HANMI Semiconductor operates "micro SAW Showroom" in Suzhou

[edaily reporter Kang Kyung-rae] HANMI Semiconductor(042700) announced on the 10th that they will operating 'HANMI China micro SAW Showroom' in Suzhou, China, the center of the global semiconductor market.

HANMI China micro SAW Showroom has been built in Suzhou Industrial Complex, where China's top three OSAT(Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) companies (JCET, Huatian Technology, Nantong Fujitsu) and major Taiwanese semiconductor companies like ASE are located. HANMI Semiconductor plans to introduce 'micro SAW & VISION PLACEMENT'(MS&VP) equipment that succeeded in localization at Korea in June this year and received attention from the industry.

HANMI Semiconductor's micro SAW is attracting attention as the first case of overcoming Japanese companies that have been leading the market and localizing with equipment that cuts semiconductor. Following the first micro SAW P2 series released in June, HANMI Semiconductor recently released the micro SAW P1 series for high-end PCB (FC-BGA) for advanced packages that are used in CPU(central processing units) and GPU(graphics processing units). Along with this, they are preparing a follow-up models to respond to various system semiconductor packages.

Kwak Dong-shin, Vice chairman of HANMI Semiconductor said, "As recently each country has strengthened its development of the semiconductor industry, the importance of stable semiconductor supply continues to emerge in China. Particularly, Suzhou is a key strategic base for Chinese semiconductors, where multinational semiconductor companies are concentrated". And also said, "HANMI China's local semiconductor experts are plan to actively engage in sales and promotional activities such as equipment demonstrations inviting customers using micro SAW showroom with three regional agents".