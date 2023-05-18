HANMI Semiconductor : TechInsights selected as ‘World's TOP 1..

HANMI Semiconductor, a semiconductor equipment company, announced on the 18th that it was selected as one of the world's top 10 BEST semiconductor equipment companies in the "2023 TechInsights Customer Satisfaction Survey" hosted by TechInsights, a global semiconductor technology analysis and research institute.

Earlier this year, HANMI Semiconductor was selected as one of the 'top 10 semiconductor equipment companies' in the core semiconductor equipment company sector in the survey of global semiconductor equipment customer conducted by TechInsights. In addition, it achieved the splendid feature of being named as 'THE BEST Semiconductor Equipment Company' in the assembly equipment sector by semiconductor process field.

DS Kwak, vice chairman of HANMI Semiconductor, said, "We are very happy and proud to be selected as the only Korean semiconductor company along with world-class semiconductor equipment companies such as ASML, Lam Research, and Applied Materials in the 2023 Customer Satisfaction Survey. We will continue to work hard for it."

TechInsights was established in 1989 as a specialized provider that analyzes global semiconductor advanced technology and intellectual property rights. Located in Ottawa, Canada, is trusted by high-tech companies and government agencies around the world by securing outstanding expertise. (www.techinsights.com)