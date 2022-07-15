Log in
HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.

End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-13
13950.00 KRW   +0.36%
02:54aHANMI SEMICONDUCTOR : second quarter operating profit increa..
PU
07/06Hanmi Semiconductor Co Ltd Wins Order Worth 2.6 Billion Won
RE
05/22HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR : selected as ‘Top 10 Semiconductor Equipm..
PU
HANMI Semiconductor : second quarter operating profit increa..

07/15/2022
HANMI Semiconductor's second quarter operating profit increased 20.5% YOY... "Record high quarterly performance"

HANMI Semiconductor announced publicly on the 15th that they achieved record quarterly performance with sales of 123.2 billion won ($92.8 million) and operating profit of 43.9 billion won ($33.0 million) in the second quarter of this year based on consolidated financial statements.

Year-on-year, sales and operating profit increased 13.1% and 20.5% respectively.

An official from HANMI Semiconductor said, "In the second quarter of 2022, we achieved our best quarterly performance due to improvement of market conditions such as increased orders for major equipment like 'micro SAW & VISION PLACEMENT', essential process equipment for semiconductors with the #1 global market share, and 'TSV TC BONDER', 'FLIP CHIP BONDER'."

He added, "We're planning to actively target the wafer SAW market, which is about 10 times larger than the package SAW market, through the 'micro SAW W' series, which will be launched in the second half of this year."

HANMI Semiconductor aims to achieve annual sales of 600 billion won ($451.9 million) by increasing sales of more than 200 billion won ($150.6 million) through micro SAW equipment by 2024.

Meanwhile, HANMI Semiconductor won the IR52 Jang Young-sil Award in April for its 'micro SAW', a semiconductor package sawing equipment. They succeeded in localizing micro SAW in June last year. They've started supplying 'micro SAW T2101', the fourth equipment made using their original technology, to global companies.

Also in May, HANMI Semiconductor were selected as one of the 'World's top 10 semiconductor equipment companies in the customer satisfaction survey sector' by Tech Insights, a global semiconductor market research institute.


Disclaimer

HANMI Semiconductor Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 06:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 395 B 0,30 B 0,30 B
Net income 2022 112 B 0,08 B 0,08 B
Net cash 2022 69,0 B 0,05 B 0,05 B
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 3,23%
Capitalization 1 380 B 1 043 M 1 043 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,2%
Chart HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
HANMI Semiconductor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 13 950,00 KRW
Average target price 20 466,67 KRW
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dong-Shin Kwak Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Min-Hyeon Kim President, Director, Head-Sales & Research
Chang-Wuk Kim Independent Director
Young-Tae Shin Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HANMI SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.-26.29%1 043
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-43.39%77 495
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-31.63%22 578
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-20.03%22 057
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-43.85%10 598
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-10.43%10 331