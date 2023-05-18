Advanced search
    A042700   KR7042700005

HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.

(A042700)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-16
20250.00 KRW   +2.22%
Hanmi Semiconductor : TechInsights selected as 'World's TOP 1..
PU
04/24Tranche Update on HANMI Semiconductor Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 24, 2022.
CI
04/24HANMI Semiconductor Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on October 24, 2022, has expired with 973,300 shares, representing 1% for KRW 20,553 million.
CI
HANMI Semiconductor : TechInsights selected as ‘World's TOP 1..

05/18/2023 | 04:39am EDT
HANMI Semiconductor, TechInsights selected as 'World's TOP 10 Semiconductor Equipment Companies in 2023'

HANMI Semiconductor, a semiconductor equipment company, announced on the 18th that it was selected as one of the world's top 10 BEST semiconductor equipment companies in the "2023 TechInsights Customer Satisfaction Survey" hosted by TechInsights, a global semiconductor technology analysis and research institute.

Earlier this year, HANMI Semiconductor was selected as one of the 'top 10 semiconductor equipment companies' in the core semiconductor equipment company sector in the survey of global semiconductor equipment customer conducted by TechInsights. In addition, it achieved the splendid feature of being named as 'THE BEST Semiconductor Equipment Company' in the assembly equipment sector by semiconductor process field.

DS Kwak, vice chairman of HANMI Semiconductor, said, "We are very happy and proud to be selected as the only Korean semiconductor company along with world-class semiconductor equipment companies such as ASML, Lam Research, and Applied Materials in the 2023 Customer Satisfaction Survey. We will continue to work hard for it."

TechInsights was established in 1989 as a specialized provider that analyzes global semiconductor advanced technology and intellectual property rights. Located in Ottawa, Canada, is trusted by high-tech companies and government agencies around the world by securing outstanding expertise. (www.techinsights.com)


Disclaimer

HANMI Semiconductor Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 08:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Hanmi Semiconductor : TechInsights selected as 'World's TOP 1..
Financials
Sales 2023 221 B 0,17 B 0,17 B
Net income 2023 175 B 0,13 B 0,13 B
Net cash 2023 307 B 0,23 B 0,23 B
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 0,99%
Capitalization 2 003 B 1 498 M 1 498 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,67x
EV / Sales 2024 4,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
HANMI Semiconductor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 20 250,00 KRW
Average target price 20 450,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 0,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dong-Shin Kwak Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Min-Hyeon Kim President, Director, Head-Sales & Research
Chang-Wuk Kim Independent Director
Young-Tae Shin Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.76.09%1 498
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.24.17%106 231
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.3.43%30 532
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.33.49%22 765
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.45.05%18 283
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA66.77%14 443
