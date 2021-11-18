HANMI Semiconductor : released 3D semiconductor packaging equi..

[Digital Today reporter Ko Sung-hyun] HANMI Semiconductor announced on the 18th that they start supplying 'STRIP GRINDER-1.0', essential equipment for 3D semiconductor packages to global semiconductor companies after about three years of research and development.

STRIP GRINDER is a device that grinding the molding surface of a semiconductor material(Strip) with a precise height and uniform surface condition to inspect die cracks after exposure to chips and bumps.

The advantage of STRIP GRINDER is that it can implement the best thickness that customers want without damaging materials.

HANMI Semiconductor explained that STRIP GRINDER has superior performance compared to its competitors. Such as improving significant productivity through the installation of '3 Spindle', 'Total Thickness Variation', 'washing and drying functions', HANMI Semiconductor's own technology 'Artificial Intelligence Micro Crack Inspection Function' and realizing vibration-free technologies with 'super iron casting (casting platform)'.

This newly launched equipment is an essential equipment optimized for advanced package trends for system 3D semiconductors, which incorporates the know-how and technology that HANMI Semiconductor has accumulated for decades, and has been recognized for its technology through patent applications.

HANMI Semiconductor expects that demands from customers will increase with the launch of VR and AR glass, where the equipment is spotlighted for a metabus.

Kim Min-hyun, president of HANMI Semiconductor, said, "A new equipment of 'STRIP GRINDER' will greatly contribute to sales growth from 2022 along with the growth of 3D semiconductor packages along with 'micro SAW & VISION PLACEMENT' and 'EMI SHIELD', which are recognized as the world's No. 1 equipment in sales."