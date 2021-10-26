Supplemental Presentation Q3 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

Hanmi Financial Corporation (the "Company") cautions investors that any statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, those statements regarding operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory, economic and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, litigation plans and objectives, merger or sale activity, the effects of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations, and all other forecasts and statements of expectation or assumption underlying any of the foregoing. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Investors should not rely on any forward-looking statement and should consider risks, such as changes in governmental policy, legislation and regulations, economic climate uncertainty, fluctuations in interest rate and credit risk, competitive pressures, the ability to succeed in new markets, balance sheet management, the ability to identify and remediate any material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting, and other operational factors.

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition and results of operations. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and whether the continued reopening of businesses will result in a meaningful increase in economic activity. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to various risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations.

Forward-looking statements are based upon the good faith beliefs and expectations of management as of this date only and are further subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in our earnings release dated October 26, 2021, including the section titled "Forward Looking Statements and the Company's most recent Form 10-K,10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Investors are urged to review our earnings release dated October 26, 2021, including the section titled "Forward Looking Statements and the Company's SEC filings. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements herein.

2