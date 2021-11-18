Log in
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 11/17
34600 KRW   -0.14%
HANMI Semiconductor : released 3D semiconductor packaging equi..

11/18/2021 | 02:52am EST
HANMI Semiconductor released 3D semiconductor packaging equipment 'STRIP GRINDER'

[Digital Today reporter Ko Sung-hyun] HANMI Semiconductor announced on the 18th that they start supplying 'STRIP GRINDER-1.0', essential equipment for 3D semiconductor packages to global semiconductor companies after about three years of research and development.

STRIP GRINDER is a device that grinding the molding surface of a semiconductor material(Strip) with a precise height and uniform surface condition to inspect die cracks after exposure to chips and bumps.

The advantage of STRIP GRINDER is that it can implement the best thickness that customers want without damaging materials.

HANMI Semiconductor explained that STRIP GRINDER has superior performance compared to its competitors. Such as improving significant productivity through the installation of '3 Spindle', 'Total Thickness Variation', 'washing and drying functions', HANMI Semiconductor's own technology 'Artificial Intelligence Micro Crack Inspection Function' and realizing vibration-free technologies with 'super iron casting (casting platform)'.

This newly launched equipment is an essential equipment optimized for advanced package trends for system 3D semiconductors, which incorporates the know-how and technology that HANMI Semiconductor has accumulated for decades, and has been recognized for its technology through patent applications.

HANMI Semiconductor expects that demands from customers will increase with the launch of VR and AR glass, where the equipment is spotlighted for a metabus.

Kim Min-hyun, president of HANMI Semiconductor, said, "A new equipment of 'STRIP GRINDER' will greatly contribute to sales growth from 2022 along with the growth of 3D semiconductor packages along with 'micro SAW & VISION PLACEMENT' and 'EMI SHIELD', which are recognized as the world's No. 1 equipment in sales."


Disclaimer

HANMI Semiconductor Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 07:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 371 B 0,31 B 0,31 B
Net income 2021 88,5 B 0,08 B 0,08 B
Net cash 2021 115 B 0,10 B 0,10 B
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 1 711 B 1 446 M 1 451 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,31x
EV / Sales 2022 3,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
HANMI Semiconductor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 34 600,00 KRW
Average target price 42 750,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dong-Shin Kwak Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Min-Hyeon Kim President, Director, Head-Sales & Research
Min Kim Independent Director
Chang-Wuk Kim Independent Director
Young-Tae Shin Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.91.16%1 446
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.82.92%141 101
ACM RESEARCH, INC.24.01%48 004
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.126.36%33 519
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.139.96%23 672
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA4.18%15 764