Supplemental Presentation Q3 2021

Hanmi Financial Corporation (the "Company") cautions investors that any statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, those statements regarding operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory, economic and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, litigation plans and objectives, merger or sale activity, the effects of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations, and all other forecasts and statements of expectation or assumption underlying any of the foregoing. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Investors should not rely on any forward-looking statement and should consider risks, such as changes in governmental policy, legislation and regulations, economic climate uncertainty, fluctuations in interest rate and credit risk, competitive pressures, the ability to succeed in new markets, balance sheet management, the ability to identify and remediate any material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting, and other operational factors.
Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition and results of operations. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and whether the continued reopening of businesses will result in a meaningful increase in economic activity. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to various risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations.
Forward-looking statements are based upon the good faith beliefs and expectations of management as of this date only and are further subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in our earnings release dated October 26, 2021, including the section titled "Forward Looking Statements and the Company's most recent Form 10-K,10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Investors are urged to review our earnings release dated October 26, 2021, including the section titled "Forward Looking Statements and the Company's SEC filings. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements herein.
3Q21 Highlights
Net Income
Diluted EPS
ROAA
NIM
Efficiency Ratio TBVPS*
$26.6M
$0.86
1.58%
3.07%
52.01% $19.96
Net income of $26.6 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, up 20.1% from $22.1 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, from the prior quarter and up 62.5% from $16.3 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the 2020 third quarter
Net interest income was $50.0 million; net interest margin of 3.07% (3.00%* excluding PPP loans)
Noninterest income increased 40.8% from the prior quarter to $12.5 million on higher levels of SBA gains, service charges and fees
Noninterest expense of $32.5 million, up 5.6% from the previous quarter on higher advertising and promotion expenses and compensation from higher loan production
Efficiency ratio for the third quarter was 52.01% compared with 52.66% for the prior quarter
Loans receivable of $4.86 billion, unchanged from the prior quarter; excluding PPP loans*, up 3.4% quarter-over-quarter
Loan production of $500.0 million reflects growth across most loan categories, including record SBA production
Deposits of $5.73 billion, up 1.8% from the prior quarter
Noninterest-bearingdemand deposits of $2.55 billion; represents 44.5% of total deposits, up 8.2% from the prior quarter
Cost ofinterest-bearingdeposits declined 7 basis points from the prior quarter to 0.30%
Recovery of credit loss expense of $7.2 million; allowance for credit losses was 1.58% at September 30, 2021
Issued $110 million of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated debt with initial annual interest rate of 3.75%
Well-capitalized with a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 17.27% and a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.85% and TCE/TA* ratio of 8.98% at September 30, 2021 (9.01%* excluding PPP loans)
*Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation slide
3Q21 Financial Summary
($ million, except EPS)
(1)
Change
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
Q/Q
Y/Y
Income Statement Summary
Net interest income
$
50.0
$
49.6
$
45.6
0.8%
9.6%
Noninterest income
12.5
8.9
7.1
40.8%
75.2%
Operating revenue
62.5
58.5
52.7
6.9%
18.5%
Noninterest expense
32.5
30.8
29.9
5.6%
8.6%
Credit loss (recovery) expense
(7.2)
(3.3)
0.0
-117.5%
0.0%
Pretax income
37.2
31.0
22.8
20.1%
63.4%
Income tax expense
10.7
8.9
6.4
20.0%
65.5%
Net income
$
26.6
$
22.1
$
16.3
20.1%
62.5%
EPS-Diluted
$
0.86
$
0.72
$
0.53
Select Balance Sheet Items
Loans receivable
$
4,859
$
4,820
$
4,834
0.8%
0.5%
Deposits
5,730
5,630
5,194
1.8%
10.3%
Total assets
6,777
6,579
6,107
3.0%
11.0%
Stockholders' equity
619
603
563
2.7%
9.9%
Profitability Metrics
Return on average assets
1.58%
1.38%
1.08%
20
50
Return on average equity
17.13%
14.91%
11.74%
222
538
TCE/TA(2)
8.98%
9.01%
9.05%
-2
-7
Net interest margin
3.07%
3.19%
3.13%
-12
-6
Efficiency ratio
52.01%
52.66%
56.73%
-65
-472
Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding
Percentage change calculated from dollars in thousands; change in basis points for returns and ratios
Non-GAAPfinancial measure; refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation slide
Loan Portfolio Composition
$4.86 Billion Loan Portfolio
(as of 3Q21)
Commercial Real Estate Portfolio
$ in millions
Outstanding
$3,529
QTD Average Yield
4.39%
RRE & Consumer Portfolio
$ in millions
Outstanding
$355
QTD Average Yield
3.10%
Commercial & Industrial Portfolio(2)
$ in millions
Outstanding
$516
QTD Average Yield
5.54%
Leasing Portfolio
$ in millions
Outstanding
$459
QTD Average Yield
5.20%
Loan Portfolio Composition ($ in millions)
(1)
RRE
7%
(2)
C&I
CRE
11%
73%
Leases
9%
RRE includes Consumer
C&I portfolio includes $22 million of loans funded through the Paycheck Protection Program net of $173 thousand of deferred fees
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Hanmi Financial Corporation published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 20:37:20 UTC.