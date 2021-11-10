Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. HANMI Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A042700   KR7042700005

HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.

(A042700)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 11/09
32350 KRW   +0.15%
03:35aHANMI Semiconductor operates "micro SAW Showroom" in Suzhou
PU
11/03HANMI Semiconductor newly established 'micro SAW Exclusive A..
PU
10/22HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR : "micro SAW is good sign, raise target b..
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HANMI Semiconductor operates "micro SAW Showroom" in Suzhou

11/10/2021 | 03:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
HANMI Semiconductor operates "micro SAW Showroom" in Suzhou

[edaily reporter Kang Kyung-rae] HANMI Semiconductor(042700) announced on the 10th that they will operating 'HANMI China micro SAW Showroom' in Suzhou, China, the center of the global semiconductor market.

HANMI China micro SAW Showroom has been built in Suzhou Industrial Complex, where China's top three OSAT(Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) companies (JCET, Huatian Technology, Nantong Fujitsu) and major Taiwanese semiconductor companies like ASE are located. HANMI Semiconductor plans to introduce 'micro SAW & VISION PLACEMENT'(MS&VP) equipment that succeeded in localization at Korea in June this year and received attention from the industry.

HANMI Semiconductor's micro SAW is attracting attention as the first case of overcoming Japanese companies that have been leading the market and localizing with equipment that cuts semiconductor. Following the first micro SAW P2 series released in June, HANMI Semiconductor recently released the micro SAW P1 series for high-end PCB (FC-BGA) for advanced packages that are used in CPU(central processing units) and GPU(graphics processing units). Along with this, they are preparing a follow-up models to respond to various system semiconductor packages.

Kwak Dong-shin, Vice chairman of HANMI Semiconductor said, "As recently each country has strengthened its development of the semiconductor industry, the importance of stable semiconductor supply continues to emerge in China. Particularly, Suzhou is a key strategic base for Chinese semiconductors, where multinational semiconductor companies are concentrated". And also said, "HANMI China's local semiconductor experts are plan to actively engage in sales and promotional activities such as equipment demonstrations inviting customers using micro SAW showroom with three regional agents".


Disclaimer

HANMI Semiconductor Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 08:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
03:35aHANMI Semiconductor operates "micro SAW Showroom" in Suzhou
PU
11/03HANMI Semiconductor newly established 'micro SAW Exclusive A..
PU
10/22HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR : "micro SAW is good sign, raise target b..
PU
10/22HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR : HAMNI Semiconductor released Jumbo PCB's ‘micro SAW P1 Serie..
PU
08/23HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR : operates 'HANMI Taiwan micro SAW' sh..
PU
06/17HANMI Semiconductor Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire 12.49% stake in HPSP Co., Ltd for KRW 3..
CI
06/07HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR : completed a new plant and secured annual..
PU
06/02HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR : succeeded in domestic production of its..
PU
04/22HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR : Thanks to 'supercycle', HANMI Semiconductor made a 'surprise..
PU
03/08HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR : "We are in a hurry to expand our facilities as orders are in..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 384 B 0,33 B 0,33 B
Net income 2021 89,1 B 0,08 B 0,08 B
Net cash 2021 75,1 B 0,06 B 0,06 B
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 2,06%
Capitalization 1 600 B 1 357 M 1 355 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,97x
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
HANMI Semiconductor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 32 350,00 KRW
Average target price 43 400,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dong-Shin Kwak Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Min-Hyeon Kim President, Director, Head-Sales & Research
Min Kim Independent Director
Chang-Wuk Kim Independent Director
Young-Tae Shin Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.78.73%1 357
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.81.10%138 112
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.123.64%31 372
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.132.73%23 780
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA0.39%14 655
DISCO CORPORATION-4.75%10 425