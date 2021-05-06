Hanmi Financial : D.A. Davidson's 23rd Annual Financial Institutions Virtual Conference (a PDF file opened in a new window)

Hanmi Financial Corporation (the "Company") cautions investors that any statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, those statements regarding operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory, economic and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, litigation plans and objectives, merger or sale activity, the effects of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations, and all other forecasts and statements of expectation or assumption underlying any of the foregoing. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Investors should not rely on any forward-looking statement and should consider risks, such as changes in governmental policy, legislation and regulations, economic climate uncertainty, fluctuations in interest rate and credit risk, competitive pressures, the ability to succeed in new markets, balance sheet management, ability to identify and remediate any material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting, and other operational factors.
Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business, financial condition and results of operations. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and whether the continued reopening of businesses will result in a meaningful increase in economic activity. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to various risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations.
Forward-looking statements are based upon the good faith beliefs and expectations of management as of this date only and are further subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in our earnings release dated April 27, 2021, including the section titled "Forward Looking Statements and the Company's most recent Form 10-K,10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Investors are urged to review our earnings release dated April 27, 2021, including the section titled "Forward Looking Statements and the Company's SEC filings. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise the forward- looking statements herein.
The Hanmi Story
1982
2014
First Korean American Bank in the U.S.
Acquired Central Bancorp, Inc.
1988
2016
Began offering SBA loans
Acquired & commenced Commercial
Acquired First Global Bank
Equipment Leasing Division (CELD)
2001
2017
Listed HAFC common stock
Assets surpassed $5 billion
2004
Opened a Manhattan branch in NY
Acquired Pacific Union Bank
2007
2018
Completed $70 million secondary
Opened Houston Chinatown
common stock offering
branch in Texas
Management Team
Banking
Hanmi
Name
Position
Experience
Experience
Previous Experience
(Years)
(Years)
Bonnie Lee
President & CEO
34
7
BBCN Bancorp, Shinhan Bank America, Nara
Bank
Romolo Santarosa
SEVP, Chief Financial Officer
29
5
Opus Bank, First California Financial Group,
Sanwa Bank, Shawmut National Corporation
Anthony Kim
EVP, Chief Banking Officer
26
7
Nara Bank / Saehan Bank
BBCN Bancorp
Matthew Fuhr
EVP, Chief Credit Administration Officer
24
5
Pacific Western Bank, Wells Fargo Bank,
Foothill Independent Bank, FDIC
Mike Park
EVP, Chief Credit Risk Officer
32
6
East West Bank, Nara Bank, Sanwa/Bank of
the West, Center Bank
Anna Chung
EVP, Chief SBA Lending Officer
37
6
East West Bank, Nara Bank, Sanwa/Bank of
the West, Center Bank
Navneeth Naidu
EVP, Chief Technology Officer
18
2
Columbia Bank, American Marine Bank, First
Capital Bank of Texas
Fremont Investment and Loan, Capital
Michael Du
SVP, Chief Risk Officer
21
1
Source, Banc of California, Unify Financial
Federal Credit Union, Pacific Western Bank
Hanmi at a Glance
Equity Snapshot
(as of April 30, 2021)
Headquarters:
Los Angeles, CA
Ticker:
NASDAQ: HAFC
Share Price:
$20.30
52 Week Range:
$7.15 - $21.86
Market Cap:
$617.9 Million
Avg. 3M Daily Volume:
219,975
Bank Network
WASHINGTON
1
3
1
1
2
NY / NJ
1
ILLINOIS
VIRGINIA
COLORADO
1
1
CALIFORNIA
GEORGIA
2
22
1
TEXAS
7 1
Branch
Loan Production Office (LPO)
Focus on growth and value preservation for our shareholders
Second largest Korean American Bank with 38 years of history and $6.4 billion in assets
35 branches coast-to-coast in major banking markets & 9 LPOs
Commitment to conservative, disciplined underwriting, and strong asset quality
Well capitalized, significantly above the regulatory requirements
Assets
Loans
$ billions
$ billions
$5.50
$5.54
$6.20
$4.70
$5.21
$4.61
$4.61
$4.88
$4.31
$3.84
2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
Deposits
Net Income
$ billions
$ millions
$4.75
$4.70
$5.28
$56.49
$54.66
$57.87
$4.35
$3.81
$42.20
$32.80
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
