 3,581 1.08 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,214,942 2,236 0.28 % 3,210,468 2,466 0.30 % 3,312,815 5,332 0.64 % Borrowings 137,500 364 1.05 % 143,750 409 1.13 % 150,000 529 1.40 % Subordinated debentures 214,899 2,515 4.68 % 163,340 2,545 6.23 % 118,888 1,623 5.46 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,567,341 5,115 0.57 % 3,517,558 5,420 0.61 % 3,581,703 7,484 0.83 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 2,561,297 2,444,759 1,935,564 Other liabilities 82,077 79,348 83,414 Stockholders' equity 633,048 615,402 569,313 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,843,763 $ 6,657,067 $ 6,169,994 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 49,496 $ 49,980 $ 46,875 Cost of deposits 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.40 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 2.70 % 2.80 % 2.80 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 2.96 % 3.07 % 3.13 % (1)Includes average loans held for sale (2)Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 4,794,505 $ 208,602 4.35 % $ 4,684,512 $ 211,836 4.52 % Securities (2) 845,437 6,230 0.75 % 663,700 10,537 1.59 % FHLB stock 16,385 941 5.74 % 16,385 902 5.51 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 684,442 902 0.13 % 306,668 592 0.19 % Total interest-earning assets 6,340,769 216,675 3.42 % 5,671,265 223,867 3.95 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 62,401 72,557 Allowance for credit losses (84,735 ) (75,250 ) Other assets 225,750 228,131 Total assets $ 6,544,185 $ 5,896,703 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand: interest-bearing $ 113,326 $ 61 0.05 % $ 94,167 $ 70 0.07 % Money market and savings 2,028,235 5,199 0.26 % 1,758,300 11,016 0.63 % Time deposits 1,111,857 6,395 0.58 % 1,412,951 22,908 1.62 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,253,418 11,655 0.36 % 3,265,418 33,994 1.04 % Borrowings 145,297 1,697 1.17 % 196,397 2,367 1.21 % Subordinated debentures 154,400 8,273 5.35 % 118,663 6,607 5.57 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,553,115 21,625 0.61 % 3,580,478 42,968 1.20 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 2,307,052 1,680,882 Other liabilities 77,637 77,478 Stockholders' equity 606,381 557,865 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,544,185 $ 5,896,703 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 195,050 $ 180,899 Cost of deposits 0.21 % 0.69 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 2.81 % 2.75 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.08 % 3.19 % (1)Includes average loans held for sale (2)Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This non-GAAP measure is used by management in the analysis of Hanmi's capital strength. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders' equity. Banking and financial institution regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders' equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution. Management believes the presentation of this financial measure excluding the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the capital strength of Hanmi. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitution for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. The following table reconciles this non-GAAP performance measure to the GAAP performance measure for the periods indicated: Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share, per share data and ratios) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Hanmi Financial Corporation 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Assets $ 6,858,587 $ 6,776,533 $ 6,578,856 $ 6,438,401 $ 6,201,888 Less goodwill and other intangible assets (11,395 ) (11,450 ) (11,504 ) (11,558 ) (11,612 ) Tangible assets $ 6,847,192 $ 6,765,083 $ 6,567,352 $ 6,426,843 $ 6,190,276 Stockholders' equity (1) $ 643,417 $ 619,055 $ 602,977 $ 581,822 $ 577,044 Less goodwill and other intangible assets (11,395 ) (11,450 ) (11,504 ) (11,558 ) (11,612 ) Tangible stockholders' equity (1) $ 632,022 $ 607,605 $ 591,473 $ 570,264 $ 565,433 Stockholders' equity to assets 9.38 % 9.14 % 9.17 % 9.04 % 9.30 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.23 % 8.98 % 9.01 % 8.87 % 9.13 % Common shares outstanding 30,407,261 30,441,601 30,697,652 30,682,533 30,717,835 Tangible common equity per common share $ 20.79 $ 19.96 $ 19.27 $ 18.59 $ 18.41 (1) There were no preferred shares outstanding at the periods indicated. Paycheck Protection Program

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") was adopted, which included authorization for the U.S. Small Business Administration (the "SBA") to introduce a new program, entitled the "Paycheck Protection Program," which provides loans for eligible businesses through the SBA's 7(a) loan guaranty program. These loans are fully guaranteed and available for loan forgiveness of up to the full principal amount so long as certain employee and compensation levels of the business are maintained and the proceeds of the loan are used as required under the program. The PPP and loan forgiveness are intended to provide economic relief to small businesses nationwide adversely impacted under the COVID-19 pandemic. Hanmi participated in this program and the financial information presented reflects this participation. This table below shows financial information excluding the effect of the origination of the PPP loans, including the corresponding interest income earned on such loans, which constitutes a non-GAAP measure. Management believes the presentation of certain financial measures excluding the effect of PPP loans provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial condition and results of operations of Hanmi. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitution for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be used by other companies. PPP Non-GAAP Financial Data (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except ratios) As of December 31, 2021 As of September 30, 2021 As of December 31, 2020 Tangible assets 6,847,192 6,765,083 6,190,276 Less first and second draw PPP loans (2,976 ) (21,895 ) (295,702 ) Tangible assets adjusted for PPP loans $ 6,844,216 $ 6,743,188 $ 5,894,574 Tangible stockholders' equity 632,022 607,605 565,432 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.23 % 8.98 % 9.13 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets adjusted for PPP loans (1) 9.23 % 9.01 % 9.59 % (1) There were no preferred shares outstanding at June 30, or March 31, 2021 Allowance for credit losses 72,557 76,613 90,426 Loans receivable 5,151,541 4,858,865 4,880,168 Less first draw PPP loans (2,976 ) (21,895 ) (295,702 ) Loans receivable adjusted for PPP loans $ 5,148,565 $ 4,836,970 $ 4,584,466 Allowance for credit losses to loans receivable 1.41 % 1.58 % 1.85 % Allowance for credit losses to loans receivable adjusted for PPP loans 1.41 % 1.58 % 1.97 % For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Net interest income $ 195,050 $ 49,496 $ 180,898 Less PPP loan interest income (5,993 ) (100 ) (4,593 ) Net interest income adjusted for PPP loans $ 189,057 $ 49,396 $ 176,305 Average interest-earning assets 6,340,769 6,630,386 5,671,265 Less average PPP loans (142,646 ) (5,883 ) (217,999 ) Average interest-earning assets adjusted for PPP loans $ 6,198,123 $ 6,624,503 $ 5,453,266 Net interest margin (1) 3.08 % 2.96 % 3.19 % Net interest margin adjusted for PPP loans (1) 4.08 % 2.96 % 3.23 % (1) Net interest income (as applicable) divided by average interest-earning assets (as applicable), annualized Noninterest expense 124,455 31,636 119,053 Add back PPP deferred origination costs 1,403 - 3,064 Noninterest expense adjusted for PPP loans $ 125,858 $ 31,636 $ 122,117 Net interest income plus noninterest income $ 235,546 $ 58,791 $ 224,002 Securities (gains) losses and second draw PPP (gains) (2,498 ) 598 (15,712 ) Net interest income plus noninterest income adjusted for securities and PPP gains $ 233,048 $ 59,389 $ 208,290 Efficiency ratio (1) 52.84 % 53.81 % 53.15 % Efficiency ratio adjusted for PPP loans (gains) and securities (gains) losses (1) 54.01 % 53.27 % 58.63 % (1) Noninterest expense (as applicable) divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income (as applicable)



