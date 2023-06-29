HANMI Semiconductor is going to target the Chinese semiconductor market with 'Full Automation Wafer micro SAW', a 'SAW' equipment that cuts semiconductor wafers (original plates).

According to HANMI Semiconductor on the 29th, the full-automation wafer micro SAW equipment was unveiled at the 2023 Semicon China exhibition that opened in Shanghai, China. HANMI Semiconductor participated in the Semicon China exhibition as an official sponsor.

The HANMI Semiconductor wafer micro SAW equipment is a full-automation independent 300mm (12inch) wafer saw equipment that cuts wafers attached to semiconductor process wafers or tapes. Along with HANMI Semiconductor's 43-year know-how, it has added productivity, precision, and user convenience functions by combining precision processing, vision, and setting technologies.

An official from HANMI Semiconductor said, "with confidence in quality, we will provide a two-year warranty to all micro SAW equipment and expect to generate new sales separately from existing flagship equipment through micro SAW equipment"

"HANMI Semiconductor has released △Jumbo PCB micro SAW △Tape micro SAW △Glass micro SAW since its first localization in June 2021. HANMI Semiconductor plans to become a company specializing in SAW equipment with wafer micro SAW, the sixth SAW equipment. "

Meanwhile, Semicon China, which will be held at the Shanghai International Expo Center until July 1st, is an industrial exhibition organized by the International Semiconductor Equipment Materials Association, and a total of 1,060 semiconductor-related companies, including ASML, Tokyo Electron, and Disco, have set up booths this year.

Following Semicon China, HANMI Semiconductor plans to participate as an official sponsor in the 2023 Semicon Taiwan exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, in September this year.