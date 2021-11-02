Log in
    A008930   KR7008930000

HANMI SCIENCE CO., LTD.

(A008930)
Private S.Korea firms plan $5.4 billion investment to create vaccine hub

11/02/2021 | 05:41am EDT
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's private sector plans to invest 6.3 trillion won ($5.4 billion) in vaccine production and distribution by 2024, as the country seeks to become a global vaccine powerhouse, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Tuesday.

South Korea already has deals to produce three coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-southkorea-skbioscien-idUSL3N2N40W5/Oxford University, Novavax, and Russia https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/skoreas-gl-rapha-certified-produce-sputnik-covid-19-vaccines-2021-10-26. It also has a vaccine bottling and packaging agreement with Moderna https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-southkorea-moderna-idUSL4N2RM0VP.

The investment plan includes 4.24 trillion won spending by Samsung BioLogics and 1.5 trillion won by drugmaker Celltrion, the government data showed.

Kim said the government had selected 14 companies in the vaccine supply chain eligible for 18 billion won of state financial support, as the government develops the industry to become a major pillar.

The selected companies include Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, ST Pharm and Cellid.

The move comes after President Moon Jae-in in May unveiled his plan for a global vaccine production hub https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/skoreas-covid-19-vaccine-shortages-overshadow-moon-biden-summit-2021-05-12 after agreeing with U.S. President Joe Biden on a partnership https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/south-koreas-moon-be-second-leader-second-asian-welcomed-by-biden-2021-05-21 that would combine U.S. expertise and South Korean production capacity.

In August, Moon said he would designate COVID-19 vaccines as one of three national strategic technologies, along with semiconductors and batteries, aiming to ramp up investment, give tax breaks and offer other incentives to help firms localise materials, parts and equipment.

($1 = 1,174.6700 won)

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Nick Macfie)

By Sangmi Cha


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 1.07% 9237 Delayed Quote.24.77%
CELLTRION, INC. 2.49% 205500 End-of-day quote.-42.76%
HANMI PHARM. CO., LTD. 2.27% 270000 End-of-day quote.-26.33%
HANMI SCIENCE CO., LTD. 2.98% 58700 End-of-day quote.-22.86%
NOVAVAX, INC. 15.87% 172.45 Delayed Quote.54.65%
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD. 0.34% 874000 End-of-day quote.5.81%
Financials
Sales 2020 857 B 730 M 730 M
Net income 2020 22 601 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net Debt 2020 36 403 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 222x
Yield 2020 0,26%
Capitalization 3 871 B 3 286 M 3 295 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,07x
EV / Sales 2020 5,90x
Nbr of Employees 88
Free-Float 20,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jong-Yoon Lim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Young-Sook Song Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Jong-Su Woo Co-President & Director
Ki-Ho Song Chief Financial Officer
Ji-Seon Nam Head-Legal & Compliance Support
