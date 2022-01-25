Hanmi Financial : Reports strong earnings, record loan production, and significant improvements in asset quality - Form 8-K
Reports strong earnings, record loan production, and significant improvements in asset quality
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or "Hanmi"), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the "Bank"), today reported financial results for the 2021 fourth quarter and full year.
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $33.3 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, compared with $26.6 million, or $0.86 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter included a recovery of credit loss expense of $16.0 million reflecting a $9.1 million recovery from a loan charge-off in the previous year. In addition, income tax expense for the fourth quarter included a $2.7 million benefit from a decrease in the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2021 were 1.93% and 20.89%, respectively.
For the full year 2021, net income was $98.7 million, or $3.22 per diluted share, compared with $42.2 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, for the full year 2020. Net income for 2020 included a credit loss expense of $45.5 million arising from the uncertainties of the pandemic, while net income for 2021 included a recovery of credit loss expense of $24.4 million from improved economic conditions, a decline in pandemic uncertainties as well as the $9.1 million recovery of a previous loan charge-off. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the full year 2021 were 1.51% and 16.27%, respectively.
CEO Commentary
Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanmi Financial Corporation, said, "We delivered very strong results for the fourth quarter, setting a new record high for loan production and achieving notable improvements in our asset quality. In 2021, as we moved farther away from pandemic-related uncertainties, we were able to recover a good portion of our 2020 loan loss provisions as well as a sizable cash recovery from a first quarter 2020 loan charge-off. Most importantly, we believe we demonstrated the earnings power and growth potential of our franchise. We delivered robust loan growth of 12.3%, excluding PPP loans, and a favorable mix of low-cost deposits, while effectively managing credit quality."
"We generated continued momentum in our residential mortgage business, commercial and industrial loans and our Corporate Korea initiative, which is an important driver of commercial loan growth and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. During the year, we strengthened our relationships with current customers and significantly expanded our base of new customers across our diverse markets and business lines.
"As we celebrate our 40th year in business this year, we believe we are well positioned with a healthy loan pipeline, a robust deposit base and strong credit quality. We will remain focused on executing our strategic plan to drive disciplined growth and deliver attractive returns and long-term value for our shareholders."
Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights:
Fourth quarter net income increased 25.5% to $33.3 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, from $26.6 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the third quarter; full year 2021 net income was $98.7 million, or $3.22 per diluted share, up 133.9% from $42.2 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, for 2020.
Loans receivable increased 6.0% from September 30, 2021 to $5.15 billion at December 31 (6.4% excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans) and 5.6% from year-end 2020 (12.3% excluding PPP loans); fourth quarter loan production reached a new record high of $625.1 million. Loan production for the full year 2021 was a record high of $1.81 billion (excluding $133.1 million of second draw PPP loans).
Deposits increased to $5.79 billion at December 31, 2021, up 1.0% from September 30, 2021 and 9.7% over year-end 2020 levels. The mix of noninterest-bearing deposits held steady at 44.5% of the portfolio.
A $16.0 million recovery of credit loss expense for the fourth quarter included a $9.1 million recovery from a first quarter 2020 loan charge-off; allowance for credit losses was 1.41% at December 31, 2021 compared with 1.58% at September 30, 2021 and 1.85% at December 31, 2020.
Nonperforming assets declined 35.9% from the third quarter to 0.20% of total assets from 0.32% at September 30, 2021, and 1.38% at December 31, 2020.
Net interest income was $49.5 million for the fourth quarter compared with $50.0 million for the third quarter, down 1.0% (up 2.0% when excluding PPP loan interest); $3.0 million of PPP loans remained at December 31, 2021.
Net interest margin was 2.96% for the fourth quarter, down from 3.07% for the third quarter (3.00% excluding PPP loan interest). PPP loan interest had no impact to fourth quarter net interest margin.
Fourth quarter noninterest income decreased 25.7% to $9.3 million from the previous quarter principally on lower levels of SBA gains.
Noninterest expense was $31.6 million, down 2.7% from the previous quarter; the efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter was 53.81% compared with 52.01% for the prior quarter.
Hanmi remained well capitalized from a regulatory perspective with a Total risk-based capital ratio of 17.38% and a Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.12% at December 31, 2021; tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 9.23% at the end of the fourth quarter.
Quarterly Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of or for the Three Months Ended
Amount Change
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Q4-21
Q4-21
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
vs. Q3-21
vs. Q4-20
Net income
$
33,331
$
26,565
$
22,122
$
16,659
$
14,326
$
6,766
$
19,005
Net income per diluted common share
$
1.09
$
0.86
$
0.72
$
0.54
$
0.47
$
0.23
$
0.62
Assets
$
6,858,587
$
6,776,533
$
6,578,856
$
6,438,401
$
6,201,888
$
82,054
$
656,699
Loans receivable
$
5,151,541
$
4,858,865
$
4,820,092
$
4,817,151
$
4,880,168
$
292,676
$
271,373
Deposits
$
5,786,269
$
5,729,536
$
5,629,830
$
5,509,823
$
5,275,008
$
56,733
$
511,261
Return on average assets
1.93
%
1.58
%
1.38
%
1.08
%
0.92
%
0.35
1.01
Return on average stockholders' equity
20.89
%
17.13
%
14.91
%
11.63
%
10.01
%
3.76
10.88
Net interest margin
2.96
%
3.07
%
3.19
%
3.09
%
3.13
%
-0.11
-0.17
Efficiency ratio (1)
53.81
%
52.01
%
52.66
%
52.92
%
55.53
%
1.80
-1.72
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
9.23
%
8.98
%
9.01
%
8.87
%
9.13
%
0.25
0.10
Tangible common equity per common share (2)
$
20.79
$
19.96
$
19.27
$
18.59
$
18.41
$
0.83
$
2.38
(1) Noninterest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income.
(2) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.
Results of Operations
Net interest income was $49.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with $50.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. Fourth quarter interest and fees on loans receivable decreased 1.4%, or $0.7 million, from the preceding quarter primarily due to a 26 basis point decrease in average yields. Total interest expense for the fourth quarter decreased $0.3 million from the preceding quarter primarily due to a two basis point reduction in the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits. Fourth quarter loan prepayment penalties were $0.3 million compared with $0.1 million for the third quarter. Net interest income of $195.1 million for the full year 2021 increased $14.2 million, or 7.8%, from $180.9 million for the full year 2020. The year-over-year increase in net interest income reflected a 68 basis point decrease in the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits and a $669.5 million increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets, which were partially offset by a 53 basis point decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets.
As of or For the Three Months Ended(in thousands)
Percentage Change
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Q4-21
Q4-21
Net Interest Income
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
vs. Q3-21
vs. Q4-20
Interest and fees on loans receivable(1)
$
52,240
$
52,961
$
52,785
$
50,614
$
52,372
-1.4
%
-0.3
%
Interest on securities
1,821
1,865
1,404
1,140
1,684
-2.4
%
8.1
%
Dividends on FHLB stock
248
245
242
206
206
1.1
%
20.3
%
Interest on deposits in other banks
302
329
176
96
97
-8.2
%
211.5
%
Total interest and dividend income
$
54,611
$
55,400
$
54,607
$
52,056
$
54,359
-1.4
%
0.5
%
Interest on deposits
2,236
2,466
3,003
3,958
5,330
-9.3
%
-58.0
%
Interest on borrowings
364
409
447
478
528
-10.9
%
-31.0
%
Interest on subordinated debentures
2,515
2,545
1,585
1,619
1,623
-1.2
%
54.9
%
Total interest expense
5,115
5,420
5,035
6,055
7,481
-5.6
%
-31.6
%
Net interest income
$
49,496
$
49,980
$
49,572
$
46,001
$
46,878
-1.0
%
5.6
%
(1) Includes loans held for sale.
Net interest margin was 2.96% for the fourth quarter of 2021, down 11 basis points from the prior quarter. This was primarily due to a 14 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets offset by a four basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. For the full year 2021, net interest margin was 3.08% compared with 3.19% for 2020.
The yield on average earning assets declined to 3.27% for the fourth quarter of 2021 from 3.41% for the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower yields on loans and, to a lesser extent, securities. Full year yields decreased 53 basis points to 3.42% from 3.95% for 2020.
The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.57% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with 0.61% for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was driven by a two basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and a $0.5 million charge for the repurchase of $12.7 million of the Company's 5.45% subordinated debentures in the third quarter. The cost of interest-bearing deposits in the fourth quarter was 0.28%. For the full year 2021, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.61% compared with 1.20% for the full year 2020, as the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.36% for 2021 compared with 1.04% for 2020.
For the Three Months Ended(in thousands)
Percentage Change
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Q4-21
Q4-21
Average Earning Assets and Interest-bearing Liabilities
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
vs. Q3-21
vs. Q4-20
Loans receivable (1)
$
4,896,952
$
4,684,570
$
4,753,297
$
4,843,825
$
4,803,238
4.5
%
2.0
%
Securities (2)
914,148
878,866
812,805
774,022
743,636
4.0
%
22.9
%
FHLB stock
16,385
16,385
16,385
16,385
16,385
0.0
%
0.0
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
802,901
872,783
659,934
395,602
392,949
-8.0
%
104.3
%
Average interest-earning assets
$
6,630,386
$
6,452,604
$
6,242,421
$
6,029,834
$
5,956,208
2.8
%
11.3
%
Demand: interest-bearing
$
122,602
$
115,233
$
112,252
$
102,980
$
101,758
6.4
%
20.5
%
Money market and savings
2,078,659
2,033,876
2,032,102
1,967,012
1,895,830
2.2
%
9.6
%
Time deposits
1,013,681
1,061,359
1,136,903
1,238,513
1,315,227
-4.5
%
-22.9
%
Average interest-bearing deposits
3,214,942
3,210,468
3,281,257
3,308,505
3,312,815
0.1
%
-3.0
%
Borrowings
137,500
143,750
150,091
150,000
150,000
-4.3
%
-8.3
%
Subordinated debentures
214,899
163,340
119,170
119,040
118,888
31.6
%
80.8
%
Average interest-bearing liabilities
$
3,567,341
$
3,517,558
$
3,550,518
$
3,577,545
$
3,581,703
1.4
%
-0.4
%
Average Noninterest Bearing Deposits
Demand deposits - noninterest bearing
$
2,561,297
$
2,444,759
$
2,223,172
$
1,991,204
$
1,935,564
4.8
%
32.3
%
(1) Includes loans held for sale.
(2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.
For the Three Months Ended
Amount Change
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Q4-21
Q4-21
Average Yields and Rates
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
vs. Q3-21
vs. Q4-20
Loans receivable(1)
4.23
%
4.49
%
4.45
%
4.24
%
4.34
%
-0.26
-0.11
Securities (2)
0.83
%
0.87
%
0.69
%
0.59
%
0.91
%
-0.04
-0.08
FHLB stock
6.00
%
5.93
%
5.93
%
5.10
%
5.00
%
0.07
1.00
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
0.15
%
0.15
%
0.11
%
0.10
%
0.10
%
0.00
0.05
Interest-earning assets
3.27
%
3.41
%
3.51
%
3.50
%
3.63
%
-0.14
-0.36
Interest-bearing deposits
0.28
%
0.30
%
0.37
%
0.49
%
0.64
%
-0.02
-0.36
Borrowings
1.05
%
1.13
%
1.19
%
1.29
%
1.40
%
-0.08
-0.35
Subordinated debentures
4.68
%
6.23
%
5.32
%
5.44
%
5.46
%
-1.55
-0.78
Interest-bearing liabilities
0.57
%
0.61
%
0.57
%
0.69
%
0.83
%
-0.04
-0.26
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)
2.96
%
3.07
%
3.19
%
3.09
%
3.13
%
-0.11
-0.17
Cost of deposits
0.15
%
0.17
%
0.22
%
0.30
%
0.40
%
-0.02
-0.25
(1) Includes loans held for sale.
(2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.
For the fourth quarter of 2021, Hanmi recorded a $16.0 million recovery of credit loss expense comprised of a $13.4 million negative provision for loan losses, a $2.3 million negative provision for off-balance sheet items and a $0.3 million negative provision for the allowance for losses on accrued interest receivable for current or previously modified loans. The negative provision for loan losses reflected a $9.1 million cash recovery from a first quarter 2020 loan charge-off. In the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a $7.2 million recovery of credit loss expense. This was comprised of a $7.6 million negative provision for loan losses, a recovery of $0.4 million from an SBA impairment allowance, and a $0.4 million reduction in the allowance for losses on accrued interest receivable for current or previously modified loans, offset by a $1.2 million provision for off-balance sheet items. For the full year 2021, credit expense recoveries were $24.4 million compared to credit expense charges of $45.5 million for 2020.
Fourth quarter 2021 noninterest income decreased to $9.3 million from $12.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to a $2.1 million decrease in gains on the sale of traditional SBA 7(a) loans. The volume of SBA loans sold in the fourth quarter decreased 23.5% to $36.6 million from $47.9 million in the third quarter, while trade premiums were 10.98% for the fourth quarter and 11.85% and for the third quarter. Noninterest income was $40.5 million for the full year 2021 compared with $43.1 million for 2020 with the decrease primarily due to a $16.2 million decrease in gains on sales of securities that was partially offset by increases of $9.0 million in gain on sales of SBA loans and $2.6 million in service charges.
For the Three Months Ended(in thousands)
Percentage Change
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Q4-21
Q4-21
Noninterest Income
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
vs. Q3-21
vs. Q4-20
Service charges on deposit accounts
$
3,007
$
3,437
$
2,344
$
2,357
$
2,051
-12.5
%
46.6
%
Trade finance and other service charges and fees
1,160
1,188
1,259
1,034
1,113
-2.3
%
4.2
%
Servicing income
666
768
540
846
361
-13.3
%
84.5
%
Bank-owned life insurance income
252
251
252
256
271
0.4
%
-7.0
%
All other operating income
1,017
978
908
841
1,879
4.0
%
-45.9
%
Service charges, fees & other
6,102
6,622
5,303
5,334
5,675
-7.9
%
7.5
%
Gain on sale of SBA loans
3,791
5,842
3,508
4,125
1,769
-35.1
%
114.3
%
Net gain on sales of securities
(598
)
-
-
99
-
0.0
%
0.0
%
Gain (loss) on sale of bank premises
-
45
-
-
365
-100.0
%
-100.0
%
Legal settlement
-
-
75
250
1,000
0.0
%
-100.0
%
Total noninterest income
$
9,295
$
12,509
$
8,886
$
9,808
$
8,809
-25.7
%
5.5
%
Noninterest expense decreased 2.7% to $31.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 from $32.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to a $1.1 million decline in other operating expenses largely from lower insurance premiums. The efficiency ratio increased to 53.81% in the fourth quarter from 52.01% in the prior quarter. Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $124.5 million, up $5.4 million or 4.5%, from the prior year primarily from higher salaries and benefits stemming from increased compensation on higher loan production. The efficiency ratio for the full year 2021 was 52.84% (54.01% excluding securities gains and deferred PPP loan origination costs) compared to 53.15% (58.63% excluding securities gains and deferred PPP loan origination costs) for the prior year.
For the Three Months Ended(in thousands)
Percentage Change
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Q4-21
Q4-21
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
vs. Q3-21
vs. Q4-20
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
$
18,644
$
18,795
$
18,302
$
16,820
$
17,344
-0.8
%
7.5
%
Occupancy and equipment
4,840
5,037
4,602
4,595
4,651
-3.9
%
4.1
%
Data processing
3,228
2,934
2,915
2,926
2,989
10.0
%
8.0
%
Professional fees
1,443
1,263
1,413
1,447
1,846
14.3
%
-21.8
%
Supplies and communication
795
741
733
757
759
7.3
%
4.7
%
Advertising and promotion
964
953
374
359
888
1.2
%
8.6
%
All other operating expenses
1,980
2,906
2,607
2,378
2,006
-31.9
%
-1.3
%
subtotal
31,894
32,629
30,946
29,282
30,483
-2.3
%
4.6
%
Other real estate owned expense (income)
-
23
(47
)
221
310
100.0
%
100.0
%
Repossessed personal property expense (income)
(258
)
(150
)
(116
)
32
(71
)
-71.9
%
-263.3
%
Impairment loss on bank premises
-
-
-
-
201
0.0
%
-100.0
%
Total noninterest expense
$
31,636
$
32,502
$
30,783
$
29,535
$
30,923
-2.7
%
2.3
%
Hanmi recorded a provision for income taxes of $9.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an effective tax rate of 22.7% compared with $10.7 million, representing an effective tax rate of 28.6% for the third quarter of 2021. The decline in the effective tax rate primarily reflects a $2.7 million benefit from a reduction in the deferred tax asset valuation allowance against certain state net operating losses because the expiration dates were extended due to a change in state income tax regulations. For the full years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the provision for income taxes was $36.8 million and $17.3 million, representing effective tax rates of 27.2% and 29.1%, respectively. Again, the decline in the effective tax rate primarily reflects the reduction in the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets due to a change in certain state income tax regulations.
Financial Position
Total assets at December 31, 2021 increased 1.2% to $6.86 billion from $6.78 billion at September 30, 2021, primarily due to an increase in loans partially offset by a reduction in cash. From December 31, 2020, total assets increased 10.6% chiefly from an increase in loans, securities and cash and due from banks primarily funded by an increase in deposits and the issuance of subordinated debt.
Loans receivable, before the allowance for credit losses, were $5.15 billion at December 31, 2021, up 6.0% from $4.86 billion at September 30, 2021, and 5.6% from year-end 2020. Loans held for sale, representing the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loans, were $13.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $17.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021.
As of(in thousands)
Percentage Change
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Q4-21
Q4-21
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
vs. Q3-21
vs. Q4-20
Loan Portfolio
Commercial real estate loans
$
3,701,864
$
3,528,506
$
3,452,014
$
3,372,288
$
3,353,818
4.9
%
10.4
%
Residential/consumer loans
400,548
354,860
348,730
328,228
345,831
12.9
%
15.8
%
Commercial and industrial loans
561,830
516,357
587,729
707,073
757,255
8.8
%
-25.8
%
Leases
487,299
459,142
431,619
409,562
423,264
6.1
%
15.1
%
Loans receivable
5,151,541
4,858,865
4,820,092
4,817,151
4,880,168
6.0
%
5.6
%
Loans held for sale
13,342
17,881
36,030
32,674
8,568
-25.4
%
55.7
%
Total
$
5,164,883
$
4,876,746
$
4,856,122
$
4,849,825
$
4,888,736
5.9
%
5.6
%
New loan production reached a record high of $625.1 million for the fourth quarter at an average rate of 3.91% and was partially offset by $152.1 million of loans paid-off during the quarter at an average rate of 4.02%. Commercial real estate loan production included $33.3 million of multifamily loans, and residential mortgage loan production more than doubled from the prior quarter reaching $84.7 million or 13.6% of total production. Payoffs included first-draw PPP loan forgiveness of $14.0 million and $120.1 million for the fourth and third quarters, respectively. The strong loan growth for the fourth quarter contributed to the $215.4 million decrease in cash and due from banks.
New Loan Production
(In thousands)
For the Three Months Ended (in thousands)
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
New Loan Production
Commercial real estate loans
$
291,543
$
214,380
$
186,136
$
103,051
$
187,050
Commercial and industrial loans
116,365
114,263
99,429
42,255
71,412
SBA loans
47,397
46,264
42,560
155,908
27,516
Leases receivable
83,813
83,642
70,923
34,055
39,830
Residential/consumer loans
85,966
41,497
66,581
12,722
2,011
subtotal
625,084
500,046
465,629
347,991
327,819
Payoffs
(152,134
)
(291,686
)
(264,822
)
(166,730
)
(160,006
)
Amortization
(90,358
)
(63,435
)
(90,348
)
(94,852
)
(78,632
)
Loan sales
(41,274
)
(65,253
)
(35,760
)
(136,590
)
(21,580
)
Net line utilization
(48,203
)
(39,941
)
(70,287
)
(9,331
)
(18,815
)
Charge-offs & OREO
(439
)
(958
)
(1,471
)
(3,505
)
(2,755
)
Loans receivable-beginning balance
4,858,865
4,820,092
4,817,151
4,880,168
4,834,137
Loans receivable-ending balance
$
5,151,541
$
4,858,865
$
4,820,092
$
4,817,151
$
4,880,168
Deposits were $5.79 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, up 1.0% from $5.73 billion at the end of the preceding quarter and 9.7% from year-end 2020. Growth for the fourth quarter was primarily driven by a $66.4 million increase in money market and savings deposits and a $25.9 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits; offset by a $42.4 million decrease in time deposits. For the year, noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased 35.6% while time deposits declined 23.1%. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 44.5% of total deposits at December 31, 2021 compared with 36.0% at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, the loan-to-deposit ratio was 89.0% compared with 92.5% at the end of the previous year.
As of(in thousands)
Percentage Change
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Q4-21
Q4-21
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
vs. Q3-21
vs. Q4-20
Deposit Portfolio
Demand: noninterest-bearing
$
2,574,517
$
2,548,591
$
2,354,671
$
2,174,624
$
1,898,766
1.0
%
35.6
%
Demand: interest-bearing
125,183
118,334
113,892
111,362
100,617
5.8
%
24.4
%
Money market and savings
2,099,381
2,033,000
2,045,143
2,029,824
1,991,926
3.3
%
5.4
%
Time deposits
987,188
1,029,611
1,116,124
1,194,013
1,283,699
-4.1
%
-23.1
%
Total deposits
$
5,786,269
$
5,729,536
$
5,629,830
$
5,509,823
$
5,275,008
1.0
%
9.7
%
Stockholders' equity at December 31, 2021 was $643.4 million, compared with $619.1 million at September 30, 2021. Tangible common stockholders' equity was $632.0 million, or 9.23% of tangible assets, at December 31, 2021 compared with $607.6 million, or 8.98% of tangible assets at the end of the third quarter. Tangible book value per share increased to $20.79 at December 31, 2021 from $19.96 at the end of the prior quarter.
Hanmi continues to be well capitalized for regulatory purposes, with a preliminary Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.52% and a Total risk-based capital ratio of 17.38% at December 31, 2021, versus 12.18% and 17.18%, respectively, at the end of the third quarter of 2021.
As of
Amount Change
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Q4-21
Q4-21
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
vs. Q3-21
vs. Q4-20
Regulatory Capital ratios(1)
Hanmi Financial
Total risk-based capital
17.38
%
17.18
%
15.53
%
15.54
%
15.21
%
0.20
2.17
Tier 1 risk-based capital
12.52
%
12.18
%
12.30
%
12.26
%
11.93
%
0.34
0.59
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.12
%
11.78
%
11.88
%
11.84
%
11.52
%
0.34
0.60
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
9.66
%
9.50
%
9.57
%
9.61
%
9.49
%
0.16
0.17
Hanmi Bank
Total risk-based capital
15.43
%
15.17
%
15.25
%
15.26
%
14.86
%
0.26
0.57
Tier 1 risk-based capital
14.26
%
13.91
%
13.99
%
14.01
%
13.60
%
0.35
0.66
Common equity tier 1 capital
14.26
%
13.91
%
13.99
%
14.01
%
13.60
%
0.35
0.66
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
10.96
%
10.86
%
10.89
%
10.99
%
10.83
%
0.10
0.13
(1) Preliminary ratios for December 31, 2021
Asset Quality Loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing were 0.11% of loans and leases at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 0.12% at the end of the third quarter of 2021.
Special mention loans were $95.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter down from $130.6 million at September 30, 2021. The quarter-over-quarter change included reductions because of payoffs or sales of $15.6 million, $39.3 million of upgrades to pass and $8.7 million of downgrades to classified. Increases included upgrades from classified loans of $20.5 million and downgrades from pass loans and other additions of $7.8 million. The December 31, 2021 balance of special mention loans included $32.8 million of loans adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Classified loans were $60.6 million at December 31, 2021 down from $82.4 million at the end of the third quarter. The quarter-over-quarter change reflected payoffs of $9.1 million, upgrades of $20.8 million and paydowns of $9.6 million. Additions to classified loans, representing downgrades from pass and special mention, totaled $17.7 million. At December 31, 2021, classified loans included $41.1 million of loans adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nonperforming loans were $13.4 million at December 31, 2021, or 0.26% of loans, down from $21.2 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021, or 0.44% of the portfolio. The quarter-over-quarter decrease reflected payoffs, paydowns, and charge-offs of $10.5 million and upgrades to accrual of $0.7 million. Additions to nonperforming loans totaled $3.4 million for the quarter. At December 31, 2021, nonperforming loans included $4.7 million of loans and leases adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nonperforming assets were $14.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, or 0.20% of total assets, down from $21.9 million, or 0.32% of assets, at the end of the prior quarter.
Gross charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $0.5 million compared with $0.9 million for the preceding quarter. Recoveries of previously charged-off loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $9.8 million compared with $1.8 million for the preceding quarter. As a result, there were net recoveries of $9.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with net recoveries of $0.9 million for the preceding quarter. For the fourth quarter of 2021, net recoveries represented 0.76% of average loans on an annualized basis compared with net recoveries of 0.07% of average loans for the third quarter on an annualized basis.
The allowance for credit losses was $72.6 million as of December 31, 2021 generating an allowance for credit losses to loans of 1.41% compared with 1.58% at the end of the prior quarter. Both quantitative and qualitative loss factors declined in the fourth quarter reflecting improving economic conditions, asset quality metrics and the notable recovery from a previous loan charge-off. While macroeconomic assumptions continue to improve, the risk factors associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank's loan portfolio continue to be considered in establishing the allowance for credit losses.
As of or for the Three Months Ended(in thousands)
Amount Change
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Q4-21
Q4-21
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
vs. Q3-21
vs. Q4-20
Asset Quality Data and Ratios
Delinquent loans:
Loans, 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing
$
5,881
$
6,017
$
4,332
$
6,926
$
9,473
$
(136
)
$
(3,592
)
Delinquent loans to total loans
0.11
%
0.12
%
0.09
%
0.14
%
0.19
%
-0.01
-0.08
Criticized loans:
Special mention
$
95,295
$
130,564
$
121,826
$
96,057
$
76,978
$
(35,269
)
$
18,317
Classified
60,632
82,436
110,120
147,426
140,168
(21,804
)
(79,536
)
Total criticized loans
$
155,927
$
213,000
$
231,946
$
243,483
$
217,146
$
(57,073
)
$
(61,219
)
Nonperforming assets:
Nonaccrual loans
$
13,360
$
21,223
$
39,573
$
55,058
$
83,032
$
(7,863
)
$
(69,672
)
Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing
-
13
12,446
-
-
(13
)
-
Nonperforming loans
13,360
21,236
52,019
55,058
83,032
(7,876
)
(69,672
)
Other real estate owned, net
675
675
712
1,545
2,360
-
(1,685
)
Nonperforming assets
$
14,035
$
21,911
$
52,731
$
56,603
$
85,392
$
(7,876
)
$
(71,357
)
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.26
%
0.44
%
1.08
%
1.14
%
1.70
%
Nonperforming assets to assets
0.20
%
0.32
%
0.80
%
0.88
%
1.38
%
Allowance for credit losses:
Balance at beginning of period
$
76,613
$
83,372
$
88,392
$
90,426
$
86,620
Credit loss expense (recovery) on loans
(13,375
)
(7,623
)
(4,112
)
964
5,731
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries
9,319
864
(908
)
(2,998
)
(1,925
)
Balance at end of period
$
72,557
$
76,613
$
83,372
$
88,392
$
90,426
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)
-0.76
%
-0.07
%
0.08
%
0.25
%
0.16
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans
1.41
%
1.58
%
1.73
%
1.83
%
1.85
%
Allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet items:
Balance at beginning of period
$
4,851
$
3,643
$
2,342
$
2,791
$
5,689
Credit loss expense on off-balance sheet items
(2,265
)
1,208
1,301
(450
)
(2,898
)
Balance at end of period
$
2,586
$
4,851
$
3,643
$
2,341
$
2,791
Allowance for Losses on Accrued Interest Receivable:
Balance at beginning of period
$
311
$
680
$
1,196
$
1,666
$
-
Interest reversal for loans placed on nonaccrual
-
-
-
-
(584
)
Credit loss expense on interest accrued on CARES Act modifications
(311
)
(369
)
(516
)
(470
)
2,250
Balance at end of period
$
-
$
311
$
680
$
1,196
$
1,666
Commitments to extend credit
$
626,474
$
536,149
$
552,773
$
463,841
$
453,899
(1) Annualized
Corporate Developments
On October 28, 2021, Hanmi's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the 2021 fourth quarter of $0.20 per share, up 67% from $0.12 per share in the prior quarter. The dividend was paid on November 24, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2021.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements about our anticipated future operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, plans and objectives of management for future operations, developments regarding our capital and strategic plans, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include the following:
a failure to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity to support our operations;
the effect of potential future supervisory action against us or Hanmi Bank;
the effect of our rating under the Community Reinvestment Act and our ability to address any issues raised in our regulatory exams;
general economic and business conditions internationally, nationally and in those areas in which we operate;
volatility and deterioration in the credit and equity markets;
changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits;
availability of capital from private and government sources;
demographic changes;
competition for loans and deposits and failure to attract or retain loans and deposits;
fluctuations in interest rates and a decline in the level of our interest rate spread;
risks of natural disasters;
legal proceedings and litigation brought against us;
a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks;
the failure to maintain current technologies;
the inability to successfully implement future information technology enhancements;
difficult business and economic conditions that can adversely affect our industry and business, including competition, fraudulent activity and negative publicity;
risks associated with Small Business Administration loans;
failure to attract or retain key employees;
our ability to access cost-effective funding;
fluctuations in real estate values;
changes in accounting policies and practices;
the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the products of our borrowers;
changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums;
the ability of Hanmi Bank to make distributions to Hanmi Financial Corporation, which is restricted by certain factors, including Hanmi Bank's retained earnings, net income, prior distributions made, and certain other financial tests;
strategic transactions we may enter into;
the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses;
our credit quality and the effect of credit quality on our credit losses expense and allowance for credit losses;
changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and the ability of our borrowers to perform under the terms of their loans and other terms of credit agreements;
our ability to control expenses;
changes in securities markets; and
risks as it relates to cyber security against our information technology and those of our third-party providers and vendors.
Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operation. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations:
demand for our products and services may decline;
if the economy worsens, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase;
collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase;
our allowance for credit losses may have to be increased if borrowers experience financial difficulties;
a worsening of business and economic conditions or in the financial markets could result in an impairment of certain intangible assets, such as goodwill or our servicing assets;
the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us;
a material decrease in net income or a net loss over several quarters could result in the elimination or a decrease in the rate of our quarterly cash dividend;
litigation, regulatory enforcement risk and reputation risk regarding our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and the risk that the Small Business Administration may not fund some or all PPP loan guaranties;
our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely;
FDIC premiums may increase if the agency experiences additional resolution costs; and
the unanticipated loss or unavailability of key employees due to the outbreak, which could harm our ability to operate our business or execute our business strategy, especially as we may not be successful in finding and integrating suitable replacements.
In addition, we set forth certain risks in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K that we will file hereafter, which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
Percentage
December 31,
Percentage
2021
2021
Change
2020
Change
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
608,965
$
824,347
-26.1
%
$
391,849
55.4
%
Securities available for sale, at fair value
910,790
906,996
0.4
%
753,781
20.8
%
Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value
13,342
17,881
-25.4
%
8,568
55.7
%
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
5,078,984
4,782,252
6.2
%
4,789,742
6.0
%
Accrued interest receivable
11,976
11,943
0.3
%
16,363
-26.8
%
Premises and equipment, net
24,788
25,582
-3.1
%
26,431
-6.2
%
Customers' liability on acceptances
-
352
-100.0
%
1,319
-100.0
%
Servicing assets
7,080
6,838
3.5
%
6,212
14.0
%
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
11,395
11,450
-0.5
%
11,612
-1.9
%
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost
16,385
16,385
0.0
%
16,385
0.0
%
Bank-owned life insurance
54,905
54,653
0.5
%
53,894
1.9
%
Prepaid expenses and other assets
119,977
117,854
1.8
%
125,732
-4.6
%
Total assets
$
6,858,587
$
6,776,533
1.2
%
$
6,201,888
10.6
%
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
2,574,517
$
2,548,591
1.0
%
$
1,898,766
35.6
%
Interest-bearing
3,211,752
3,180,945
1.0
%
3,376,242
-4.9
%
Total deposits
5,786,269
5,729,536
1.0
%
5,275,008
9.7
%
Accrued interest payable
1,161
1,235
-5.9
%
4,564
-74.6
%
Bank's liability on acceptances
-
352
-100.0
%
1,319
-100.0
%
Borrowings
137,500
137,500
0.0
%
150,000
-8.3
%
Subordinated debentures
215,006
214,844
0.1
%
118,972
80.7
%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
75,234
74,011
1.7
%
74,981
0.3
%
Total liabilities
6,215,170
6,157,478
0.9
%
5,624,844
10.5
%
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
33
33
0.0
%
33
0.0
%
Additional paid-in capital
580,796
580,259
0.1
%
578,360
0.4
%
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(8,443
)
(5,357
)
-57.6
%
3,076
-374.5
%
Retained earnings
196,784
169,534
16.1
%
114,621
71.7
%
Less treasury stock
(125,753
)
(125,414
)
-0.3
%
(119,046
)
-5.6
%
Total stockholders' equity
643,417
619,055
3.9
%
577,044
11.5
%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
6,858,587
$
6,776,533
1.2
%
$
6,201,888
10.6
%
Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
Percentage
December 31,
Percentage
2021
2021
Change
2020
Change
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans receivable
$
52,240
$
52,961
-1.4
%
$
52,372
-0.3
%
Interest on securities
1,821
1,865
-2.4
%
1,684
8.1
%
Dividends on FHLB stock
248
245
1.1
%
206
20.3
%
Interest on deposits in other banks
302
329
-8.1
%
97
211.5
%
Total interest and dividend income
54,611
55,400
-1.4
%
54,359
0.5
%
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
2,236
2,466
-9.3
%
5,331
-58.1
%
Interest on borrowings
364
409
-10.9
%
528
-31.0
%
Interest on subordinated debentures
2,515
2,545
-1.2
%
1,623
54.9
%
Total interest expense
5,115
5,420
-5.6
%
7,482
-31.6
%
Net interest income before credit loss expense
49,496
49,980
-1.0
%
46,877
5.6
%
Credit loss expense (recovery)
(15,951
)
(7,234
)
-120.5
%
5,083
-413.8
%
Net interest income after credit loss expense
65,447
57,214
14.4
%
41,794
56.6
%
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
3,007
3,437
-12.5
%
2,051
46.6
%
Trade finance and other service charges and fees
1,160
1,188
-2.3
%
1,113
4.2
%
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans
3,791
5,842
-35.1
%
1,769
114.3
%
Other operating income
1,337
2,042
-34.5
%
3,876
-65.5
%
Total noninterest income
9,295
12,509
-25.7
%
8,809
5.5
%
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
18,644
18,795
-0.8
%
17,344
7.5
%
Occupancy and equipment
4,840
5,037
-3.9
%
4,651
4.1
%
Data processing
3,228
2,934
10.0
%
2,989
8.0
%
Professional fees
1,443
1,263
14.3
%
1,846
-21.8
%
Supplies and communications
795
741
7.3
%
759
4.7
%
Advertising and promotion
964
953
1.2
%
888
8.6
%
Other operating expenses
1,722
2,779
-38.0
%
2,446
-29.6
%
Total noninterest expense
31,636
32,502
-2.7
%
30,923
2.3
%
Income before tax
43,106
37,221
15.8
%
19,680
119.0
%
Income tax expense
9,775
10,656
-8.3
%
5,354
82.6
%
Net income
$
33,331
$
26,565
25.5
%
$
14,326
132.7
%
Basic earnings per share:
$
1.10
$
0.87
$
0.47
Diluted earnings per share:
$
1.09
$
0.86
$
0.47
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
30,243,560
30,474,391
30,466,723
Diluted
30,328,163
30,552,196
30,466,723
Common shares outstanding
30,407,261
30,441,601
30,717,835
Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Percentage
2021
2020
Change
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans receivable
$
208,602
$
211,836
-1.5
%
Interest on securities
6,230
10,536
-40.9
%
Dividends on FHLB stock
941
902
4.4
%
Interest on deposits in other banks
902
592
52.4
%
Total interest and dividend income
216,675
223,866
-3.2
%
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
11,655
33,994
-65.7
%
Interest on borrowings
1,697
2,367
-28.3
%
Interest on subordinated debentures
8,273
6,607
25.2
%
Total interest expense
21,625
42,968
-49.7
%
Net interest income before credit loss expense
195,050
180,898
7.8
%
Credit loss expense (recovery)
(24,403
)
45,454
-153.7
%
Net interest income after credit loss expense
219,453
135,444
62.0
%
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
11,043
8,485
30.1
%
Trade finance and other service charges and fees
4,628
4,033
14.8
%
Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans
14,269
5,247
171.9
%
Net gain (loss) on sales of securities
(499
)
15,712
-103.2
%
Other operating income
11,055
9,627
14.8
%
Total noninterest income
40,496
43,104
-6.1
%
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
72,561
66,988
8.3
%
Occupancy and equipment
19,075
18,283
4.3
%
Data processing
12,003
11,222
7.0
%
Professional fees
5,566
6,771
-17.8
%
Supplies and communications
3,026
3,096
-2.3
%
Advertising and promotion
2,649
2,671
-0.8
%
Other operating expenses
9,575
10,022
-4.5
%
Total noninterest expense
124,455
119,053
4.5
%
Income before tax
135,494
59,495
127.7
%
Income tax expense
36,817
17,299
112.8
%
Net income
$
98,677
$
42,196
133.9
%
Basic earnings per share:
$
3.22
$
1.38
Diluted earnings per share:
$
3.22
$
1.38
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
30,393,559
30,280,415
Diluted
30,471,747
30,280,415
Common shares outstanding
30,407,261
30,717,835
Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income /
Yield /
Average
Income /
Yield /
Average
Income /
Yield /
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable (1)
$
4,896,952
$
52,240
4.23
%
$
4,684,570
$
52,961
4.49
%
$
4,803,238
$
52,372
4.34
%
Securities (2)
914,148
1,821
0.83
%
878,866
1,865
0.87
%
743,636
1,684
0.91
%
FHLB stock
16,385
248
6.00
%
16,385
245
5.93
%
16,385
206
5.00
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
802,901
302
0.15
%
872,783
329
0.15
%
392,949
97
0.10
%
Total interest-earning assets
6,630,386
54,611
3.27
%
6,452,604
55,400
3.41
%
5,956,208
54,359
3.63
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
66,788
64,454
58,541
Allowance for credit losses
(78,102
)
(83,252
)
(86,160
)
Other assets
224,691
223,261
241,405
Total assets
$
6,843,763
$
6,657,066
$
6,169,994
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Demand: interest-bearing
$
122,602
$
17
0.06
%
$
115,233
$
15
0.05
%
$
101,758
$
14
0.05
%
Money market and savings
2,078,659
1,215
0.23
%
2,033,876
1,207
0.24
%
1,895,830
1,737
0.36
%
Time deposits
1,013,681
1,004
0.39
%
1,061,359
1,244
0.46
%
1,315,227
3,581
1.08
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,214,942
2,236
0.28
%
3,210,468
2,466
0.30
%
3,312,815
5,332
0.64
%
Borrowings
137,500
364
1.05
%
143,750
409
1.13
%
150,000
529
1.40
%
Subordinated debentures
214,899
2,515
4.68
%
163,340
2,545
6.23
%
118,888
1,623
5.46
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,567,341
5,115
0.57
%
3,517,558
5,420
0.61
%
3,581,703
7,484
0.83
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity:
Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing
2,561,297
2,444,759
1,935,564
Other liabilities
82,077
79,348
83,414
Stockholders' equity
633,048
615,402
569,313
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
6,843,763
$
6,657,067
$
6,169,994
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)
$
49,496
$
49,980
$
46,875
Cost of deposits
0.15
%
0.17
%
0.40
%
Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis)
2.70
%
2.80
%
2.80
%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)
2.96
%
3.07
%
3.13
%
(1)Includes average loans held for sale
(2)Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.
Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income /
Yield /
Average
Income /
Yield /
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable (1)
$
4,794,505
$
208,602
4.35
%
$
4,684,512
$
211,836
4.52
%
Securities (2)
845,437
6,230
0.75
%
663,700
10,537
1.59
%
FHLB stock
16,385
941
5.74
%
16,385
902
5.51
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
684,442
902
0.13
%
306,668
592
0.19
%
Total interest-earning assets
6,340,769
216,675
3.42
%
5,671,265
223,867
3.95
%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
62,401
72,557
Allowance for credit losses
(84,735
)
(75,250
)
Other assets
225,750
228,131
Total assets
$
6,544,185
$
5,896,703
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Demand: interest-bearing
$
113,326
$
61
0.05
%
$
94,167
$
70
0.07
%
Money market and savings
2,028,235
5,199
0.26
%
1,758,300
11,016
0.63
%
Time deposits
1,111,857
6,395
0.58
%
1,412,951
22,908
1.62
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,253,418
11,655
0.36
%
3,265,418
33,994
1.04
%
Borrowings
145,297
1,697
1.17
%
196,397
2,367
1.21
%
Subordinated debentures
154,400
8,273
5.35
%
118,663
6,607
5.57
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,553,115
21,625
0.61
%
3,580,478
42,968
1.20
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity:
Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing
2,307,052
1,680,882
Other liabilities
77,637
77,478
Stockholders' equity
606,381
557,865
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
6,544,185
$
5,896,703
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)
$
195,050
$
180,899
Cost of deposits
0.21
%
0.69
%
Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis)
2.81
%
2.75
%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)
3.08
%
3.19
%
(1)Includes average loans held for sale
(2)Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This non-GAAP measure is used by management in the analysis of Hanmi's capital strength. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders' equity. Banking and financial institution regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders' equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution. Management believes the presentation of this financial measure excluding the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the capital strength of Hanmi. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitution for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
The following table reconciles this non-GAAP performance measure to the GAAP performance measure for the periods indicated:
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio(Unaudited) (In thousands, except share, per share data and ratios)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Hanmi Financial Corporation
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
Assets
$
6,858,587
$
6,776,533
$
6,578,856
$
6,438,401
$
6,201,888
Less goodwill and other intangible assets
(11,395
)
(11,450
)
(11,504
)
(11,558
)
(11,612
)
Tangible assets
$
6,847,192
$
6,765,083
$
6,567,352
$
6,426,843
$
6,190,276
Stockholders' equity (1)
$
643,417
$
619,055
$
602,977
$
581,822
$
577,044
Less goodwill and other intangible assets
(11,395
)
(11,450
)
(11,504
)
(11,558
)
(11,612
)
Tangible stockholders' equity (1)
$
632,022
$
607,605
$
591,473
$
570,264
$
565,433
Stockholders' equity to assets
9.38
%
9.14
%
9.17
%
9.04
%
9.30
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
9.23
%
8.98
%
9.01
%
8.87
%
9.13
%
Common shares outstanding
30,407,261
30,441,601
30,697,652
30,682,533
30,717,835
Tangible common equity per common share
$
20.79
$
19.96
$
19.27
$
18.59
$
18.41
(1) There were no preferred shares outstanding at the periods indicated.
Paycheck Protection Program
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") was adopted, which included authorization for the U.S. Small Business Administration (the "SBA") to introduce a new program, entitled the "Paycheck Protection Program," which provides loans for eligible businesses through the SBA's 7(a) loan guaranty program. These loans are fully guaranteed and available for loan forgiveness of up to the full principal amount so long as certain employee and compensation levels of the business are maintained and the proceeds of the loan are used as required under the program. The PPP and loan forgiveness are intended to provide economic relief to small businesses nationwide adversely impacted under the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hanmi participated in this program and the financial information presented reflects this participation. This table below shows financial information excluding the effect of the origination of the PPP loans, including the corresponding interest income earned on such loans, which constitutes a non-GAAP measure. Management believes the presentation of certain financial measures excluding the effect of PPP loans provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial condition and results of operations of Hanmi. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitution for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be used by other companies.
PPP Non-GAAP Financial Data(Unaudited) (In thousands, except ratios)
As of December 31, 2021
As of September 30, 2021
As of December 31, 2020
Tangible assets
6,847,192
6,765,083
6,190,276
Less first and second draw PPP loans
(2,976
)
(21,895
)
(295,702
)
Tangible assets adjusted for PPP loans
$
6,844,216
$
6,743,188
$
5,894,574
Tangible stockholders' equity
632,022
607,605
565,432
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
9.23
%
8.98
%
9.13
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets adjusted for PPP loans (1)
9.23
%
9.01
%
9.59
%
(1) There were no preferred shares outstanding at June 30, or March 31, 2021
Allowance for credit losses
72,557
76,613
90,426
Loans receivable
5,151,541
4,858,865
4,880,168
Less first draw PPP loans
(2,976
)
(21,895
)
(295,702
)
Loans receivable adjusted for PPP loans
$
5,148,565
$
4,836,970
$
4,584,466
Allowance for credit losses to loans receivable
1.41
%
1.58
%
1.85
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans receivable adjusted for PPP loans
1.41
%
1.58
%
1.97
%
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020
Net interest income
$
195,050
$
49,496
$
180,898
Less PPP loan interest income
(5,993
)
(100
)
(4,593
)
Net interest income adjusted for PPP loans
$
189,057
$
49,396
$
176,305
Average interest-earning assets
6,340,769
6,630,386
5,671,265
Less average PPP loans
(142,646
)
(5,883
)
(217,999
)
Average interest-earning assets adjusted for PPP loans
$
6,198,123
$
6,624,503
$
5,453,266
Net interest margin (1)
3.08
%
2.96
%
3.19
%
Net interest margin adjusted for PPP loans (1)
4.08
%
2.96
%
3.23
%
(1) Net interest income (as applicable) divided by average interest-earning assets (as applicable), annualized
Noninterest expense
124,455
31,636
119,053
Add back PPP deferred origination costs
1,403
-
3,064
Noninterest expense adjusted for PPP loans
$
125,858
$
31,636
$
122,117
Net interest income plus noninterest income
$
235,546
$
58,791
$
224,002
Securities (gains) losses and second draw PPP (gains)
(2,498
)
598
(15,712
)
Net interest income plus noninterest income adjusted for securities and PPP gains
$
233,048
$
59,389
$
208,290
Efficiency ratio (1)
52.84
%
53.81
%
53.15
%
Efficiency ratio adjusted for PPP loans (gains) and securities (gains) losses (1)
54.01
%
53.27
%
58.63
%
(1) Noninterest expense (as applicable) divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income (as applicable)
