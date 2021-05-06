Hanmi Financial : D.A. Davidson's 23rd Annual Financial Institutions Virtual Conference (a PDF file opened in a new window)

Log in
    HAFC   US4104952043

HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(HAFC)
Hanmi Financial : D.A. Davidson's 23rd Annual Financial Institutions Virtual Conference

05/06/2021 | 08:09am EDT
23rd Annual Financial Institutions Virtual Conference

May 5-6, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

Hanmi Financial Corporation (the "Company") cautions investors that any statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, those statements regarding operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory, economic and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, litigation plans and objectives, merger or sale activity, the effects of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations, and all other forecasts and statements of expectation or assumption underlying any of the foregoing. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Investors should not rely on any forward-looking statement and should consider risks, such as changes in governmental policy, legislation and regulations, economic climate uncertainty, fluctuations in interest rate and credit risk, competitive pressures, the ability to succeed in new markets, balance sheet management, ability to identify and remediate any material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting, and other operational factors.

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business, financial condition and results of operations. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and whether the continued reopening of businesses will result in a meaningful increase in economic activity. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to various risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations.

Forward-looking statements are based upon the good faith beliefs and expectations of management as of this date only and are further subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in our earnings release dated April 27, 2021, including the section titled "Forward Looking Statements and the Company's most recent Form 10-K,10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Investors are urged to review our earnings release dated April 27, 2021, including the section titled "Forward Looking Statements and the Company's SEC filings. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise the forward- looking statements herein.

2

The Hanmi Story

1982

2014

First Korean American Bank in the U.S.

Acquired Central Bancorp, Inc.

1988

2016

Began offering SBA loans

Acquired & commenced Commercial

Acquired First Global Bank

Equipment Leasing Division (CELD)

2001

2017

Listed HAFC common stock

Assets surpassed $5 billion

2004

Opened a Manhattan branch in NY

Acquired Pacific Union Bank

2007

2018

Completed $70 million secondary

Opened Houston Chinatown

common stock offering

branch in Texas

3

Management Team

Banking

Hanmi

Name

Position

Experience

Experience

Previous Experience

(Years)

(Years)

Bonnie Lee

President & CEO

34

7

BBCN Bancorp, Shinhan Bank America, Nara

Bank

Romolo Santarosa

SEVP, Chief Financial Officer

29

5

Opus Bank, First California Financial Group,

Sanwa Bank, Shawmut National Corporation

Anthony Kim

EVP, Chief Banking Officer

26

7

Nara Bank / Saehan Bank

BBCN Bancorp

Matthew Fuhr

EVP, Chief Credit Administration Officer

24

5

Pacific Western Bank, Wells Fargo Bank,

Foothill Independent Bank, FDIC

Mike Park

EVP, Chief Credit Risk Officer

32

6

East West Bank, Nara Bank, Sanwa/Bank of

the West, Center Bank

Anna Chung

EVP, Chief SBA Lending Officer

37

6

East West Bank, Nara Bank, Sanwa/Bank of

the West, Center Bank

Navneeth Naidu

EVP, Chief Technology Officer

18

2

Columbia Bank, American Marine Bank, First

Capital Bank of Texas

Fremont Investment and Loan, Capital

Michael Du

SVP, Chief Risk Officer

21

1

Source, Banc of California, Unify Financial

Federal Credit Union, Pacific Western Bank

4

Hanmi at a Glance

Equity Snapshot

(as of April 30, 2021)

Headquarters:

Los Angeles, CA

Ticker:

NASDAQ: HAFC

Share Price:

$20.30

52 Week Range:

$7.15 - $21.86

Market Cap:

$617.9 Million

Avg. 3M Daily Volume:

219,975

Bank Network

WASHINGTON

1

3

1

1

2

NY / NJ

1

ILLINOIS

VIRGINIA

COLORADO

1

1

CALIFORNIA

GEORGIA

2

22

1

TEXAS

7 1

Branch

Loan Production Office (LPO)

Focus on growth and value preservation for our shareholders

  • Second largest Korean American Bank with 38 years of history and $6.4 billion in assets
  • 35 branches coast-to-coast in major banking markets & 9 LPOs
  • Commitment to conservative, disciplined underwriting, and strong asset quality
  • Well capitalized, significantly above the regulatory requirements

Assets

Loans

$ billions

$ billions

$5.50

$5.54

$6.20

$4.70

$5.21

$4.61

$4.61

$4.88

$4.31

$3.84

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

Deposits

Net Income

$ billions

$ millions

$4.75

$4.70

$5.28

$56.49

$54.66

$57.87

$4.35

$3.81

$42.20

$32.80

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hanmi Financial Corporation published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 12:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 218 M - -
Net income 2021 59,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 1,86%
Capitalization 655 M 655 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 602
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hanmi Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 21,40 $
Last Close Price 21,52 $
Spread / Highest target 11,5%
Spread / Average Target -0,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bonita I. Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Romolo C. Santarosa Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
John Jong Doo Ahn Chairman
David L. Rosenblum Vice Chairman
Christie K. Chu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HANMI FINANCIAL CORPORATION89.77%655
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.96%476 833
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION36.56%354 684
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.20%269 735
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.91%205 547
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.07%199 655