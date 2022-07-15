HANMI Semiconductor : second quarter operating profit increa..

HANMI Semiconductor announced publicly on the 15th that they achieved record quarterly performance with sales of 123.2 billion won ($92.8 million) and operating profit of 43.9 billion won ($33.0 million) in the second quarter of this year based on consolidated financial statements.

Year-on-year, sales and operating profit increased 13.1% and 20.5% respectively.

An official from HANMI Semiconductor said, "In the second quarter of 2022, we achieved our best quarterly performance due to improvement of market conditions such as increased orders for major equipment like 'micro SAW & VISION PLACEMENT', essential process equipment for semiconductors with the #1 global market share, and 'TSV TC BONDER', 'FLIP CHIP BONDER'."

He added, "We're planning to actively target the wafer SAW market, which is about 10 times larger than the package SAW market, through the 'micro SAW W' series, which will be launched in the second half of this year."

HANMI Semiconductor aims to achieve annual sales of 600 billion won ($451.9 million) by increasing sales of more than 200 billion won ($150.6 million) through micro SAW equipment by 2024.

Meanwhile, HANMI Semiconductor won the IR52 Jang Young-sil Award in April for its 'micro SAW', a semiconductor package sawing equipment. They succeeded in localizing micro SAW in June last year. They've started supplying 'micro SAW T2101', the fourth equipment made using their original technology, to global companies.

Also in May, HANMI Semiconductor were selected as one of the 'World's top 10 semiconductor equipment companies in the customer satisfaction survey sector' by Tech Insights, a global semiconductor market research institute.